Cancer

Is not just a zodiac sign

Like a crab its effects are not benign….

It is malign

Life threatening

Physical and mental taxing

Deadly disease

Will not leave body with ease….

It seeps into the system

Like corruption in society

And all the healthy cells cease

To exist like virtues

Demolished by vice ….

Colostomy bag

Hangs like a tag

On the walls of markets

With a darkest

Warning to people

Not to buy commercial food

By some brave NGOs

Not heeded by the innocents

And the Ignorant masses…..

Cancer spreads everywhere

And anywhere

Causing excruciating pain

And suffering with strain ….

Colostomy bag drains

And stores wastage

To be disposed at any stage

Like evil being washed away

Keeping it at bay

The writer is from anywhere and everywhere suffering from adenocarcinoma left colon mets with liver and bones