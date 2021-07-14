The Bhima Koregaon15 spending a single additional night in jail is a travesty of justice. The third report by Arsenal on evidence planting became public on July 6, with even more damning evidence corroborating the first two reports in February and April that confirmed extensive evidence planting on Rona Wilson’s hard drive, the first of the arrestees in the BK16 case. The third report meticulously documents transcripts of the malware and external activity on co-defendant Surendra Gadling’s hard drive from 2016 onward by the same attacker! Arsenal is a bona fide world-renowned forensic investigation firm in Boston that the FBI contracts for investigations and trainings for its staff, and whose findings the Turkish court has relied on to free 13 journalists that had been imprisoned on false charges by the Turkish government (the 14th died in custody before the verdict). Arsenal Consulting’s forensic research was also critical to solving the Boston Marathon bombing case.

Should not the Indian judiciary take account of the release of the Arsenal reports to declare a fresh line of investigation into the so-called Bhima Koregaon case and release the 15 immediately? Several of the BK16 have been languishing in jail for over three years, others for over a year, and only one, the Telugu poet Varavara Rao is out on medical bail, and this only when he was literally at death’s door. Father Stan Swamy was also at death’s door but did not receive the bail he so desperately pleaded for to be able to die among his own. It is not as if the Arsenal reports and their explosive findings are not enough reason for bail for the arrested. Add to this the spread of Covid and overcrowding in prisons where the BK 16 (now 15) are being held. There is a clear and present danger to their lives. The prison conditions violate the constitutional guarantee of right to life for the imprisoned, and we know Father Stan paid with his life for this violation. One would think this situation offers the court sufficient grounds to grant the remaining bail. It is five days since the third Arsenal report became public. What is the judiciary waiting for? Why is it silent? Is it waiting for another one to be felled by the heartlessness and inaction of the judiciary? Is not the ignominy caused by the death of Father Stan Swamy enough of a wake-up call to the judiciary to take cognizance of the situation and act with promptitude? Will India’s judiciary use this wake-up call to demonstrate that the law is not a weapon to be used against its people but an instrument of succour and protection for its citizens? Is it not time for the judiciary to put into practice the distinction drawn so eloquently by the CJI between rule of law and rule by law?

This week is Dr. Anand Teltumbde’s birthday. It will be his second in prison on false charges. If nothing else, the damning forensic reports of surveillance and evidence planting on the laptops of two of the BK16 should urge the judiciary to release the BK16 (now 15) forthwith. In contrasting the rule of law with rule by law, the CJI clarified that the latter is but colonial law, intent not on fairness but on declaring guilty without due process and punishing those trapped by the state. The colonial use of law is what we are seeing in action in the rampant use of the UAPA in the BK16 case and others. The modus operandi of the government seems to be, first trap and punish people who dare speak up, investigate after or never. This is not law that belongs in a sovereign democratic nation. If the judiciary practiced rule of law, that is law that is humane and intent on delivering justice, then on his birthday, Dr. Anand Teltumbde would be with his wife in Rajgruha, the home of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mumbai. Or is the judiciary waiting for Anand Teltumbde or the remaining BK16, to contact Covid, fall ill and die, as happened with Father Stan? Will their deaths be the occasion for the world to know of their inspiring and selfless work? Will the world only then know of the impressive scholarship and books by Dr. Teltumbde that are read in universities around the world? Just as the world has learned posthumously and is astounded by Father Stan’s prolific research (he authored 70 books) and the detailed studies he conducted of undertrials in Jharkhand trapped in the judicial system. Father Stan disseminated his research findings among the Adivasis so they would be aware of the transgressions of law and fight for their rights using constitutional means. This is the kind of work that holds the BK16 in common. They have continually exposed the lack of accountability of the criminal justice system especially toward Dalits and Adivasis, the purpose of their work has been to ensure that the most discriminated and disadvantaged communities of India are able to exercise their rights. The wretched irony is that the same unaccountable criminal justice system that they spent their lives trying to save others from has trapped them, but in a far more diabolical and sinister manner as the Arsenal investigations show. Is it the fate of intellectuals, journalists, artists, and social workers in this country that they must die in order for their good work to be recognized and feted? Or will the courts do the needful, recognize the imprisonment of the BK15 as a public interest issue and release them on bail without further delay.

The countdown has started. How many more nights must the BK15 sleep in jail instead of in their own home, how many more days and nights must their families worry about them, and about their health and survival? How long must the public be party to the scandalous miscarriage of justice? The world is watching and waiting, anguished by the unjust imprisonment. Will India’s judiciary act now?

Sangeeta Kamat, Professor, University of Massachusetts at Amherst

Email: skamat@umass.edu