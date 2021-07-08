Stan Swamy Murder Has Lit A Spark Turning Into A Prairie Fire In Challenging Proto-Fascism

It is most heartening how the masses of India are not taking the custodial murder of Father Stan Swamy lying down. We must congratulate all the sections be it of the workers, peasants, youth or students who have collectively galvanised forces to crystallise resistance against neo-fascism. A spark is virtually being turned into a Prairie fire. In the last few days a spurt of qualitative protests has taken place in Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and all around the country

Outside Gorakhpur University gates impressive protests were launched by Disha and Naujwan Bharat Sabha.A very well formulated and expressive speech was made Comrade Prasen,leader of Naujwan Bharat Sabha. In articulate detail he summed up not only the conspiracy to assassinate a genuine democrat like Father Stan but also how laws like UAPA are part of the proto-fascist strategy of the Hindutva fascist Bharatiya Janta Party.Prasen touched upon ho win the garb of checking the Pandemic ,even institutionalized democracy has been blackened ,with the curbing of all democratic protests. He stressed on how it was imperative to build an anti-fascist movement to challenge the rulers in power. The need of building an organised resistance and not just individual protests was highlighted as well as how the tentacles of Neo-fascism were strengthening day by day. The entire list of victims of Hindutva fascism were covered be it Gulbarga, Dabholkar or Varavara Rao .In detail the fascist nature of laws like UAPA was explained. I was most impressed by the spirit, determination and political perspective of the young students here, rare in the country. On similar lines protests were organised at Amedkarnagar

In Allahabad University forces like Inquilabi Chatra Morcha, Revolutionary Youth Association, All India Students Association, Students federation of India Disha etc formed a united front and held a series of protest meetings. The speakers in detail touched upon the angle of Brahmanical fascism and its patronage by the rulers. Progressive intellectuals joined the students and youth.

In Punjab a most impressive protest was lodged by a united front comprising forces like Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union,Bharatiya Kisan Union(Ugrahan) .Under the invitation of protest against the murder of Stan Swami who fought for life for tribals and oppressed people by the public democratic organizations of Lambi block at Mandi Kilianwali (Dabwali) A protest march was conducted till the bus stand after gathering in the house. The demonstration was addressed by Laxman Singh Sewewala, State General Secretary of Punjab Khet Labour Union, Block President of Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, Dr. Manjinder Singh Saran and Jagdeep Singh Khudian, Leader of Medical Practitioners Association. Spokesperson said the death of 84-year-old Stan Swami was a conspiracy by the country’s dictator Modi government. He said that the BJP government is fully responsible for the death of Swami who was victim of serious diseases by depriving him of appropriate treatment and necessary facilities in jail. Questions were raised on the judicial system in cases of treason against intellectuals including Stan Swami. On this occasion, leader of Tarkshil Society Jagtar Singh, leader of Pensioner Association Dilawar Singh, DTF leader Kuldeep Khudiyan, leader of pensioner association Dilawer Singh including TSU leader Sukhbir Singh, farm laborer leader Kala Singh, Gurmel Kaur and farmer leader Apart from Bhupinder Singh Channu, Malkit Singh Gaggarh Nishan Singh, Dr. Mahendra Singh Khudian and Jagdish Kumar were also present.

In Delhi youth of BKU (Ugrahan) have launched most qualitative gatherings condemning Father Stan’s murder and given them the anti-fascist tilt., touching the issue at the very root.

In Kolkata many sections of the Communist revolutionary contingents and democratic forces, to hold rally at College square like Revolutionary Students Front. Progressive Student’s Front, Progressive Democratic Students Union, C.P.I.(M.L)Red Star Association for Protection of Democratic Rights etc.

In Orissa too many sections of the Communist revolutionary and democratic camp assembled to condemn the murder and voice the slogan of building anti-fascist resistance. Very significant considering this is a massive Adivasi belt encountering the gravest attacks from the administration. Significant inspiration by Ganatantrik Adivasi Suraksha Sanghatana.’Thousands of culprits go behind, but one innocent should not be punished’ by clear violation of the policy, delayed the judgment process and his death under treatment was a formal murder, today human rights and political workers have complained in a protest organized in the capital Bhubaneswar. They commented that intellectuals, educated, social and political workers and leaders being trapped in false lawsuits have created an undeclared emergency in the country. The judiciary has shamelessly surrendered to all the undemocratic policies and anti-constitutional activities of the government, showing that they have blamed both the central government and the judiciary for the death of Father Stan Swami. Yoo. A. P. Abolishing all black laws that violate labour, farmers and democratic rights like A, treason, Afspa, death penalty laws, exposing all political prisoners, giving unlimited bail to all those arrested in Bhima Koregaon case to end judgment within a certain deadline They had claimed it.

In yesterday’s protest, Akhil Bharat Janamanch, campaign against false lawsuits, Coastal Land and Forest Protection Committee, Democratic Rights Protection Organization, Our Rights, Insaf, NAP. Radhakanta Sethi of M, Political Prisoner Committee and other organizations, world famous Kanungo, Mahendra Parida, Srikant Mohanty, Amiya Pandav, Debaranjan, Narendra Mohanty, Kalyan Anand, Swati Mishra, Srimanta Mohanty, Rumita Kundu, Batakrishna Swain, Manas Pradhan, Banshidhar Parida, Niranjan Mohanty, Parth Sarathi, Dr. Sreecharan Behera took the head leadership.

Most heartening also to read a most spirited anti-fascist statement by the BKU (Ekta) Ugrahan and by journals like ‘Surkh Leeh’. They vowed to fight proto-fascism to the very last tooth.

Harsh Thakor is a freelance journalist. Toured India, particularly Punjab .Written on Mass movements ,,Massline,Maoism on blogs like Democracy and Class Struggle and frontierweekly .An avid cricket lover too who has posted writings on blogs like Pakpassion Indian Cricket Fans and Sulekha.com. Email-thakor.harsh5@gmail.com

