As exampled by Apartheid Israel, racism is utterly wrong, cruel and unjust because people have no say in where and to whom they are born. Accordingly decent countries support the latest UN Anti-racism Conference (Durban IV) to be held in New York in September 2021. However, so far 11 pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid and deeply racist Western countries have boycotted the conference out of fear that it would call out the genocidal racism of Israeli Apartheid.

Since the first UN Anti-racism Conference held in Durban, South Africa, in 2001 (Durban I), there have been 2 further conferences, namely Durban II (Geneva, Switzerland, 2009) and Durban III (New York, USA, 2011). All of these conferences were variously subject to boycotting by the US, Apartheid Israel and other pro-Apartheid countries. Presently 11 countries have announced their intention to boycott Durban IV, namely Apartheid Israel, the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Austria, Netherlands, France, and the Czech Republic [1, 2].

The entrenched, remorseless and genocidal racism of the 11 pro-Apartheid Western countries boycotting Durban IV is systematically set out below.

(1). Involvement in 21st century war and genocidal racism. War is the penultimate in racism and genocidal war the ultimate in racism. Holocaust implies the death of a huge number of people. Genocide is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. According to the shameless South African Zionist supporters of Apartheid Israel, as of 19 August 2021, so far 11 racist and pro-Apartheid Israel countries have pulled out of the UN Anti-Racism Conference to be held in New York (September 2021), namely Apartheid Israel, the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Austria, Netherlands, France, and the Czech Republic [1, 2]. All of these countries have variously been involved in genocidal US wars this century in Iraq and /or Afghanistan and thus in the US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [3]. The duration and deaths from violence and imposed deprivation in these genocidal atrocities are as follows (in brackets): the Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (2003-2011, 2.7 million deaths from violence, 1.5 million, and deprivation, 1.2 million), the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide (2001-2021, 6.8 million deaths from violence, 1.6 million, and deprivation, 5.2 million) and the US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide afflicting 20 countries (2001 onwards, 32 million deaths from violence, 5 million, and deprivation, 27 million).

(2). Palestinian Genocide ignoring and denial reasons for the boycott of Durban IV by these 11 pro-Apartheid Western countries. The reason for the boycott of the 2021 UN Anti-racism Conference by these 11 war criminal, genocidally racist and pro-Apartheid Israel countries is that they fear that the indubitable genocidal racism of Apartheid Israel will be criticized. In actuality that expectation is quite reasonable because the genocidal racism of Apartheid Israel is well documented and denial of that horrible reality is utter Orwellian mendacity that is de rigeur for Zionist and pro-Zionist supporters of Apartheid Israel. The century-long, British- and Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invaded the Middle East in 1914 for oil and imperial hegemony. In 1880 there were 500,000 Indigenous Palestinians and 25,000 Jews in Palestine (half of the latter being Zionist immigrants). Some key events in the century-long and ongoing Palestinian Genocide include the WW1 Palestinian Famine (0.1 million dead); the 1916 Anglo-French Sykes-Picot Agreement to conquer and divide up the Middle East; Australian victory over the Turks at Beersheba (31 October 1917); the UK Balfour Declaration (granting Palestine to the Zionists) (2 November 1917); violent killing of Palestinians commenced with the 1918 Surafend Massacre of 100 Palestinian men and boys by Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers; massive removal of Palestinian tenant farmers from their livelihoods leading to Indigenous revolt in the 1930s; the 1948 Nakba or Catastrophe (the Zionists violently expelled 800,000 Palestinians, seized 78% of Palestine and emptied 500 villages); the 1967 Naksa or Setback (Apartheid Israel invaded all its neighbours, seized all of Palestine plus parts of Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Palestine, and expelled another 400,000 Indigenous Arabs); Palestinian resistance actions (Intifadas) were countered by disproportionate and deadly Israeli violence in the Occupied West Bank and the Gaza Concentration Camp (since 2000 about 2,000 Israelis have been killed by Palestinians, 40 Israelis have been killed by Gaza rockets, 2,600 Israelis have been murdered by fellow Israelis, 10,000 Palestinians have been violently killed, and 85,000 have been killed by imposed deprivation). The active and passive mass murder of Indigenous Palestinians has occurred in gross violation by Apartheid Israel of the UN Charter, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and the UN Genocide Convention as well as of a dozen other International humanitarian conventions [4, 5]. Genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring (as exhibited by these 11 racist Western countries) is far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because the latter at least permit public refutation and public debate.

