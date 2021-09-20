The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 atrocity in which nearly 3,000 people died has been commemorated around the world with massive Mainstream media (MSM) coverage. However respect for the victims has been grossly violated by the Orwellian lying of Zionist -beholden US and US Alliance MSM that ignore the horrible realities that the US did 9/11 and that over 30 million Muslims have been killed through violence and war-imposed deprivation in the 2-decade and continuing US War on Terror.

The “lying Bush official version of 9/11”. The US and US Alliance MSM have used the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to religiously reiterate the Hollywood-style “official version of 9/11” that 19 terrorists (15 from Saudi Arabia, 2 from the UAE, 1 from Lebanon, and 1 from Egypt) hijacked 4 American passenger jets at about 9 am on 9 September 2001. Despite having no flying training on passenger jets, the hijackers flew the planes successively into the 110-storey North and South Towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) and into the Pentagon; the fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania en route to Washington due to a passenger uprising. About 2 hours later the South Tower rapidly and totally collapsed, followed shortly thereafter by the North Tower. At about 5 pm Building 7 of the WTC (WTC7), while not having suffered from major fires or plane impact, also totally and rapidly collapsed into its own footprint. 2 subsequent 9/11 inquiries found that the Twin Towers and WTC7 suffered high intensity fires that “weakened” the steel reinforcement leading to rapid and total collapse at near free-fall speed. About 3,000 people died on 9/11, and subsequent US invasions and occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq in the War on Terror were associated with 2,465 and 4,585 US military deaths, respectively [1].

The “official version of 9/11” and the MSM account of the subsequent War on Terror has involved massive American and US Alliance lying by commission and omission that has been echoed by US- and Zionist-beholden MSM worldwide as succinctly summarized below.

(1). Heart of Darkness – endless American lying, racism and excuses for war. The US was founded in 1776 on the noble ideal of “All men are created equal and have an inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. However this ideal did not then extend to Indigenous Americans, women or slaves. Indigenous Americans were legislatively subject to ethnic cleansing from East of the Mississippi in the 1840s. Women only gained the right to vote in 1920. African Americans only gained a legislatively-guaranteed right to vote in 1965, but in 2021 the Trumpist Republicans are seeking to wind this back legislatively, and many are excluded from voting under felony laws. The US is a free market-based, settler colonialism-based, and assertedly democratic society that fundamentally protects property rights, no matter that all property was ultimately obtained by genocide and theft. US acquisition of power, territory and hegemony was achieved by genocidal violence in a process that continues today but is fortunately now being constrained by the economic rise of China.

War is the penultimate in racism and genocidal war the ultimate in racism. The assertedly moralistic and egalitarian basis of American democracy (“one man one vote” and “all men are created equal”) conflicts with the inevitability of One Percenter acquisition of most wealth and consequent political domination. However this contradiction is assuaged by the myth that “anyone can make it in America”. In a cavalcade of American exceptionalism, greed and violence the US has invaded 72 countries (52 since WW2). However the myth of American morality then demands a “casus belli” or excuse for each enriching or empowering US war of which the best known are ”no taxation without representation” (independence and commencement of large-scale genocide of the Indigenous people), “remember the Alamo” (war against Mexico and massive seizure of South Western US territories from Mexico), the blowing up of the USS Maine in Havana (the Spanish -American War and US seizure of territories from the Philippines to Puerto Rico), the sinking of the Lusitania (US entry into WW1), Pearl Harbor (US entry into WW2), the end of WW2 (nuclear destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki), the horrendous actuality of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (US-backed and Zionist-imposed Palestinian Genocide), “freedom and democracy” (Korean War, scores of other invasions, nuclear terrorism and the Cold War), threats to the US Seventh Fleet from Vietnamese torpedo boats (Indo-China War), 9/11 (War on Terror, Afghan Holocaust, Muslim Holocaust), (non-existent) Iraqi Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) (Iraqi Holocaust), and “progress” (worsening Climate Genocide en route to a sustainable human population of only 1 billion by 2100) [2, 3].

