A monkey came to our home.

It saw plenty of space to roam!

Elated, it went from room to room

Looking nook and corner

It saw my computer …

The shining screen caught it’s eyes

It sat on the table, looked here and there twice!

Scanned the keyboard

Began to type word after word.

Finding the sounds odd,

It went on pressing the board

And saw the alphabets displayed

Which, when read

Made a lot of sense:

‘u r under surveillance’

It saw a smartphone on the table

Glad to find another thing available

And thought it was edible

But when it found that it was impossible,

The monkey threw it on the ground !

‘Thud!’ The sound resonated

It seemed to laugh and say

‘You have destroyed our habitats and forests!

We will destroy your residences!’

When it found nothing interesting,

It left our home hopping and running

Sheshu Babu is a frequent writer for Countercurrents