Wandering here and there
Among adivasis everywhere
Singing like active Nightingale
Inspiring local people
She explored people’s lives
Offered succor without any avarice
She was a darling
To the folks who were
listening
And applauding
One day, uniformed dragons came
Choked her throat without shame
Mutilated her body
To frighten everybody
Then mercilessly draped
Her with some dress readymade
And cruelly buried
Covering their vicious deed!
But many a Nightingale
Arose to sing multiple
Songs of the poor and the downtrodden
Creating awareness and come out in the open
With strong resolve and determination
Against repression, injustice and oppression
(In memory of Madkam Hidme)
Tragic case of Madkam Hidme encounter : her mother Lakshmi’s fight against for justice continues –Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) Date 4|11|2016
https://2019.hrln.org/tragic-case-of-madkam-hidmes-fake-encounter-her-mother-lakshmid-fight-for-justice-continues/
Sheshu Babu is a writer