The bottom line is remorseless, relentless and deadly American lying. Famed anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone: “Governments lie”. Famed American writer, historian and truth teller Gore Vidal: “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying. And here I am surrounded with these hills [in Hollywood] full of liars — some very talented… Americans are not interested in the truth about anything. They assume everybody is lying because they go out and lie everyday about the automobile they are trying to sell you”. Professors Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky in their seminal book “Manufacturing Consent” describe how US Mainstream media (MSM) comprehensively lie in the interests of the American State. The Washington Post has carefully and exhaustively computed that Donald Trump told 25,000 falsehoods during his administration but Trump was certainly correct in asserting the prevalence of “fake news”. Lying occurs through lying by omission and lying by commission. However lying by omission is far, far worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate. The Elephant in the Room realities set out in this essay are overwhelmingly ignored by Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes in a continuing, post-9/11 process of fake news through lying by omission [4].

(2). Compelling evidence that America did 9/11. Numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military and intelligence experts have concluded from a wealth of evidence that the US Government was responsible for the 9/11 atrocity with some experts asserting the involvement of Apartheid Israel and Saudi Arabia [5]. However there has been saturating blowback from Mainstream presstitutes who have disparaged, demonized and side-lined those sceptical of the “lying Bush official version of 9/11” as “conspiracy theorists”. There are numerous huge problems with the “lying Bush official version of 9/11” but some of the key problems for rational scientists such as myself are summarized below.

(a). Massive US Government lying. There is zero tolerance in science for lying because it short-circuits the scientific process that successively involves (a) collecting accurate information, (b) critically testing potentially falsifiable hypotheses , and (c) generating better models for reality. Successive US governments (a) have lied and taken extraordinary steps to hide and destroy pertinent information about 9/11, (b) have overwhelmingly condemned alternative hypotheses as “conspiracy theories”, and (c) have stuck unwaveringly with quasi-religious dogmatism to the original “lying Bush official version of 9/11” . Through careful research the US Centre for Public Integrity has determined that the Bush Administration told 935 lies between 9/11 and the illegal invasion of Iraq. Former President Trump and former Vice President Al Gore still publicly subscribe to the “official version” but have both blamed elements of the US Government for ignoring red-light intelligence advice and allowing 9/11 to happen [5].

(b). Chemistry, physics and compelling evidence for explosive demolition of the Twin Towers and WTC7. The “official version” declares that high temperature fires “softened” the steel of the buildings and precipitated perfect collapse of 3 huge buildings into their footprint in less than 10 seconds. However my first memory of high school chemistry is the Bunsen burner demonstration of smoky red flames (low temperature fire) versus blue flames (high temperature fire). The WTC fires were smoky and red. No other high rise buildings have ever been demolished by fire, yet on 9/11 three (3) state-of-the-art skyscrapers in the home city of skyscrapers were supposedly demolished this way. Professor Niels Harrit (University of Copenhagen) and colleagues have used advanced chemical physics techniques to demonstrate that the WTC dust contained unexploded high-explosive nano-thermite particles [6]. A team of engineers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have recently published a detailed engineering study that concluded that the perfect collapse of WTC7 must have been due to simultaneous explosive demolition of the supports and not due to fire as asserted by the mendacious US Government [7, 8].

(c). Remote control of aircraft versus the utterly implausible Hollywood-style piloting of the “official version”. The “official version” claims that “terrorists” armed with “box-cutters” took over 4 passenger jets and flew them into 3 huge buildings. Indeed the “official version” concedes that “box-cutters” were not reliable weapons and asserts that passengers overcame the terrorists in the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania. The alleged pilots had only trained on single-engined Cessnas but were somehow capable of extraordinary, Hollywood-style feats of flying. Most of the US population are anti-science Biblical literalists to varying extents, and most have “faith” in implausible propositions such as “life after death”, “rising from the dead” and “virgin birth” (my dear, gentle mother bore 5 children and was particularly scornful of organized religion’s belief in “virgin birth”). Further, most Americans are brought up on a saturation diet of impossible feats in movies. Indeed “The Long Kiss Good Night”, a 1996 thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Geena Davis, involves numerous impossible feats and interestingly has a 9/11-like plot based on the CIA killing thousands of Americans in order to improve their power and funding. Near Melbourne Airport there is a viewing site in a paddock right under the flight path where these huge planes come in 100 feet above you to land several seconds later. At 200 kilometres per hour, delay of one second by an expert and experienced passenger jet pilot means a further 56 metres flown. The extraordinary precision of the high speed WTC and Pentagon plane crashes would have been beyond the ability of expert pilots, let alone trainee pilots with just a few lessons on a low-speed, single-engine, propeller-driven Cessna. (Indeed I have had the experience of flying at low level through New York City in a propeller-driven light aircraft commuter from Binghampton in upstate New York). Remote control of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has been around for 50 years and the US and Apartheid Israel are world leaders in this technology [9]. Indeed the last murderous act of the child-killing US before finally quitting Afghanistan involved a drone (remotely controlled from Pakistan or indeed Texas) firing a missile in Kabul that killed 10 people including the family of an Afghan US aid worker and 7 children.

