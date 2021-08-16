A Half-century Long Brutal USA Embargo Against Tiny Cuba! 184 Nations Vote For its End & Against US & Israel

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) –

‘U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration continued Washington’s tradition of voting against an annual United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to a U.S. economic embargo on Cuba.

The resolution was adopted for the 29th time with 184 votes in favor, three abstentions and two no votes – the United States and Israel. The U.N. vote can carry political weight, but only the U.S. Congress can lift the more than 50-year-old embargo.’

No Government Besides Israel Supports US Embargo

No government in the entire world, not even governments of USA’s NATO allies votes with the US and Israel in favor of America’s cruel half century long costly, even at times deadly, embargo against Cuba.

(Reuters article as reprinted in the New York Times continued:)

‘Cuba said earlier this month the decades-old U.S. trade embargo cost it a record total of more than $9 billion over the last financial year, hurting its ability to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told the General Assembly that sanctions had made it harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and for other uses as well as equipment for food production. “Like the virus, the blockade asphyxiates and kills, it must stop,” Rodriguez told the General Assembly.

Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark Once Wrote:

“The consistent underlying psychology of the United States, … should be understandable to anyone who has ever known a violent neighborhood bully. The government of Americans means to have its way through the use and threatened to use of superior force. It will lie. It will deceive. It will kill. It will escalate the threat and use of force to the highest level it dares. It will bluff, dangerous as that can be. It will do whatever is must to dominate. [1]

In the case of Cuba, US President Kennedy, approved bombing, an invasion that took the lives of 900+ Cubans, brought even the threat of nuclear war to bear, and thereafter had his Attorney General Robert Kennedy run what was called ‘Operation Mongoose,’ which included deadly sabotage and attempts to assassinate Cuba’s Prime Minister Fidel Castro.

All, while at the same time, USA’s greatest trading partner was, and is more than ever, Communist Party run China.

Sanctimonious USA Does Not Embargo Communist China

USA Has Not Invaded China Big Time Since US Looted Imperialist Peking in 1900

– but it tried to stop the Chinese revolution and in 1950 used its 7th Fleet to protect Chiang Kai-shek, who with his Nationalist (Capitalist) Army invading Taiwan had installed a draconian dictatorship.[2]

The Chinese government has called for the US to end its embargo of Cuba!

China Says U.S. Should ‘Immediately’ Lift Cuba Embargo and Stop Interfering

7/19/21, NEWSWEEK

‘China has called on the United States to promptly lift its decades-long trade restrictions on Cuba.’

Might Cuba Herself Request Help with Such a Boycott?

If no other agency sees fit to call for an international boycott of American products in sympathy with the US caused suffering of the Cuban people, may heaven see the Cuban government itself call for such a boycott of US products.

We have seen for some years now, Russia, China and Iran boycotting the use of the US dollar currency.

In any obviously unequal fight, the tendency is for onlookers to side with the little guy, the underdog and against the bully. This could auger success for such a boycott to catch on.

A lot of salt-of-the-Earth hard working ordinary citizens and their families might enjoy joining in to help fight the injustice of the

superpower nation of 331 million in a land of 3.797 million square miles relentlessly attacking a nation of 11 million on an island of 42,426 square miles.)

Millions of shoppers passing up buying ‘Made in USA’ or an American brand name made in Vietnam, Thailand or Indonesia, when an item from Japan or China is just as acceptable, might just be a little unsettling with all the other troubles America seems to be having these days.

What the Hell! When all is said and done and everything settles down, ending the embargo might be the best thing for all sides in both countries.

– Cubans in Cuba could lead more enjoyable and normal lives with the latest modernities.

– The Communist Party of Cuba could focus on what is most important for the welfare of Cubans, rather than be focused and concerned about finances and providing food.

– Americans aware of the genocidal crimes of their government against Cuba and most all other Latin American peoples (and Asian, Middle Eastern and African nations), could applaud at least one improvement in US genocidal foreign policy and feel hopeful for more.

– The evil minds of the criminally insane Deep-State-Military-Industrial-Complex-Wall Street investors in war, for the flood of US tourists and visitors and money and consumer culture and indulgence into Cuba, could have a good chance of witnessing the demise of the intensity of Cuban revolutionary spirit for overthrowing (perhaps too precipitously), the neocolonial capitalist domination of society at home in the USA as well as abroad in the poor and still financially plundered captive Third World. After all ‘they,’ the bad guys of Wall Street, are still number one, though probably not for all that much longer. Imperialist White folks are losing their edge in weaponry, and though there are so so very many of those people of differing hues of skin color, they haven’t yet gotten riled up enough to realize that they really don’t have to put up with just a few White US billionaires owning more wealth than half of humanity collectively.) [3]

In any case, with all the changes now happening in the USA about ‘Whose Lives Matter,’ maybe this murderously long unfair Yankee embargo of Cuba and military occupation of Guantanamo will just logically peter out.

Your author won’t prejudice such an expected felicitous outcome, by crowding it with the mention of more recent crimes against humanity by the United States of America in and on Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti. However, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti’s turn at rectification, if not renumeration, should follow on the heels of the end of the crimes against Cuba, whether or not hastened by the international boycott suggested in this brief article.

Endnotes

US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, in his forward to nuclear physicist Micho Kaku’s ‘To Win a Nuclear War: The Pentagon’s Secret War Plans.’ https://thediplomat.com/2018/10/the-great-debate-chiang-kai-sheks-role-in-21st-century-taiwan/ These 6 Men Have as Much Wealth as Half the World’s …

https://www.ecowatch.com › richest-men-in-the-world-…

Feb 20, 2017 — That’s more than two-thirds of all the people on Earth. That means 5,000,000,000 people—five billion people—have, on average and after debt …

Just 8 men own same wealth as half the world | Oxfam …

https://www.oxfam.org › press-releases › just-8-men-o…

Jan 16, 2017 — Eight men own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity, according to a new report published by …

Eight Billionaires Own as Much as Poorest Half of Global …

https://philanthropynewsdigest.org › news › eight-billio…

The eight wealthiest individuals in the world own as much as the poorest half of humanity, and the gap between rich and poor is widening, a study by Oxfam …

World’s Richest 1 Percent Own Twice as Much as Bottom 90 …

https://philanthropynewsdigest.org › news › world-s-ric…

Jan 22, 2020 — And global wealth inequality is worsening, in part because billionaire portfolios have enjoyed an average annual return of 7.4 percent over the …

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Kerala, India; Minority Perspective, UK; Einartysken, Sweden: Saker Vineyard, Germany; Dissident Voice; Greanville Post; Ta Kung Pao; Uruknet; Voice of Detroit; Mathaba; Ethiopian Review; Palestine Chronicle; India Times; MalaysiaSun; China Daily; South China Morning Post; Come Home America; CubaNews; TurkishNews; HistoryNews Network; Vermont Citizen News have published his articles, 400 of which are available at: click http://www.opednews.com/author/author1723.html ; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Kerala, India; Minority Perspective, UK; Einartysken, Sweden: Saker Vineyard, Germany; Dissident Voice; Greanville Post; Ta Kung Pao; Uruknet; Voice of Detroit; Mathaba; Ethiopian Review; Palestine Chronicle; India Times; MalaysiaSun; China Daily; South China Morning Post; Come Home America; CubaNews; TurkishNews; HistoryNews Network; Vermont Citizen News have published his articles, 400 of which are available at: click http://www.opednews.com/author/author1723.html ; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) KING CONDEMNED US ATROCITY WARS & COVERT VIOLENCE MEANT TO MAINTAIN PREDATORY INVESTMENS and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.