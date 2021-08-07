DONOUGHMORE REFORMS OF THE BRITISH TO CEYLON – TOOK AWAY THE TAMIL’S NATIONHOOD AND THEIR JAFFNA KINGDOM

It took away the Tamils rights and caused for the Pogroms against the Tamils – like BLACK JULY, GENOCIDE and continuing structural genocide.

Sri Lanka [then Ceylon] would not have gained independence from the British without the support of the Tamil leaders it was the Tamil leaders Sir Ponnambalam Ramanathan [1851-1930] and Sir Ponnambalam Arunachalam [1853 – 1924] who fearlessly spearheaded the struggle for constitutional reforms that led to the independence from the British.

After realizing that the Sinhalese politicians have let them down and taken them for a ride to advance the interest of Sinhalese majority community at the expense of Tamils.

In a speech to the Legislative Council during the debate on the Donoughmore Reforms, Sir Ramanathan stressed the importance of a sovereign state of TAMIL EELAM.

His speech:-

‘WHY DID THE [DONOUGHMORE] COMMISSIONERS NOT STUDY IRELAND, WHICH IS NEXT DOOR TO THEM? THEY [IRISH] SAID THAT WE ARE ONE LOT AND YOU ARE ANOTHER. WE CANNOT WORK TOGETHER. WE MUST HAVE SEPARATE GOVERNMENTS. THEN I ASKED WHAT HAPPENED TO THE DOMINION OF CANADA? THE OFFICIALS CONCERNED SAID, IT IS AN IMPOSSIBLE SITUATION …. LET US GIVE THESE FRENCH DESCENDANTS ONE FORM OF GOVERNMENT AND LET US GIVE THE OTHER PEOPLE ANOTHER FORM OF GOVERNMENT – FORMS OF GOVERNMENT SUITABLE TO THE INTERESTS OF EACH OF THESE GREAT BIG COMMUNITIES. WHY DID THE COMMISSIONERS THINK OF THAT?”

D.S. Senanayake, the first Prime Minister of independence Sri Lanka [Ceylon] gave the following solemn promise to the Tamils “No harm need you [Tamils] feel at our hands [Sinhalese] in a free Lanka”. But in 1948, he went back on the promise and proved himself as the champion of Sinhala chauvinism by depriving the citizenship rights of one million Tamils of Indian Origin [Brought by the Britishers to work in their plantation – Tea & rubber]

The successive Sinhala Buddhist Governments signed Pacts with Tamil Leaders, but never implemented them due to the opposition of extremist Buddhist Monks and Mana Sanga.

Bandaranayake/Chelvanayagam Pact for a Federal System of Government was signed on July 26, 1957. This pact was torn away within one week after signing due to the opposition by the Buddhist Monks and Maha Sanga. Dudly Senanayake/Chelvanayagam Pact for a political settlement for the Tamils was signed on March 24, 1965. This Pact was also torn away due to the opposition of the Buddhist Monks and Maha Sanga. In 1972, the Sri Lankan Government made changes to the Constitution without consultation with the Tamils. Sinhalese Language and Buddhism were given “the foremost place” which caused the disintegration of the nation. 1974 The International Tamil Research Conference in Jaffna was disrupted by the Police and eight people lost their lives in the stampede At midnight on May 31, 1981, the Jaffna Public Library, the crucible of Tamil literature and heritage, was set ablaze by Sri Lankan security forces and state-sponsored mobs. The burning has since been marked by Eelam Tamils as an act of genocide. Over 95,000 unique and irreplaceable Tamil palm leaves (ola), manuscripts, parchments, books, magazines and newspapers. Black July: A Tamil Genocide the 1983 Anti-Tamil pogroms in Sri Lanka, commonly referred to as Black July was a brutal state-sponsored genocide lasting from July 23rd to July 30th. Armed with voter registration lists, Sinhalese mobs took at least 3,000 Tamils lives, destroyed 5,000 shops, and displaced over 150,000 Tamils

If the British would have handed over the Jaffna Kingdom to the Tamils as it was in 1833, when they gave independence to Ceylon, Tamils would be well better off as a separate sovereign state, protecting their identity, nationhood, heritage, language and their rich culture.

After all these miseries faced by the Tamils due to the British Government handing over the entire power s to the majority racist Sinhala Buddhist leaders at that time of the independence, the British people and the British Government must find remedial justice to the oppressed, helpless and neglected Tamils in the North and East of Sri Lanka [Jaffna Kingdom]

Tamils in the North and East of Sri Lanka aspire for the formation of the independent and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam [former Jaffna Kingdom] on the basis that the Tamils in the Island make a distinct nation, have traditional and historical homelands in the North and East and have the right to self-determination. [As provided in the UN Charter Article # 1]

The principle of self-determination is prominently embodied in ARTICLE 1 of the Charter of the United Nations…All peoples have the right to self-determination. By virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

TAMILS URGE THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT, THE BRITISH CITIZENS THE COMMONWEALTH COUNTRIES TO SUPPORT A REFERENDUM IN THE NORTH AND EAST OF SRI LANKA, TO FIND OUT WHETHER THE TAMILS WANT TO LIVE UNITED WITH SINHALESE OR GO FREE AND LIVE SEPARATELY [AS BEFORE 1833] WITH SELF-DETERMINATION IN THEIR OWN HOME LAND [JAFFNA KINGDOM]

Kumarathasan Rasingam is a Tamil rights activist