(d). The alleged involvement and killing of Osama bin Laden. The US supported the replacement of secular government in Afghanistan with religious fundamentalists and did so by supporting the jihadis of the Mujaheddin and Al Qaeda against the Russian invaders. Such jihadis eventually transmuted into the largely Pashtun Taliban that took over Afghanistan after the defeat of the Russians and have now finally defeated the Americans. The FBI wanted Osama for bombings in East Africa but not for the 9/11 atrocity. Indeed Osama denied involvement in 9/11. The “official story” that Osama and jihadi “men in caves” did 9/11 is highly implausible, and intelligence experts have declared that the extraordinary demolitions of 9/11 required the technical and personnel resources of a major state player (e.g. the US, Apartheid Israel). The Obama Administration claimed to have extra-judicially murdered Osama in 2011 and then conveniently immediately disposed of the body at sea (thus precluding scientific investigation). Famed US journalist Seymour Hersh (Pulitzer Prize winner for revealing the My Lai Massacre in 1969) claimed that all aspects of the Obama “official story” were false except for the killing of Osama. However famed US writer, economist and commentator Dr Paul Craig Roberts has gone one further and also dismissed the “official version” claim of killing Osama. Indeed former Pakistani PM, Benazir Bhutto in an interview with Sir David Frost in 2007 (3 months before she was assassinated) alluded to the murder of Osama by a particular person. Benazir Bhutto’s comments were excised from the version of the interview broadcast by the BBC [10]. Notably, Hamid Karzai , the US-installed president of Occupied Afghanistan, has denied the presence of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and politely expressed scepticism over the US “official version” of 9/11 [5].

(e). The Ockham’s Razor Principle and the extraordinarily low probability of the “official version”. The Ockham’s Razor Principle favours the simplest hypothesis as the most plausible. The simplest and most compelling hypothesis from an evidentiary perspective is that the 3 WTC buildings were brought down so perfectly by explosive demolition. An interesting statistical approach has been to assign a probability of 0.1 (10%) to each of a total of 22 somewhat unlikely contingent, successive parts of the extraordinary “official story” e.g. that a steel-reinforced building will completely mimic expert demolition after a limited fire or that a minimally light aircraft-trained pilot could fly a huge passenger jet into a precise spot between the second and third floors on the side of the Pentagon. The probability of the overall “official” story being correct then becomes an astronomically low 10-22 i.e. the “official” story is almost certainly false. A similar estimation can be made of the probability that all of the approximately 10 major US pre-war assertions about Iraq were merely “mistakes made in good faith” by the most all-seeing intelligence system in history, and assigning a probability of 0.1 to the “good faith” basis of each untruth e.g. Iraqi possession of weapons of mass destruction, poison gas supplies, bacteriological weapons, mobile germ warfare laboratories, Al Qaeda links, uranium supplies from Niger, ability to strike the West within 45 minutes, dire threat to the US, dire threat to the UK, and responsibility for 9/11. The probability that all of these assertions were simply “mistakes made in good faith” (rather than being egregious lies) is then a vanishingly small 10-10 i.e. the US and its allies were lying.

