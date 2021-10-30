The forthcoming Glasgow COP26 climate change conference is increasingly seen as a near-last ditch attempt to prevent massive and deadly harm to Humanity and the Biosphere. However a resolutely mendacious, dishonestly anti-science, anti-environment, pro-fossil fuels, egregiously corrupt, genocidally racist, and remorselessly climate criminal Australia is set to sabotage COP26 as it has sabotaged all its predecessors.

Australia’s allies in the new AUKUS nuclear terrorist partnership, the UK and the US, are going to Glasgow with commitments to “zero net carbon pollution by 2050”. The US has also promised “50–52 % off the 2005 level by 2030”, and the UK has promised “68% off the 1990 level by 2030”. The EU has followed most countries by pledging “zero net pollution by 2050” and has also pledged “55% off the 1990 level by 2030” [1].

However successive pro-fossil fuels Australian Coalition Governments have been resolutely opposed to climate change action. Indeed Australia is the second worst country after the US in the Developed World for climate change policy [2]. However the combined pressure from the World, science, big banks, big business, and fear of losing key city seats in the next Australian Federal elections (due in early 2022) finally forced the anti-science Australian Coalition government to grudgingly accept “zero net pollution by 2050” last week. However, even this grudging tokenism was strongly opposed by the right-wing, pro-fossil fuels and pro-carbon pollution National Party that is the minor but extreme right-wing partner in the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition that rules Australia. It was predicted that the pro-Greenhouse Gas (pro-GHG) pollution Nationals would be rewarded for this concession in a quid pro quo. Indeed (a) a National MP, Keith Pitt, who absurdly proposed a $250 billion fund to support dirty energy and dirty mining was promptly appointed as Minister for Resources, (b) the Australian Government refused to join the international group of major countries wanting a 30% reduction in methane emissions by 2030 on the basis that it would harm Australia’s huge methanogenic beef, sheep and gas exploitation industries, and (c) the Australian Government decided to stick with its paltry and climate criminal existing policy of “26-28% off the 2005 level by 2030”.

Climate criminal Australia disproportionately contributes to the worsening climate crisis, and is among world leaders for the following 16 climate criminal activities or parameters: (1) annual per capita greenhouse gas pollution, (2) live methanogenic livestock exports, (3) natural gas exports, (4) recoverable shale gas reserves that can be accessed by hydraulic fracturing (fracking), (5) coal exports, (6) land clearing, deforestation and ecocide, (7) speciescide or species extinction, (8) coral reef destruction , (9) whale killing and extinction threat through global warming impacting on krill stocks, (10) terminal carbon pollution budget exceedance, (11) per capita Carbon Debt, (12) ultimately GHG generating iron ore exports, (13) climate change inaction, (14) climate genocide and approach towards omnicide and terracide, (15) increasing Domestic GHG pollution despite Paris commitments to lower GHG pollution, and (16) complicity in 9 million annual air pollution deaths from burning carbon fuels, Australia’s share being 75,000 overseas and 10,000 Domestically [3-5].

In 2021 out of 61 countries in the Developed World, climate criminal Australia ranked 60 for climate policy, second worst after the US (61). In relation to climate performance, Australia ranked 54 and the US ranked worst at 61 [2]. Australia with a mere 0.33% of the world’s population contributes about 5.4% of global GHG pollution (including that due to the burning of Australia’s world leading gas and coal exports) [4].

Of critical significance, a murderously climate criminal Australia fervently rejects a Price on Carbon and is thus involved in massive and deadly theft at the expense of all countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) regards adoption of a Carbon Price as a key climate action and warns that non-adoption of a modest Carbon Price of up to $75 per ton of CO2-equivalent (CO2-e) would cause 4 million pollution deaths by 2030. Leading experts have estimated a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-e but the IMF has estimated that the world average is merely $2 per tonne CO2-equivalent [6]. This deadly gap illustrates why leading economist Lord Stern described climate change inaction as “the greatest market failure in history”. I have translated the 3 Laws of Thermodynamics – (1) conservation of energy, (2) entropy (disorder, chaos, lack of information content) increases to a maximum, and (3) zero motion at Absolute Zero – to Polya’s 3 Laws of Economics, to whit (1) Profit = Price minus Cost of Production, (2) Deceit about Cost of Production increases to a maximum, and (3) no life, work, price or profit on a dead Planet [7]. Ignoring the climate-related Cost of Production is massive grand larceny, and massive inter-generational injustice [8-11].