(3). Boycott of Durban IV by these 11 pro-Apartheid Western countries attempts to hide continuing gross abuse of Palestinian human rights by Apartheid Israel. Presently the inhabitants of Zionist-occupied Palestine, and hence Subjects of Apartheid Israel, total 14.2 million people, and comprise 6.7 million Jewish Israelis (47%), 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (37%), 1.9 million Palestinian Israelis (13%), and 0.4 million non-Jewish and non-Palestinian Israelis (3%). Indigenous Palestinians total 7.1 million and represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel. However the Occupied Palestinians (over 73% of the Indigenous Palestinians) are excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to egregious Apartheid that is condemned as a crime against Humanity by the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid [4, 5]. This racist exclusion has dire and deadly consequences. Thus poverty kills and is sustained by political disempowerment. The GDP (nominal) per capita is a deadly $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $46,400 for the Occupier Apartheid Israel. The consequence of this horrendous imposed poverty is that 4,000 Occupied Palestinians die avoidably from deprivation each year, passive mass murder by Apartheid Israel in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention. Occupied Palestinians on average die 10 years earlier than their neo-Nazi Zionist occupiers. The Occupied Palestinians are excluded from all the human rights set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and are highly abusively confined for ever and without charge or trial to the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or to ever-diminishing West Bank ghettoes (3.2 million). Of 15 million Indigenous Palestinians in the world, 8 million are Exiled Palestinians who are excluded on pain of death from stepping foot in their Homeland that has been continuously inhabited by their forebears for millennia. The “lucky” Palestinian Israelis can vote for the government ruling them but exist as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, race-based laws. These racist Apartheid Israeli impositions on the Semitic Palestinians are due to the politically dominant, non-Semitic Ashkenazi Jewish Zionists who descend from non-Semitic Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism in the 7th century CE.

(4). Membership of the anti-semitic and holocaust-denying IHRA. A quick check of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) membership [6] reveals that all of these 11 racist countries are among the 34 members of the IHRA. The IHRA is anti-Arab anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming Palestinian, Arab, Muslim and anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israel as assertedly “racists” and “anti-semites”), and holocaust-ignoring (it recognizes only 1 WW2 holocaust and ignores 60 other holocausts and genocides). The IHRA has adopted the utterly false and offensive Zionist stratagem of referring to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence and deprivation) as The Holocaust to the holocaust-denying exclusion of the following WW2 holocausts (deaths from violence and deprivation in brackets): the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed under Nazi Germany), the WW2 Polish Holocaust (6 million killed, half of them Polish Jews), the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945), and the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity in 1942-1945) [7]. Both the vile, US lackey Australian Coalition Government and the craven, cowardly, US lackey Australian Labor Opposition support the IHRA. Over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations have condemned the IHRA Definition of antisemitism. The IHRA Definition of antisemitism implies that comparing Zionist practices with those of the Nazis is “anti-semitism”. In horrible reality, 52 Apartheid Israeli practices can be legitimately compared with those of Nazi Germany [8]. Anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Bertell Ollman: “An all out struggle against Zionism by Jews, therefore, is also the most effective way to fight against real anti-Semitism. Furthermore, if Zionism is indeed a particularly virulent form of nationalism and, increasingly, of racism and if Israel is acting toward its captive [Palestinian] minority in ways that resemble more and more how the Nazis treated their Jews, then we must also say so. For obvious reasons, the Zionists are very sensitive about being compared to the Nazis (not so sensitive that it has restrained them in their actions but enough to bellow “unfair” and to charge “anti-Semitism” when it happens). Yet, the facts on the ground, when not obscured by one or another Zionist rationalization, show that the Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, oppressing a Semitic people as no nation has done since the Nazis” [9]. Zionism is genocidal racism in awful theory and genocidal practice. Genocidally racist Zionist leaders from Theodor Herzl to Benjamin Netanyahu have explicitly proposed mass ethnic cleansing of Palestine [9]. Zionism is Nazism without gas chambers but with 90 nuclear weapons.

(5). Support for nuclear terrorism, nuclear mass murder and Apartheid Israeli exceptionalism. Of the 11 pro-Apartheid countries, only Austria is neutral and has ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). Of the remaining 10, all reject the TPNW, all are allied with serial war criminal America, all fervently support nuclear terrorism and mass incineration of children, women and men as an important military strategy, all but Canada were involved in the Iraqi Genocide, and all were involved in the Afghan Genocide except for Apartheid Israel (nevertheless involved in genocide in Palestine, Syria and across the world as an arms supplier and adviser to South Sudan, Guatemala, Sri Lanka and Myanmar). Of these 11 racist and pro-Apartheid countries, 4 have nuclear weapons, namely (numbers in brackets), the US (5,800-6,185), UK (200-215), France (290) and Apartheid Israel (90). The other 5 nuclear weapons states are as follows (number of warheads in brackets): Russia (6.372-6.490), China (300-320), Pakistan (160), India (150), and North Korea (30-40). These pro-Apartheid Israel countries support the obscenity of a mere 6.7 million Jewish Israelis (a minority 47% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel and of the inhabitants of Palestine) threatening Humanity and the Biosphere with 90 nuclear weapons in defence of the crimes of Apartheid Israeli and Zionist exceptionalism. A nuclear winter following a nuclear holocaust would wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere. Nuclear weapons and man-made climate change existentially threaten Humanity and the Biosphere. While the International Energy Association (IEA) says that no new fossil fuel exploitation should occur, a climate criminal Apartheid Israel is remorselessly heading towards exploitation of huge gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. Because gas leaks and methane has a global warming potential of 105 compared to that of the same mass of CO2 (1) on a 20 year timeframe, gas exploitation can be dirtier greenhouse gas-wise than coal exploitation.