(f). Julian Assange, “forgotten atrocities” and US fear of US document-based revelations. Australian and world hero Julian Assange has been highly abusively imprisoned in the UK for 9 years and is under threat of extradition to the US on “espionage charges” leading to life imprisonment. Julian Assange’s best known revelation was the video of a US Apache helicopter crew murdering a dozen Iraqi civilians. However his huge releases were of thousands of US documents revealing official U involvement in war crimes and other malfeasances. The damning data in this present article by me (see sections (3)-(5) below) were not revealed by Julian Assange’s releases because the child-killing Americans were simply not concerned with their passive mass murder of Muslim children. I have been free to publish my detailed, science- informed estimations over the last 20 years because I have been simply side-lined and rendered “invisible” in Australia by US- and Zionist-beholden Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic, and commentariat presstitutes. Julian Assange’s crime in the eyes of the US Government was to invade its secrecy, and indeed that paranoia is best understood in relation to who did 9/11. Thus in response to demands from the families of 9/11 victims the Biden Administration has begun to release documents relating to possible Saudi involvement in 9/11, but this is happening 20 years after the atrocity. Further, the released documents are heavily redacted and do not expose any Saudi complicity [11] i.e. the US Government is still massively lying by omission over 9/11 [11].

(3) The horrendous human cost of 9/11 and the US War on Muslims. The 20 year, post-9/11 US War on Terror has been a US War on Muslims and a War on Muslim Women and Children. It has been associated with an immense human cost in both America and in the Muslim World. The lying US and US Alliance Mainstream presstitutes have confined their reportage to the fiscal cost ($8 trillion) and to US military deaths ( 7,051), ignoring the horrendous dimensions of 32 million Muslim deaths from violence (5 million) and imposed deprivation (27 million) [12], and 30 million American preventable deaths at home inescapably linked to the $8 trillion fiscal perversion [13-15].

(a). The $8 trillion long-term accrual fiscal cost. The long-term accrual cost of the War on Terror to America (e.g. taking debt interest payments and long-term commitments to veterans into account) has been expertly estimated at $3 trillion for the Iraq War and $2 trillion for the Afghan War. Brown University: “A report from the Costs of War project at Brown University revealed that 20 years of post-9/11 wars have cost the US an estimated $8 trillion and have killed more than 900,000 people” [16]. As detailed below, this report under-estimates violent deaths, totally ignores nearly 30 million Muslim deaths from war-imposed deprivation [12], and ignores the 30 million preventable American deaths since 9/11 linked to this huge fiscal perversion [13-15].

(b). 7,000 post-9/11 US military deaths. Post-9/11 US military deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan were 2,465 and 4.586 respectively, for a total of 7,051 [17]. However this is just the tip of the iceberg as revealed in (c) below.

(c). 146,000 post-9/11 US veteran suicides. The US veteran suicide statistics are horrendous – over the last 2 decades they have averaged 20 per day i.e. about 7,300 each year [18]. In the last 20 years US veteran suicides have totalled 7,300 per year x 20 years = 146,000.

(d). About 3,000 deaths from 9/11-related disease from WTC collapse dust. It was estimated in 2018 that deaths from 9/11 diseases afflicting those exposed to the toxic dust from the demolition of the WTC buildings would soon outnumber the violent deaths on 9/11 [19].

(e). 34 million preventable American deaths since 9/11. It is estimated that each year 1.7 million Americans die preventably from “lifestyle choice” and “political choice” reasons, the breakdown (2017) including 443,000 (smoking),

440,000 (adverse hospital events), 300,000 (obesity), 200,000 (air pollution), 75,000 (alcohol), 45,000 (lack of medical insurance), 38,000 (illicit drugs), 33,000 (motor vehicles), 31,000 (guns), 30,000 (suicide), 21,000 (avoidable under-5 year infant deaths), and 15,000 (homicide). Such preventable American deaths now total 1.7 million per year x 20 years = 34 million. As of 2020, 3.0 million Americans die each year and thus 57% of these deaths have been preventable [13-15].

