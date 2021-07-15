To,
Mr. Sitaraman Shankar,
Acting CEO, TPML,
Editor, Deccan Herald
CC: Mr B.S Arun, Deputy Editor
15 July 2021
We would like to draw your attention to the State page (Page 5) of E-Paper/Newspaper, released on 15 July 2021. The Deccan Herald’s (DH) Visual Connect ad on the page is not just factually incorrect, but also in appalling taste. Advertising and holding contests based on falsities is not only indicative of the creator’s prejudice, but also of bad journalism. How did the editorial staff not see the dangerous falsehoods inherent in this advertisement? If this is an oversight, it is indicative of unprofessionalism, and if done deliberately smacks of malicious bias.
We are dismayed at the concept of making a game of a person’s death. It is a shame that a newspaper of repute had to resort to making a prize-winning puzzle about a human rights activist, who was incarcerated and abused by a system that is being globally condemned for being draconian. To mock the dead or abuse the living, is not the sign of a civilized person or publication.
The clues used are even more shameful. It is a deliberate attempt to vilify Bhima Koregaon and a 200 year old monument, to vilify human rights activist Sudha Bhardwaj, the late Fr. Stan Swamy and the Communists. Point of fact: Neither Sudha Bhardwaj nor the late Fr. Stan have had any affiliation to any Communist party. Moreover, the usage of the Hammer and Sickle image by DH serves to connect every Left symbol with the bogey of ‘Maoism’ as defined by the State, and gives credence to the false allegations of association with banned ‘Maoist’ outfits against Sudha Bhardwaj and the late Fr. Stan Swamy.
At a time when there is widespread acknowledgment and critique of misuse of draconian laws by government against human rights workers and dissenters, and there are reports that much of the evidence in the Bhima Koregaon case appears to be planted, it is unconscionable for DH to use the state’s malicious allegations as ‘facts’ to run a contest for commercial gains. DH is supposed to be a house of reputed journalists and researchers, and no one bothered to correct these false linkages, which are apparent to any educated lay person?
The timing of the advertisement indicates mal-intent. What exactly was DH trying to achieve by running the advertisement/contest a day prior to the hearing of the Bhima Koregaon case? Does it want its readers to develop a bias against the victims of a flawed and draconian state policy? At a time when the case against Sudha Bhardwaj and others is being decided by the courts, this would add credence to the false narrative around her. This could subliminally influence the readers, jury and others connected with the case. Creating misleading perceptions through the media is dangerous for justice, and an extremely irresponsible act by your newspaper.
We demand that you withdraw this false and malicious content immediately, and issue an apology for the same. We would like the apology to be published in the same space in tomorrow’s 16th July’s newspaper in all editions. The published apology should take up the same amount of space and prominence as this visual content.
In case there is no apology and withdrawal, we will be left with no option but take the matter to court.