(6). Disproportionate complicity in the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust. As of 2020 an estimated 7.4 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with the rich First World in charge of the flight deck. The 11 pro-Apartheid Israel countries are wealthy and hence disproportionately complicit in the ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust that has killed 1.5 billion people since 1950 [3].

(7). 4 out of the 11 pro-Apartheid Israel countries were involved in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. Germany, Austria, Hungary and Vichy France were involved in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence and deprivation). Food is a key element in war strategy as exampled by the British- and Australian-imposed WW2 Bengali Holocaust. A collateral consequence of the massive bombing of Nazi-occupied Europe by the allied countries of the US, UK, Canada and Australia was massive food shortage that was deadly in Nazi concentration camps in the latter part of the war.

(8). Involvement in pre-21st century war and genocidal racism. The British have invaded 193 of today’s circa 200 countries, Australia 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Canada 25, Austria 24, Apartheid Israel 12, Hungary 6, , Netherlands 6 and the Czech Republic 6, as compared to Japan 30, Russia 25, China 2, Afghanistan (none since 1760), and Iran (none since the 7th century CE). India and most of the Developing World countries have not invaded other countries in the last millennium and indeed were victims of European invasion, devastation, colonialism, genocide and enslavement. The US, Canada, and Australia are the products of genocidal, British-imposed settler colonialism that involved invasion, devastation, dispossession and the mass murder of millions of the Indigenous People through violence, introduced disease and imposed deprivation. The US, UK, Australia, France and the Netherlands were variously involved in brutal slavery as a key adjunct to colonialism. Germany came late to global colonialism in Africa and the Pacific but committed the first major genocide of the 20th century in Namibia. The UK-backed Zionists and Apartheid Israel committed genocide in Palestine through successive mass expulsions (800,000 in 1948 md 400,000 in 1967), violent killing (0.1 million) and passive mass murder though imposed deprivation (2.1 million). The Apartheid Israel-imposed Palestinian Genocide continues with the backing of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, the EU and NATO.

(9). Horrendous post-1950 avoidable deaths in countries variously occupied in the post-WW2 era by Apartheid Israel and its supporters. The 1950-2005 Indigenous avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries variously occupied in the post-WW2 era by the following major pro-Apartheid Israel Western countries are as follows (in brackets): Australia (2 million), France (142 million), Apartheid Israel (24 million), Netherlands (72 million), UK (727 million) and the US (82 million). These avoidable deaths in impoverished countries variously subject to occupation by these racist and war criminal states came about through egregious deprivation due to (a) actual occupation and (b) the threat of invasion requiring massive diversion of scarce resources to defence from life-sustaining agriculture, health and education [7].

(10). The 11 pro-Apartheid Israel countries claim to support one-person-one-vote Western “democracy” but support Apartheid for Palestinians. Apartheid is condemned as a crime against Humanity by the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid. Politicians and countries that support Apartheid Israel are effectively supporting Apartheid and are accordingly beyond the moral pale. Politicians who support Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid are utterly unfit for public life in one-person-one-vote democracies. By way of example, under the neo-fascist, racist, war criminal and climate criminal Coalition Government, my country, Australia, is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and has thus very publicly declared its support for Apartheid. The claim to support one-person-one-vote Western “democracy” by these 11 deeply racist, pro-Apartheid Israel countries is egregious falsehood.

Final comments and conclusions.

So far 11 pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid and deeply racist Western countries have boycotted the 2021 UN Anti-racism Conference (Durban IV) out of fear that it would expose the genocidal racism of Apartheid Israel. All of these countries belong to the 34-member, anti-Arab anti-Semitic , anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), and it is like that other members will follow suit. These 11 pro-Apartheid countries have appalling records of genocidal violence from war and genocide to complicity in military strategies involving prospective nuclear annihilation of billions of people.

Decent anti-racist folk people must act by (a) informing everyone they can, and (b) urging and applying comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries supporting this nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, child-abusing, women-abusing, and grossly human rights-violating Apartheid rogue state.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/