(f). 420,000 avoidable American infant deaths post-9/11. Comparison with civilized Singapore indicates that 21,000 under-5 year old Americans die preventably each year and thus 420,000 have died thus since 9/11 because successive American Governments had alternative fiscal priorities e.g. tens of trillions of dollars spent on militarism, incessant global war, state terrorism, no exceptions mass murder of men ,women and children, war criminality, nuclear terrorism, tax-freedom for corporations and support for the genocidal policies of Apartheid Israel. What gross hypocrisy of the racist, religious, right Republican (R4) Americans in particular who violate women’s rights on the basis of the “right to life” for the unborn but not for born American children. Memo to these Godless, anti-Christ, American and US Alliance child killers: thou shalt not kill children.

(g). 32 million Muslim deaths from violence and deprivation in the post-9/11 War on Terror. It was estimated in 2015 that 32 million Muslims had died from violence (5 million) and from war-imposed deprivation (27 million) in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity [12].

(h). Killing 32 million Muslims instead of keeping 34 million Americans alive. Considering (a), (e), (f) and (g) above, one can conclude that since 9/11 successive American Governments have committed $8 trillion to killing 32 million Muslims abroad (half of them children) rather than trying to keep 34 million Americans alive at home.

(4). Post 9/11 US-imposed genocides and holocausts (deaths from violence and deprivation). The US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation as estimated in 2015) ranged over 20 countries from Mali to the Philippines. Holocaust refers to the deaths of a huge number of people whereas genocide is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Conventions as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. 8 of these countries in particular were targeted by the US in the last 20 years. While violent deaths are hard to estimate, UN Population Division data enable precise calculation of under-5 infant deaths and thence avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation (about 1.4 times the under-5 infant deaths) [2]. The following mortality estimates are only for the period 2001-2021.

(a). Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide deaths (2001-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 2.1 million; avoidable deaths from deprivation 2.9 million; violent deaths 1.1 million (based on comparison with the Iraq War and assuming that the Afghan War was 4 times less violent); total violent deaths plus avoidable deaths from deprivation 4.0 million.

(b). Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide deaths (2001-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 0.7 million; avoidable deaths from deprivation 1.0 million; violent deaths 1.5 million (based on Just Foreign Policy estimates from epidemiological and polling surveys); total violent deaths plus avoidable deaths from deprivation 2.5 million.

(c). Somali Holocaust and Somali Genocide deaths (2001-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 1.5 million; avoidable deaths from deprivation 2.1 million; violent deaths 0.8 million (based on Afghan War comparisons); total violent deaths plus avoidable deaths from deprivation 2.9 million.

(d). Iranian Genocide deaths from sanctions (2001-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 535,000; avoidable deaths from deprivation 750,000 (under egregious US sanctions).

(e). Palestinian Genocide deaths (2001-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 65,000; avoidable deaths from deprivation 91,000; violent deaths 9,500; total violent deaths plus avoidable deaths from deprivation 101,000 (these estimates are only for presently 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians and ignore 8 million Exiled Palestinians and 2 million impoverished Israeli Palestinians living under 65 race-based laws imposed by Apartheid Israel).

(f). Yemeni Genocide deaths (2011-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 472,000; avoidable deaths from deprivation 661,000; violent deaths 243,000 (based on Afghan War comparisons); total violent deaths plus avoidable deaths from deprivation 904,000.

(g). Libyan Genocide deaths (2011-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 19,000; avoidable deaths from deprivation 26,000; violent deaths circa 100,000; total violent deaths plus avoidable deaths from deprivation 126,000.

(h). Syrian Genocide deaths (2012-2021). Under-5 infant deaths 79,000; avoidable deaths from deprivation 111,000; violent deaths circa 500,000; total violent deaths plus avoidable deaths from deprivation 611,000.

