Recent crime statistics released by the NCRB for the year 2020 shows that the rate of atrocities on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh is much higher than the crime rate at the national level. It is to be known that the population of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh is 21% of the total population of the state, while the crime of atrocities on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh is 12714 in comparison to the national rate (on 1 lakh population) of 25.4 which is 30.7. Thus, the total crime committed against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh is 25.3% of the total crime committed on Dalits at the national level i.e. one fourth of the crime committed against Dalits in the country. This situation completely belies the claim of Yogi government to control crime in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, Dalits are becoming victims of atrocities in Uttar Pradesh, as is evident from the following analysis of crime statistics: –

SC/ST Atrocities (including IPC) Cases: In the year 2020, 10138 cases of atrocities occurred in Uttar Pradesh which is 22.5% of the total crime 45959 at the national level. Similarly, the crime rate of 24.5 in Uttar Pradesh is higher than the national rate of 23.3. SC/ST Atrocities (without IPC): 2576 such cases occurred which is 34% of the total crime 4232 at the national level. Uttar Pradesh’s rate of this crime of 6.2 is almost three times higher than the national rate of 2.1. Murder: In the year 2020, Uttar Pradesh has 214 cases of Dalit murder, 25% of the total crime 855 at the national level, while the rate of this crime of Uttar Pradesh is 0.5 more than the national rate of 0.4. Grevious Hurt: During this period 417 cases occurred in Uttar Pradesh which is 26% of the total crime 1587 at the national level and the crime rate was 1.0 which is higher than the national rate of 0.8. Kidnapping of Dalit Women: There were 381 cases of abduction of Dalit women in the year 2020, which is 45% of the total crime 853 in the country. Similarly, this crime rate of 0.9 is almost double the national rate of 0.4. Kidnapping for marriage: 269 crimes of kidnapping for marriage took place in Uttar Pradesh during the said period, which is 68% of the total crime 394 at the national level. Similarly, the crime rate of 0.7 in Uttar Pradesh is more than three times the national crime rate of 0.2. Rape: In the year 2020, there were 604 rape cases of Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh, which is 24% of the total crime 3368 in the country. Although Uttar Pradesh’s rate of 1.5 is slightly less than the national rate of 1.7 but the total number of crimes is very high. Rape (on Dalit women above 18 years of age): In the said period, 482 cases of this category of women were reported in Uttar Pradesh, which is 21% of the total crime of 2313 in the country, which is very high. Rape of minor Dalit girls POCSO: During this period, there were 122 cases in Uttar Pradesh, which is 11.43 percent of the total crime 1067 at the national level. The crime rate in Uttar Pradesh stood at 0.3, which is a little less than the national rate of 0.5. Riots : There were 324 cases against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, which is about 23% of the total crime 1445 at the national level. Uttar Pradesh’s rate of this crime is 0.8 higher than the national rate of 0.7. Criminal intimidation (506 IPC): There were 1379 cases of criminal intimidation in Uttar Pradesh during the said period, which is about 37% of the 3786 cases at the national level. The crime rate of 3.3 in Uttar Pradesh was almost double than the national rate of 1.9. From this, the security of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh can be gauged. Other IPC Offenses: In the year 2020, there were 2576 IPC cases in Uttar Pradesh which is 34% of the total crime 4232 committed at the national level. In this the crime rate of Uttar Pradesh was 10.6 which is much higher than the national rate of 6.4. Other crimes: In the year 2020, there were 1642 cases in Uttar Pradesh which is 71% of the total crime 2312 at the national level. Uttar Pradesh’s rate of this crime 4.0 has been almost 4 times higher than the national rate of 1.2.

It is clear from the analysis of the above data of atrocities/crimes against Dalits that the percentage and rate of crime against Dalits and Dalit women in Uttar Pradesh is much higher than the crime and rate against Dalits at the national level. With this, the claim of the Yogi government to control crime becomes completely false. It is also to be known that the government statistics do not present the correct picture because many crime victims either do not go to the police station, even if they go police does not register the crime. The anti-Dalit attitude of the police also comes in the way of this. But despite this, the figures which have been published officially show the pathetic condition of Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and there is evidence of Yogi government being anti-Dalit.

S R Darapuri, National President, All India People’s Front