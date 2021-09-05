The contribution of Ancient Greek culture to the Modern Age 

With the discovery of fossils, artifacts, and ‘destroyed’ cities, archaeologists and historians have uncovered the hidden mysteries of events and cultures that preceded society. Ancient Greece (Greek: Romanized Hellas) was a similar ancient culture dating back to the 12th century BC (9th century BC) to the 9th century BC (600 BCE).

The Greeks made significant contributions to the four fields of philosophy, mathematics, astronomy, and medicine. Literature and theater were important aspects of Greek culture. It seems to have had an effect on modern plays as well. The Greeks were also known for their sophisticated sculpture and architecture. Greek culture influenced the Roman Empire and many other civilizations, and it is still seen today.

The ancient Greeks developed a sophisticated ‘philosophical and scientific’ culture, based on the philosophical, scientific discoveries of cultures in Egypt and Mesopotamia. The core of ancient Greek philosophy is causation and the role of inquiry. It emphasized logic-based reasoning.

Greece passed on to the world a tradition of great philosophers, physicians, and mathematicians, such as Aristotle, Plato, Socrates, Pythagoras, and Democrats.

Ancient Greek philosophy Emerged in the sixth century and flourished in the Hellenistic period and in the territory of the Greek-inhabited Roman Empire. Philosophy was used to find answers to profound questions, without resorting to religious means in any way. Discussions were held on various topics such as astronomy, mathematics, political philosophy, ethics, philosophy, ontology, logic, biology, rhetoric and aesthetics.

Greek scientists made significant contributions to mathematics and science. All mankind is indebted to the basic theories, ideas and discoveries about geometry, the proofs and concepts presented by Pythagoras, Euclid and Archimedes (the theory of gravitation). Greek astronomers first developed “astronomical models” of the movements of the planets, the “orbit of the earth” and the Sun in the center of the solar system. Another Greek physician, Hippocrates, was the most famous physician of antiquity. He founded a medical school, wrote several medical texts. Discovered systematic and experimental diagnostic methods of diseases and their treatment. Hence he is referred to as the founder of modern medicine. The ‘Hippocratic Oath’ is known as the ‘Medical Penalty of the Doctor’.

Greek architecture

Raphael’s School of Athens (1-5-111) depicts the best and ideals of ancient Greek architecture and brings together all philosophers. Aristotle wrote about biology and drama. Art, literature, and theater were intertwined in ancient Greek society. The Greek theater began in BC. Religious festivals in Athens in the sixth century took place through tragedy-drama. This also inspired the comedy drama genre.

These two types of plays became extremely popular and popular in the Hellenistic and Roman theaters. . Playwrights such as Sophocles (497 BC) (Tragedy) and Aristophanes (born 446 BC) (Humorous Sukhantika) laid the foundations of theatrical culture – on which all modern theater is based. In fact, although dialogue has always seemed to be a part of literature, the playwright Aeschylus (524-455 BC) introduced the characters to each other through dialogue and came up with the idea of ​​moving the play forward through dialogue. , ‘Oedipus the King- (‘ Oedipus Rex ‘)’ and other plays took refuge in the script.

Oedipus Rex, the basis of Modern Psychology

Oedipus was a legendary Greek king of Thebes. That is, Oedipus, a tragic hero in Greek mythology, accidentally fulfilled a prophecy, that is, he murdered his father and married his mother, and this led to a plague in his city and family. The psychological concept of the Oedipus complex, by Sigmund Freud, describes the stages of psychological development of children and the human race. The psychological concept of the Oedipus complex is theoretically proposed by Sigmund Freud in describing the stages of psychological development of the child and the human race. As a writer and actor, Karnad has compiled the most important plays in Greek history, King Oedipus and Homer’s The Iliad and Odyssey.

A panoramic view of Mount Tomaros, Dodona in Greece

Greek art, especially sculpture and architecture, has had a tremendous and incredible impact on other civilizations. BC Between 800 and 300, Greek sculpture had a far-reaching effect on Egyptian and Eastern (including our Indian) art. . Inspired by Greek sculpture, centuries of specific styles have been created on the same theme. Greek artists reached the pinnacle of masterpieces. That is why this art took on a more human form than ever before. Greek sculptors were particularly aware of the need to create perfect symbols of proportion, diversity, and the human body.

Greek architects designed some of the finest buildings in the ancient world. Many of their buildings, including temples, movie theaters, and stadiums, are unique in that they have been a major feature of cities and towns since ancient times. The architecture of the Roman world is greatly influenced by the beauty, simplicity, proportionality, artistic approach and harmony of their buildings. Such innovations laid the foundation for the architecture of today’s Western world!

The heritage of Greek culture and the Modern world

The legacy of Greek culture, the civilization of ancient Greece, was very influential in many areas. The Roman Empire, which ruled over ‘Greece’, was heavily influenced by Greek culture. As the world-famous Roman poet and lyricist Horace sarcastically put it in the days of King Augustus in ancient Rome, “captive Greece” held its victorious “Roman Empire” captive.The culture of medieval Greece (Byzantine Greece) had a profound effect on the Slavic, Islamic Golden Age, and Western European renaissance. The neoclassicism movement in Europe and America in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries revived the classical Greek teaching method in its modern form. In today’s modern world, the influence of ‘Greek culture’ is felt in our lives!

Anil Pundlik Gokhale is an Engineer by profession. As a non regular writer on political literature I have always been attempting to integrate Psychology and Marxism. I have recently published books ‘Condensation And Condescension In Dreams And History: Essay – From Sigmund Freud To E P Thompson’ by Author House London. Psychoanalysis & A- Historical Story of GENGHIS KHAN, Author House- London.

Compilation and Writing – Translation of my own Article in Diwali Issue of Marathi Magazine- JEEVAN JYOT (2018) – with their Permission