A discussion hosted by the World Sikh Parliament network and run on KTV – a UK-based satellite TV channel for the Sikh diaspora

A detailed horror tale in the making for India, an exposé on what is planned, via the farm laws, to hand over Indian sovereignty and food security to big business. There will come a time pretty soon – (not something out there but imminent, unfolding even now), when we will pay the Cargill’s, Ambani’s, Bill Gates, Walmarts – in the absence of national buffer food stocks (an agri policy change to cash crops, the end to small-scale farmers, pushed aside by contract farming and GM crops) – we will pay them to send us food and finance borrowing from international markets to do it.

Colin Todhunter specialises in development, food and agriculture and is a Research Associate of the Centre for Globalization in Montreal