We are,
|Kavita Srivastava
|PUCL
|Rushda Siddiqui
|National Federation of Indian Women
|Harsh Mander
|Human rights and peace worker
|N Venugopal
|Veekshanam, Hyderabad
|Ajeet
|Journalist
|Komal Srivastava
|Works with homeless people and in the area of Education and People’s Science
|Shweta Damle
|Platform for Social Justice
|Vivek Sundara
|Social Activist
|Arundhati Dhuru
|NAPM
|Lara Jesani
|PUCL
|Kavita Krishnan
|AIPWA
|Koninika Ray
|National Federation of Indian Women
|Dolphy Dsouza
|Police Reforms Watch
|Uttam
|Visual artist
|Aruna Sinha
|NFIW
|Salim Hamza Saboowalla
|Social Activist
|Nisha Biswas (convenor)
|Women against sexual violence and state repression (WSS)
|Feminists in Resistance
|FIR
|Anuradha Talwar
|Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity
|Priyanshu
|Academic, Azim Premji University (in personal capacity)
|Meena Saraswathi Seshu
|Social Scientist
|Nandini Nayak
|Academic
|Nachiket Udupa
|Concerned individual
|Rakhi Sehgal
|New Delhi
|Tinku Khanna
|Social Worker
|Bittu K
|Independent
|Dr Frazer Mascarenhss S. J
|Academic Administrator and Sociologist
|Koel Chatterji
|Feminists In Resistance
|Apar Gupta
|Advocate
|Sharanya
|Rangmatipadar Adivasi Commune, Koraput, Odissa
|Rajaraman
|Independent Researcher
|Priyanka Shukla
|Advocate
|Smita Gupta
|Economist and Activist
|Teesta Setalvad
|Citizens for Justice and Eace
|Devi
|IIM Calcutta
|Sho/Sohini
|Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan, Bihar
|Madhuri
|Madhya Pradesh
|Moutuli Nag Sarkar
|APDR
|Bolan Gangopadhyay
|Freelance journalist
|Shalini Gera
|Advocate
|Sankar Das
|Association for Protection of Democratic Rights
|Ammu Abraham
|Forum Against Oppression of Women
|Sandhya Gokhale
|Forum Against Oppression of Women
|Geeta Seshu
|Co-Editor, Free Speech Collective
|Sitaram Shelar
|Center for promoting Democracy
|A.J. Jawad
|Lawyer
|Aquila Khan
|Freelancer
|Sujata Gothoskar
|Research / Activism
|Sunil Kumar Mandiwal
|Dyal Singh College, Delhi University
|Nagasaila
|Advocate
|Hasina khan
|Bebaak Collective
|Meena Gopal
|Mumbai
|Vani Subramanian
|Independent Filmmaker
|Vahida Nainar
|Independent
|Hamza Shaikh
|Student
|Shadab
|Astitwa
|Pamela Philipose
|Senior Journalist
|Bilal Khan
|GBGBA / NAPM
|Simantini Dhuru
|Filmmaker and educationist
|Amita joseph
|Advocate
|Devika
|Advocate
|Poushali Basak
|Feminists in Resistance and Forum against Oppression of Women
|S.S.Vasudevan
|Lawyer
|Rosamma Thomas
|Freelance journalist
|Dr Sanjay Mangala Gopal
|National Alliance of Peoples’ Movements (NAPM)
|sumita hazarika
|Lawyer
|Amrita Johri
|Satark Nari Sangathan
|Anjali Bhardwaj
|Satark Nari Sangathan
|Brinelle D’souzaa
|Academic and activist
|Ayesha Kidwai
|Professor, JNU
|Kamayani Bali Mahabal
|Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Mumbai
|Afaque Azad
|Bharat bachao andolan
|Kasim Sait
|Businessman
|Saheli Women’s Resource Centre
|Working on women’s issues
|Vikash
|NAPM
|Khan Shamim
|Bebaak collective
|Surendra Bhanot
|RTIFED & HRD
|Padmaja Shaw
|Osmania University
|Sabu George
|Researcher
|Rachana Joshi Issar
|Lawyer
|Amita joseph
|Advocate
|Devika
|Advocate
|Poushali Basak
|Feminists in Resistance and Forum against Oppression of Women
|Bilal khan
|GBGBA
|S.S.Vasudevan
|Lawyer
|Rosamma Thomas
|Freelance journalist
|Dr Sanjay Mangala Gopal
|National Alliance of Peoples’ Movements (NAPM)
|sumita hazarika
|Lawyer
|Bittu K R
|WSS
|Brinelle D’souzaa
|Academic and activist
|Ayesha Kidwai
|Professor, JNU
|Kamayani Bali Mahabal
|Jan Swasthya Abhiyan Mumbai
|Afaque Azad
|Bharat bachao andolan
|Kasim Sait
|Businessman
|Saheli Women’s Resource Centre
|Working on women’s issues
|Vikash
|NAPM
|Khan Shamim
|Bebaak collective
|Surendra Bhanot
|RTIFED & HRD
|Padmaja Shaw
|Osmania University
|Sabu George
|Researcher
|Rachana Joshi Issar
|Lawyer
|Amod Shah
|PhD Researcher
Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX