The Toxicity of Top-tier Corporate Law-Firms in India

The Indian corporate law firms have reaped huge benefits since the liberalisation of the Indian economy. Traditionally run as family or kinship-based enterprises, the law firms have expanded and modernised themselves to become more professionally organised in consonance with the ethos and demands of liberalisation. However, even after three decades of liberalisation, the elite law firms still suffer from a feudal hangover as steep hierarchical pyramids exist within these firms and are perpetuated by the incumbents seeking to consolidate their reigns and corner benefits. The pressures of the neo-liberal market in conjunction with the feudal force have resulted in an environment where the lower-level associates feel alienated, powerless, and marginalized resulting in a high attrition rate in the country’s premier law firms. In this context, it is pertinent to understand how the exploitative structure in place in the top-tier law firms of the country affect the lower-level associates working in these law firms without any countervailing positional power.

Structural Deficiency

Most of the premier law firms have a top-down structure where the partners of the law-firms exercise disproportionate influence. With HR being just on paper, the law firms in India are effectively run by the partners who do not have any professional training in human resource management. So, in the absence of any operational guidelines and effective dispute redressal mechanism, the quality of the associates’ professional lives totally depends on their luck of getting a nice boss. The problem gets exacerbated as the law-firms are highly dependent on the partners for revenues which fuel egos and hubris in the partners.

Commodification of labour and exploitative labour conditions

Largely, the top-tier law firms take graduates from elite national law schools as a branding tool to sell to the multi-national clients that their workforce consists of ‘brilliant’ minds from the best law schools of the country. However, such an edge as an easy entry to the elite law firms does not translate into favourable working conditions for the NLU students and remains a Faustian bargain for them. The idea of the abundant supply of labour is constantly pushed by the law-firms to their vulnerable workforce that they are replacable ‘cog in the machine’ as many other students are willing to work on the same working conditions at a salary much less than what is ‘doled out’ to the NLU students.

Staying back late is the part of the culture of the law firms which demands conformity from its workforce. On an average, individual associates clock 12-14 hours a day. This longer working hour becomes a vicious cycle in as much as higher salaries require more billable hours to support them, and longer hours require yet higher salaries to justify. The ability to bear these hours without batting an eyelid is a measure for meritocratic success in law firms. What goes unacknowledged is that longer working hours and stress increases the risk of committing errors and undermines the ability of an individual to deliver quality work.

It is true that the fresh graduates working in elite law firms are paid a salary of around INR 1,00,000 per month. However, even this six-digit figure does not justify the associates’ labour and the value that they bring to the firm. The billing rate for the client based on the hours of work done by the associate and the salary is far too disproportionate, which could be justified by any notion of distributive justice. (The client is billed INR 12,000-INR 20,000 for an hour work done by an entry-level associate.) The salary does not reflect the productivity of the associate but reflects the general helplessness of the associates in a zero-sum game as they are not in a position to bargain with the law firms.

Moreover, the top-down structure in the law-firms serve to create a parasitic mode of work relations where the seniors feed off on the work of young associates without even giving the due credit. As Sisyphean as it could get, low-skilled works (such as proof-reading documents, checking stamp duty, finding an obscure clause in a scanned document which runs thousand pages where you cannot ctrl+F) is dumped on the younger associates and there is no limit to how much work that can be put on them resulting in associates feeling pigeon-holed and intellectually constrained. The constant bargaining of fees by the clients makes it imperative that the large chunk of work is done by the younger associates which could justify the fee charged by the firm.

In a neo-liberal economy, the issue that the law-firms are most concerned with is client-retention as the clients want the work to be done at a competitive price in a time-bound fashion. The pressure on the timeline gets further compounded in cross-border transactions. Such pressure gets manifested in how the partners and senior-level associates interact with the lower-level associates. Often the standard of behaviour is to shout first and hear the junior associates later. What the inexperienced junior-level associates need is tutelage and mentorship but what they get is intense amount of scrutiny and scolding resulting in an environment of fear. Such unreasonable expectations combined with unreasonable workload is part of the phenomenon called “employment-based mobbing” that reify status-quo and affect the upward mobility of the associates.

The Paradox

Excruciatingly long working hours, clients induced deadlines, poor management and a hyper-competitive billing culture serves to create a toxic culture within the top-tier law firms of the country. However, nobody speaks up about this. There has not been any concerted effort to protest against the exploitative work culture that permeates the country’s top-tier law firms. This is despite the fact that the students from elite national law schools who fill the workforce of these law firms have a certain degree of familiarity with the theories of Marx, Foucault, Kafka etc., and are generally articulate in academic settings. An attempt to understand the paradox gives us an insight into how the entrenched hierarchy in a capitalist setup serves to silence the voices of even such people who do not fit into the conventional notion of being voiceless.

The prevailing understanding is that the relatively higher salary and perks lure the associates into ‘false consciousness’ by making them functional addict to their lifestyle without them thinking much about the insidious consequences it wreaks on them. However, there are deeper, structural issues that prevent them from speaking up on the exploitative practices of the law firms. Corporate law firms in the country are a closely-knit, small community and if someone speaks up it could affect their career not only in the law firm where they are working but also in other major corporate law firms of the country. However, in an event one might possibly speak up, the standard response is to provide a quick-fix solution rather than acknowledging the structural issues which would continue to haunt the associates with all its power. This is as Kafkaesque as it could get. [1]

Moreover, many associates would rather not be in an adversarial role against the firms due to the sheer threat of getting fired (without any compensation) or facing possible adverse consequences. The consequent job insecurity, coupled with shifting employments, have fragmented and atomised the associates thereby decapitating the associates from any collective action. Consequently, the associates seek personal solutions to structurally or systemically generated issues in the law-firms. Instead of countenancing collective mobilisation, associates prefer to leave if they feel exploited.

The fundamental issue is that the negative elements of their work experience is not evaluated through the prism of rights as the concept of rights at work is often associated with working class political militancy and trade unionism, which even the associates reject. However, it is important to emphasise that that the trade-unions have been historically concerned with issues of working hours or arbitrary dismissal and only through organising themselves the associates can bargain for a system where the entrenched hierarchy, if it should exist at all, is accountable to each and every associates.

[1] “One must lie low, no matter how much it went against the grain, and try to understand that this great organization remained, so to speak, in a state of delicate balance, and that if someone took it upon himself to alter the disposition of the things around him, he ran the risk of losing his footing and falling to destruction, while the organization would simply right itself by some compensating reaction in another part of its machinery- since everything interlocked – and remain unchanged, unless, indeed, which was very probable, it became still more rigid, more vigilant, severer, and more ruthless.”(The Trial, Franz Kafka)

Mayank Labh, a graduate of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

