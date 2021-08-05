Wandering here and there

Among adivasis everywhere

Singing like active Nightingale

Inspiring local people

She explored people’s lives

Offered succor without any avarice

She was a darling

To the folks who were

listening

And applauding

One day, uniformed dragons came

Choked her throat without shame

Mutilated her body

To frighten everybody

Then mercilessly draped

Her with some dress readymade

And cruelly buried

Covering their vicious deed!

But many a Nightingale

Arose to sing multiple

Songs of the poor and the downtrodden

Creating awareness and come out in the open

With strong resolve and determination

Against repression, injustice and oppression

(In memory of Madkam Hidme)

Tragic case of Madkam Hidme encounter : her mother Lakshmi’s fight against for justice continues –Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) Date 4|11|2016

https://2019.hrln.org/tragic-case-of-madkam-hidmes-fake-encounter-her-mother-lakshmid-fight-for-justice-continues/

Sheshu Babu is a writer