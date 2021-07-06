It’s All Over Now Red, White and Blue

Kudos to Bob Dylan for his great 60s song ‘ It’s All Over Now Baby Blue ‘. HIs lyrics, as usual, can fit into any social and political commentary:

You must leave, now take what you need

You think will last

But whatever you wish to keep

You better grab it fast

Yonder stands your orphan with his gun

Crying like a fire in the Sun

Look out baby, the saints are comin’ through

And it’s all over now, baby blue

The highway is for gamblers

Better use your sense

Take what you have gathered

From coincidence

The empty handed painter from your streets

Is drawing crazy patterns on your sheets

The sky too is fallin’ in over you

And it’s all over now, baby blue

Leave your stepping stones behind

There’s something that calls for you

Forget the debt you’ve left

That will not follow you…

Well, strike another match

Yeah, go start new, go start new

‘Cause it’s all over now, baby blue

All the shouts of ‘ USA USA USA’ at all the sporting events and Trump style rallies just cannot get the genie back into the bottle. Sad to say, but better we all learn how to speak Chinese because our ‘ Military Industrial Empire’ with all its ‘ American Exceptionalism’ is seen for what it has been for too long: A Gangster Imperialism! Once Humpty Dumpty falls, all the empire’s horses and all the empire’s men cannot put it together again. As Dylan relates in his song too many of this empire’s orphans may rise up , some with malefic and distorted intent, and it will take the saints or ‘ higher angels’ among us and beyond us to come to our rescue. It seems we have become the spectators at our own execution. Our US enemy is not the Chinese, or the Russians, rather the incessant greed that runs and ruins too many lives. Capitalism has lost what even Adam Smith had hoped for. This celebration of super wealth is choking the 99+ % of our citizens, and citizens throughout the planet… period!!

One stanza of Dylan’s song tells us to leave the current economic situation behind, forget the debt most of us owe to the ‘Man’ , for it need NOT follow us. Imagine a mass of us the 99+% marching and saturating those in power that ‘ Enough is enough!’ A newer government and economic system MUST replace this dinosaur that has been feeding off of our very souls for too long. As Dylan relates in the end of his song it is just time for us working stiffs to light the way for a new beginning for this empire… transforming it into a Democratic Republic again.

Philip A Farruggio is regular columnist on It’s the Empire… stupid website. He is also frequently posted on Nation of Change, and Countercurrents.org,. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

