People’s Mission invites nominations for the ‘ Revolutionary Comrade Shiv Verma Media Awards’ 2021.

It’s holding a programme from 4 pm onwards on Saturday , 14 August 2021 at Press Club of India, New Delhi , to present Awards to awardees , declared on 15 August 2020.

People’s Mission will announce on on 14 August 2021 , winner of the first annual ‘ Revolutionary Journalist Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Editor Award’ , to be presented on its behalf by new generation editors to old generation editors.

Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi (26 October 1890 :25 March 1931) was Editor of Pratap.

People’s Mission will also release in the same programme its one book in English and two books on Corona Covid.

Shiv Varma

Shiv Varma (9 Feb.1904-10 Jan 1997), associate of Bhagat Singh , was sentenced to ‘ Kala Pani ‘ in Lahore Conspiracy Case-2 and lodged in cellular jail of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He was the last revolutionary freedom fighter to come out alive from that jail.

In a meet of United News of India Employees Federation in Lucknow on 9 March 1996 , he had called upon young journalists to promote bulletins rather than bullets and work for making media a *Bramhastra*

People’s Mission couldn’t present Awards last year due to Government of India enforced lock down.

This year the jury , headed by veteran journalist and former Pro Vice Chancellor , Makhanlal Chaturvedi Patrakarita Vishvavidyalaya , Madhya Pradesh , will announce winners of Awards in 5 categories, based on nominations from Citizens of India.

People’s Mission founder Chairperson *Com. Upendra Prasad Singh* passed away recently in a city hospital due to non- supply of oxygen following Corona Covid pandemic.

Nominations for these awards will start on 1st of August 2021 and will close at 4 pm on 14 August. Nomination may be sent by regular post , courier , mail to the address given on the invitation card or to any trustee or honourable members of the jury , headed by veteran journalist Ramsharan Joshi .

Names of the winners will be announced at the stroke of 12 pm .

Indian photo journalist Danish Siddiqui , killed in Afghanistan by right reactionary Taliban forces , has already been chosen unanimously by People’s Mission trustees as winner posthumously in photo jounalism category of the *Revolutionary Comrade Shiv Varma Media Awards*.

The awards jury is headed by veteran journalist, writer and thinker, Ramsharan Joshi. He is also former Pro Vice Chancellor of ‘ Makhanlal Chaturvedi Patrakarita Vishwavidyalaya , Madhya Pradesh.

Among the media organ editors and others included in the jury are research journal ‘Jan Media ‘ Editor and secular activist, Anil Chamadia, Satya-Hindi.com Editor, Sheetal P Singh , Media Vigil Hindi news portal Editor, Dr. Pankaj Srivastava, Jan Chowk Hindi news portal Editor, Mahendra Mishra,

Shaharnama.com (Lucknow ) Editor , Syed Hussain Afsar, Mazdoor Bigul editor, SatyamVarma ( Lucknow ,Social Media expert Prof. Jagadishwar Prasad Chaturvedi ( JPC). Com. JPC was formerly with Calcutta University) , ‘ Jan Jwar ‘ news portal editor Piyush Pant and Vinod Viplav ,senior journalist and representative of publishers , Sanchi Prakashan ( Delhi , Lucknow , Mumbai)

The awardees will be presented a Bhagat Singh Portrait Laminated Poster Framed Paintings with Matt Finish Black Frame (9 inches x 12inches) made by Tenor Arts, pen , books authored by Com. Shiv Varma and People’s Mission MD will be presented to every awardee along with a INR 10 thousand only. Shiv Da’s books to be presented to the awardees have been donated by noted litterateur Pankaj Chaturvedi.

For the award, any citizen of India is eligible to send nominations in any following way :

1) By ordinary postal letter to the People’s Mission , Shop No.1 , Shri Yamuna Apartments , Anantpur , Overbridge , Ranchi , PIN code 834003

2) By sending message only to its WhatsApp mobile number 8987506515

3)By sending e-mail to the People’s Mission at peoples.missiontrust@gmail.com

4)By making nomination/s on its social media official Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesMission101419011372097/

5) By informing in writing to any jury member in any suitable way.

The deadline for sending nominations is up to 1600 hours, Indian Standard Time ( IST ) on 14 August 2021.

Nominations are to be based on the work done in the year 2021.Nominee’s full name, age, contact address mail ID and mobile number is mandatory requisite in the nomination/s.

Citizens of India are allowed to submit maximum one nomination in each of the seven categories of the Awards. They are expected to write few lines as basis for nomination/s.

People’s Mission office is to send nominations list to the jury for final decision only after obtaining consent of those who were nominated. In cases of difficulty to find out exact details of the nominee/s immediately, this norm may be exempted.

For and on behalf of People’s Mission its proposed trustees

Dr. Raj Chandra Jha (Working Chairperson) , G V Ramana (Vice Chairperson ), Ruchira Gupta ( Vice Chairperson ) , Prof. Ish Mishra ,Jaspal Singh Sidhu , Renu Gupta , M V Sasidharan and CPJha(Managing Director)