Cancer
Is not just a zodiac sign
Like a crab its effects are not benign….
It is malign
Life threatening
Physical and mental taxing
Deadly disease
Will not leave body with ease….
It seeps into the system
Like corruption in society
And all the healthy cells cease
To exist like virtues
Demolished by vice ….
Colostomy bag
Hangs like a tag
On the walls of markets
With a darkest
Warning to people
Not to buy commercial food
By some brave NGOs
Not heeded by the innocents
And the Ignorant masses…..
Cancer spreads everywhere
And anywhere
Causing excruciating pain
And suffering with strain ….
Colostomy bag drains
And stores wastage
To be disposed at any stage
Like evil being washed away
Keeping it at bay
The writer is from anywhere and everywhere suffering from adenocarcinoma left colon mets with liver and bones
