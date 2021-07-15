In this series of interviews Covid Response Watch brings you the voices of doctors, health workers, social activists and others, working at the grassroots, speaking about the multiple impacts of the Covid pandemic on the lives of ordinary Indian citizens.

Here we talk to Satinath Sarangi, who has been working among the survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster, the world’s worst industrial accident ever, for the last three and half decades. He is the Managing Trustee of the Sambhavana Trust, run by a group of eminent doctors, scientists, writers and social workers, who have been involved with various aspects of the Union Carbide disaster ever since its occurrence in December 1984.

Sambhavna, through its clinic and the Chingari Rehabilitation Centre provides survivors with free medical care through Western medicines, ayurveda and yoga therapy. The clinic has provided direct treatment and support, through its community health initiatives, to over 65,000 people.

Note: When Satinath refers to the ‘disaster’ he means the Bhopal gas disaster’ of 1984.