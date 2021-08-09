I got a little tired of believing

that the man who died during demonetisation

while standing in a queue

of a heart attack

was any less important

or not gold-medal deserving

than the man who can throw a javelin

further than others

with the help of an Australian coach

and a German or two for good measure

I got a little tired of believing

that all North East are Chinese

except for Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu

and Lovlina Borgohain

and all Kashmiris are terrorists

or anti nationals

and that Parul Khakhar is a literary naxal

so called by saffron brigade extremists

fantatics and fundamentalists

who are good at the art of doublespeak

who say Gandhi and Godse are patriots

who say one Indian killing another is not a sign the killer is not a patriot

who get Padma Shris for doublespeak

I got a little tired of believing

that migrant labourers who died walking

back to their villages during Covid

and Dalits and tribals displaced from their homes

and no one saying a word against it

or bodies washed up ashore

during a deadly pandemic

and the breakdown of the health care facilities and insfrastructure

due to lack of planning

while statues and bullet trains get crores

and a temple that serves no one ill

are all signs that we are progressing

I got a little tired of believing

that the jobless youth are happy

that the ones speaking against reservation are right

that there is something called love jihad

that the threat to our peace is from inside

that all Bengalis and Keralites are red

and being a Maoist in India is a crime

and a lot of other bullshit

Most of all I got

a little tired of believing

that Modi knows what he is doing

anymore than Shah or Yogi

anymore than any human being

and the Sensex must be lying

and that inflation is good

and the price of petrol has to keep going up

and that many have to die

for the good of one

so the nation can be great again –

all a lot of trash and tripe.

Dr Koshy AV

Editor of Fasihi Intenrational Magazine

Director, Autism for help Village Project