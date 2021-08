Around 150 Indian Muslims, supported by others committed to secular-democratic politics, have today called upon the Indian Muslim community to reject the idea of the ‘Islamic Emirate’ the Taliban seek to impose on the war-weary people of Afghanistan who are yearning for peace.

The signatories include two retired High Court judges, legal luminaries, lawyers practising in the Supreme Court and High Courts, ex-MPs and ex-MLA, businesspersons, celebrities from the film industry, well-known writers in different languages, poets, playwrights, social and political activists, academics, farmers and home makers from all over India.

The statement issued by the forum ‘Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD)’ and supported by others deplores the euphoria evident in the statements of some top officials of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), such as Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani and Maulana Sajjad Nomani, and the Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind, over the Taliban’s capture of power.

“It is one thing to welcome the ouster of the occupiers and the overthrow of their puppets, quite another to celebrate the return to power of those who with their barbaric version of Islam have contributed in no small measure to the demonization of Muslims and their faith across the globe”, the statement noted.