(5). The US-imposed, post-9/11 passive mass murder of Muslims continues. Notwithstanding US Alliance withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan in 2021, avoidable death from imposed deprivation in the US War on Terror (aka the US War on Muslims) is continuing in 20 countries variously invaded by the US Alliance since 9/11 as revealed by the following statistics for under-5 infant mortality, avoidable mortality from imposed deprivation, and population in millions (M), respectively, in these countries in 2020 (avoidable mortality is crudely estimated as 1.4 times the under-5 infant mortality) [2]: 1. Afghanistan (75,913, 106,273, 38.9M); 2. Burkina Faso (59,643, 83,491, 20.9M); 3. Central African Republic (19,329, 27,061, 4.8M); 4. Chad (79,518, 111,326, 16.4M); 5. Côte D’Ivoire (76,384, 106,938, 26.4M); 6. Djibouti (967, 1,354, 1.0M); 7. Iraq (30,059, 42,065, 40.2M); 8. Iran (20,070, 28,104, 84.0M); 9. Lebanon (1,222, 1,711, 6.8M); 10. Libya (1,472, 2,320, 6.9M); 11. Mali (81,085, 113,519, 20.3M ); 12. Mauritania (11,474, 16,063, 4.7M); 13. Niger (85,986, 120,380, 24.2M); 14. Pakistan (430,380, 616,890, 220.9M); 15. Palestine (2,743, 3,839, 5.1M); 16. Philippines (58,368, 81,708, 109.6M); 17. Somalia (72,376, 101,327, 15.9M); 18a. South Sudan (36,284, 50,792, 11.2M); 18b. Sudan (83,698, 117,191, 43.8M); 19. Syria (6,144, 8,602, 15.5M); 20. Yemen (47,191, 66,067, 29.8M ).

Of course the US-imposed, child-killing carnage summarized above is only part of the picture. Thus we should also consider Egypt (47,424, 66,333, 102.3M) in which a US-backed military dictatorship replaced Egypt’s first ever democratically-elected government; Nigeria (733,199, 1,026,478, 206.1M) damaged by US and UK hegemony, civil war and neo-colonialism; and the Non-European World (5,229,311, 7.356,778, 6,624.8M) that is in the grip of a continuing, First World-imposed Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust.

By way of comparison, rich Australia (1,116, 1,564, 25.5M ) is typical of “Overseas Europe” (31,755, 44,480, 410.7M), the morally degenerate settler colonial countries (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US and Apartheid Israel ) deriving from genocidally racist Anglo imperialism and horrendous dispossession and extermination of Indigenous populations. This child-killing Anglo Club has been intimately involved in the US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million deaths from violence and imposed deprivation). “Under-5 infant deaths as a percentage of population” within this genocidally racist Anglo Club is 0.008% but is 10 times greater (0.079%) for the Non-European World that has suffered egregiously from genocidally racist European imperialism, and is 30 times greater (0.250 %) for non-Arab Africa that has suffered most [2].

Final comments.

Much of this carefully researched listing of the horrendous costs of 9/11 is still resolutely ignored by the US- and Zionist-subverted Western oligopoly Mainstream media and Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes. History ignored yields history repeated, and genocide ignored yields genocide repeated [20]. There is no excuse for this massive, continuing and deadly lying by omission. These mendacious and racist Mainstream Western presstitutes have become accessories after the fact of the 9/11 atrocity and the horrendous death toll in the US War on Terror aka the US War on Muslims.

About half the victims in the US War on Muslims have been children, and yet paradoxically the child-killing perpetrators have been rich, internally peaceful, one-person-one-vote Western democracies. However 20 years after 9/11 the US- and Zionist-subverted Mainstream still maintains a comprehensive ban on public discussion of the horrendous extent of the consequences of 9/11 and of responsibility for the 9/11 atrocity (3,000 victims) and the US War on Muslims (over 30 million actively and passively murdered). All those supporting these child-killing governments are accessories to 9/11 and the horrendous mass murder in the subsequent War on Terror.

There have been other historical 9/11s, notably the US- and Australian-backed military overthrow of the democratically-elected Chilean Allende Government on 11 September 1973 that led to 130,000 arrests and the killing of about 3,000 Chileans. . However a positive 9/11 was the 11 September 1906 launching in Johannesburg, South Africa, by Mahatma Gandhi of his Satyagraha movement for non-violent protest. This non-violent approach led to the peaceful end of British rule in India that had caused 1,800 million Indian avoidable deaths from deprivation over 2 centuries [21, 22]. Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity. Decent people around the world must (a) inform others, and (b) urge and apply boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries complicit in the 9/11 atrocity and involved in the horrendous 2 decade War on Muslims. Please tell everyone you can.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .