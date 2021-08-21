A GAPING UNTREATED WOUND IN THE HUMAN SOUL

The experience is a jarring one to stare for even a moment at the scene of the Jewish Nation-State & Occupied Palestinian Territories inextricably joined together; as if one were viewing through a telescope not at one of the universe’s distant galactic black holes, but rather peering back into the black void that exists here, on one of Planet Earth’s own harshest, most tragic scenes of humanity’s hostile no man’s lands; forever separated by a monolithic, unyielding, cold concrete wall – seemingly stretching into infinity – that hopelessly divides two races, two cultures, two religions, two opposite ways of life, two clashing ways of being – each trapped on either side of the wall; mutual prisoners of one another, as it were, perpetually locked into one another’s orbit, light years apart in more ways than one, in a bizarre death spiral until that fateful day when both inexorably must fatally collide.

Meanwhile, until that calamitous ‘Day of Reckoning’ finally does arrive, the constant, intolerable human terror daily heaped upon the people by the nation-state – if indeed the existing, illusionary political-societal reality is indeed that to be found in any other society in the world that proudly prefers to characterize itself to be a true, free and open democracy, or at least one still in the making, the current situation wouldn’t be tolerated and allowed to continue for an instant.

For Palestinians, places like Gaza have long since simply become virtual brutal concentration camps; while still others in the West Bank constantly find themselves either being perpetually rousted, turned into homeless-stateless refugees, or literally forced to share their dwellings with hostile Jewish occupier-settlers.

Ever since, this surreal human reality has seemingly created its own fatal, congenital birth defect in human affairs, originally caused by the world’s collective self-guilt for ever allowing the Nazi’s attempted extermination of the Jews before and during WWII.

The then infant United Nations, at the time of its own birth in 1948, felt that same sense of collective self-guilt, not necessarily for the victims among the colored races who also were summarily dispatched by the Nazi’s, but more specifically for those among the Jewish White Race who were lost, forever.

At that point, the UN. gave extraordinarily-special considerations of relocation to the Holocaust survivors and millions of displaced Jews by extending to them certain unchallengeable rights of occupation under the protective cover of international law that the world would then go on to summarily deny, and continues to deny to this day, to indigenous Palestinians and countless others trapped in the same no man’s lands, their own rights and protections under the same international rule of law to return to their own native homelands.

That poisonous bad seed, first planted in Palestine, back in 1948, in the collective heart of human society, that soon spread around the globe, created a generally hostile, unfeeling, uncaring climate in a world that since has turned its back by condoning, and continuing to condone, the same widespread violations of indigenous human rights and crimes against humanity committed by other authoritarian, fascist, rogue governments, especially throughout the Middle East in troubled areas like Afghanistan; where other power-mad rulers ever since have committed their own vile acts against so many other unfortunate native populations, many even among their own dispossessed, indigenous peoples inherent right to exist and flourish as they would see fit.

The harsh truth of the matter is that this cancerous spread of humanity’s inhumanity that continues to fester in Occupied Palestine to this day, has become a widespread attitudinal predisposition that remains one of the most grievous sources and causes of this cancerous spread within the human soul that is revealing the real underlying truth of world society’s one-time lofty notion of itself as ’democracies’ in various stages of development and evolution.

RIGHT TO EXIST AND FLOURISH SHOULD BE THE SAME FOR JEWISH ISRAELI’S & PALESTINIANS

Ever since those end-of-world-war-days, the bizarre, surreal charade that has become an integral part of Israel and Occupied Palestine development, with fundamentalist Jewish occupier-colonist-settlers and evangelical Christians from all points on the globe, constantly being sucked into this cosmic vortex to await the prophesied moment when they believe they will be raptured up into their God’s presence. Meanwhile, the indigenous Palestinian inhabitants continue to be forced to live in their own makeshift Hell; violently evicted from their last traditional strongholds by IDF forces and colonizing-terrorist settlers, regularly committing widespread, indiscriminate murder, mayhem and terrorism condoned by the Jewish Nation-State and corporate, non-indigenous world who repeatedly abandons, whenever it so suit’s them, whatever previous protections or assurances were ever given to them for their own health and welfare.

The sad fact of the matter is that no matter how many times Israeli Jews attempt to assuage their consciences by defining and then redefining and then redefining yet again what the term antisemitism means to those who would use the term to criticize Israel’s constant mistreatment of indigenous Palestinian peoples, the same central question remains unanswered.

For whatever definition is ever arrived at by the Jewish Nation-State, it will forever remain inadequate and incorrect so long as that definition avoids stating the obvious bottom line. Namely, that Palestinians simply deserve, and must absolutely have, the same equal right as Jewish citizens of Israel to exist and flourish, either within the Jewish Nation-State or their own Nation-State; which they now don’t have and never will so long as they remain dispossessed of their native homelands and remain subject to, and are constantly subjected by: military occupation, eviction, dispossession and denied the right of return to exist and flourish within either their own place of choice within Occupied Palestine or that of the new Jewish Nation-State. These rights must be as non-negotiable as they are to all Jewish occupier-settlers.

THE HARSH RULE OF PALESTINIANS UNDER THE ISRAELI & AMERICAN JACK BOOTS

An excellent exercise in consciousness-raising to take on a regular basis is to briefly scan, on any given day or week, the latest news, as recounted on a truth-telling news site, such as If Americans Knew.org, that regularly exposes exactly who some of the Jewish Nation-State’s most ardent right-wing American partisans are, who, for decades, have greatly influenced American and world policies and public perception, and the constant spin they’ve given on the American government’s policies towards Israel and its perceived enemies.

For instance, astute readers of history will immediately recognize the names of a host of well-known right-wing American spin doctors, like: Victoria Nuland, Richard Perle, David Frum, Dennis Ross, William Kristol, Tony Blinken, and numerous other AIPAC lobbyists who have heavily influenced every American President, their administration and America’s foreign policy since before even the early days of the Bush regime’s, the Clinton’s, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now Joe Biden.

To gain some sense of what average daily life continues to be like for Palestinians in Occupied Palestinian Territories under the Israeli Jack Boot, with the constant assistance of their American collaborators, one can gain a quick snapshot image of what life typically is like on any given day or week by just doing a random search on, say, August 18th 2021, and taking note of such headlines as: “Israeli Soldiers Demolish a Barn and Abduct its owner near Tulkarena’; “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians, including Siblings, in Tubes, Qalqilia and Ramallah”; “Israeli Soldiers Storm Many Homes in Hebron and Bethlehem & Abduct One Palestinian”; Israeli Soldiers Abduct Another Palestinian Near Nablus”; “Al Haq News Condemns the Killing of Four Palestinian Youth during Jenin Raid”, or; “Murder of Menacing Palestinian Water Technician; The Shadow Wars on the West Bank”. Were the same banner headlines ever to appear on a single day in America about what is happening to Black Americans or Native Americans imagine the violent brouhaha that would immediately erupt across the land if not the world.

THE ENTIRE WORLD IS AN ACCESSORY TO ISRAEL’S CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

Such an ugly scene, is one of those timeless human black holes, like so many other similar ones on the planet, where the constant pull of such an indescribably powerful source of human evil, that has been perpetrating the same vile acts in different ways, since seemingly forever everywhere on earth against the earth and its indigenous peoples, is so great that any energy for mutual human goodness, kindness, respect and dignity for the dispossessed and down- trodden can never seem to escape the vortex, and so remains virtually invisible to everything outside of itself: a tragic testament to humankind’s gross inability to ever find a peaceful, harmonious way of life between its disparate minions.

One can only wonder, in the name of God-Allah-Jehovah-Mohammad-Jesus-Democracy-International Justice, or just plain common human decency, how any elected member of Israel’s Knesset, U.S. Congress or the United Nation’s Council of august leaders, in good conscience, can continue to illegally provide billions of American and other nation’s taxpayers monies, without their full knowledge and permission, to be spent in any way whatsoever that continues to oppress Palestinian people, while continuing the illegal expansion of Israel’s ruthless, apartheid government and its exclusive-Jewish Nation-State in the Occupied Territories of Palestine?

Yet just as the United States once airlifted by helicopters veritable pallets of billions of dollars to corrupt war lords in the farthest reaches of Afghanistan to continue their War of Madness against ordinary Afghani human beings, so, too, do ordinary working people and billionaire elites alike continue to allow billions more dollars to be poured into the Jewish Nation-State’s bottomless human rabbit hole with only that much more human evilness and misery to show for it.

For all the world’s collective wealth, wisdom and know-how at its disposal, Israel remains one of the world’s primary, cutting edge, sources and trainers of anti-democratic, anti-human, anti-life high-tech innovations in oppressive police and military tactics, spyware and all manner of scientific hardware designed to oppress civil society movements, world-wide.

WHAT WILL IT FINALLY TAKE TO WAKE THE WORLD UP TO THE REALITY OF WHAT IS?

Where is the little boy in author Jack Herer’s The Emperor Wears No Clothes fable who, in 2021 and beyond, will be the only one ever brave enough to declare to the world that Israel’s illegal, undemocratic, imperialistic, separatist religious Nation-State, clearly and unequivocally, cannot, in all honesty, be called anything but what it is: a brutal authoritarian, fascist, dare one even say ‘Nazi-like’ regime, that, like a rotten bad apple, can only eventually cause every other apple in the barrel to become equally rotten, as well?

If the only truthful answer is an unequivocable “Yes”, for those who would deny it to be so, it is only because they know on which side their bread is to be buttered to further whatever their own self-aggrandizing desires and unquenchable lust for worldly power. In which case the only possible human response to give in response is a contemptuous, “FOR SHAME!”

For if such a thing as a ‘Heaven’ or ‘Purgatory” truly exists somewhere beyond this Earth in the much-touted so-called ‘After Life’, does this not instead suggest an interminably, eons-long sentence awaits all such ‘raptured’ naysayers somewhere in the hell-fires of Purgatory before they ever will have fully paid for all the sins committed in this lifetime against so many countless innocent, forgotten, indigenous ones among the world’s unfortunate girls and boys, young men and women, mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers: all constantly sucked into the endlessly black hole of oblivion?

Does this not, by virtue of association, also make every elected member of the Knesset, U.S. Congress. U.N. Council, as well as every politician or citizen of Planet Earth, who would turn a blind eye away from this simple truth, nothing more nor less than another ‘Nazi’, ‘Fascist’ sympathizer or, at the very least, a culpable ‘accessory‘ for so many reprehensible crimes committed against humanity that continue to be perpetrated, with so much contemptuous disdain and indifference, against whatever helpless, hapless ones who remain trapped as virtually-enslaved, imprisoned, second-class, non-citizens, whether by Israel’s separatist Jewish Nation-State or some other oppressive nation-state that exists with its help; all of whom remain beyond the reach of whatever Supreme Court Judge, International Court Justice, President, Prime Minister, Premier, Ruler or military General? Does this not suggest some kind of cruel cosmic joke or timeless, perpetual, cosmic human black hole, so indescribably-evil beyond what words can describe, that remains forever afoot, where no existing body of humans on earth can ever intercede for good?

HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATIONS THREATEN TO INFECT YET OTHER WORLD’S BEYOND

In what even more sinister ways in the future will this cancerous ‘bad apple’ abscess of the human condition not only further poison Israel, America and other nations of our planet, but still other future unsuspecting worlds, still somewhere in outer space that unwittingly await the arrival of yet a whole new generation of conquering Christopher Columbus space explorers?

If the shoe was on the other foot, and the same murder and mayhem that continues to happen daily in Palestine were happening in, say, the United States, England, Australia or France, would it not also be grounds, without a moment’s hesitation, for the convening of the U.N.’s International Criminal Court, to at once undertake a case far more notorious and sweeping than ever once was the infamous Nuremberg Trials?

If that didn’t ultimately bring widespread justice for the Black and Brown peoples of the America’s, and indeed their brethren throughout the rest of the world, would it not at least be the spark to create some kind of planetary-wide revolutionary wake-up call that, by comparison, would make the attempted Jan 6th overthrow of the U.S. Government seem like child’s play?

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American writer who once upon a time in university was a Criminology student while working in one of America’s local police departments. For decades, Irwin has especially sought to call world attention to problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. Irwin is the author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Collective Soul