Australia is a major trading nation but by fervently and totally rejecting a Price on Carbon (a Carbon Price) massively subsidizes its exports in gross violation of the collective anti-dumping position agreed to by all other countries associated with the World Trade Organization (WTO). Thus it can be readily estimated that for every $1.0 billion of goods and services generated by Australia each year (or exported to China each year), there is a deliberately hidden but inescapable subsidy of about $0.5 billion to be paid by future generations [10].

In 2019 the Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in USD was $1,393 billion for a population of 25.5 million and a per capita GDP of $54,627 (albeit quite unevenly distributed). However rich Australia ignores the huge Carbon Debt associated with that productivity. Australia has a revised annual Greenhouses Gas (GHG) pollution (taking land use into account and properly estimating the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of methane on a 20 year time frame) of 1,423 Mt CO2-e (Domestic) and 3,431 Mt CO2-e (Domestic plus Exported) [3, 4]. Assuming a damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne of CO2-equivalent means that Australia has an inescapable Carbon Debt of $5 trillion that is increasing at $686 billion annually and at $70,000 per head per year for under-30 year old Australians (USD) [3] – when young Australians, and indeed young people everywhere, realize this there will be a Climate Revolution (non-violent one hopes) [12].

It must be noted that in one of the greatest unreported scandals in endlessly corrupt, instinctively mendacious and look-the-other-way Australia, the Australian Government claims that its annual Domestic GHG pollution is about 500 Mt CO2-e per year but this (a) assumes a value of 25 (formerly 21) for the GWP of methane (CH4) relative to the same mass of CO2 on a 100 year time frame, whereas it is 105 on a 20 year time frame and including aerosol impacts; (b) criminally under-estimates CH4 emissions from gas and coal exploitation and systemic leakage (gas leaks and at the US level of 3% exploitation of gas is worse GHG-wise than burning coal) [13, 14]; (c) ignores direct GHG pollution from bushfires (750 Mt CO2-e in the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires) [15] and subsequent loss of photosynthetic capacity; and (d) likely under-estimates land use contributions (e.g. see [16-18]). The GHG pollution under-estimation can be expressed in dollar terms on the basis of a Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-e as (1,423 Mt CO2-e – 500 Mt CO2) x ($200 per tonne CO2-e) = $184,600 million or about $185 billion. This extraordinary corruption is vastly greater than the numerous Coalition Government corruptions revealed in minute detail by Mainstream media in recent years that merely run to millions of dollars or several hundreds of millions of dollars.

One of the best-kept secrets in morally degenerate Australia is that expert survey has established that 25% of adult Australians have been sexually abused as children (similar estimates have been obtained from surveys in the US and Apartheid Israel) , this translating to over 4 million adult Australians having been abused thus as children [19]. To this appalling crime we must add the horrendous Carbon Debt that Australian children will eventually have to pay. While conventional debt can be variously evaded by bankruptcy, printing money, defiant default or running away, Carbon Debt from the pollution of our one common atmosphere and ocean is inescapable, and estimated at $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent – unless atmospheric CO2 is returned to about 300 ppm CO2 Arctic ice will continue to melt and coral reefs will continue to die, and unless sea walls are constructed, coastal land, towns and cities will be inundated. Indeed it is predicted that unless requisite action is taken a worsening Climate Genocide will kill 10 billion people en route to a sustainable human population of merely 1 billion in 2100 [20-22].

The WHO reports that 9 million people die each year from air pollution due to the burning of carbon fuels, including fossil fuels. It is estimated that pollutants from the burning of Australia’s world-leading coal exports ultimately kill 75,000 people each year [5], and that the most ambitious version of the huge Adani coal mine in Queensland, Australia, would over its projected lifetime contribute to the death of 1.4 million Indians [5, 23]. UK lackey and thence US lackey Australia has an appalling history of invading 85 countries, with 30 of these invasions being genocidal. Careful country-by-country analysis reveals that in the last 80 years (i.e. within living memory) Australia (present population 26 million) has violated nearly all maritime countries in the Indo-Pacific region, variously through war, invasion, occupation, subversion, subversion leading to regime change, and disproportionate impact due to climate criminality [24-28]. As a leading climate criminal country Australia is engaged in in a hugely deadly form of state terrorism that has been described as “carbon terrorism” and “climate terrorism”. Australian climate terrorism disproportionately impacts Central America, the Caribbean, the Sahel, East Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, South East Asia, and the Island Nations of the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean that are existentially threatened by high energy storm systems, sea level rise and storm surges.

If all the above were not bad enough, climate criminal and climate terrorist Australia is set to sabotage the COP26 Climate Conference, just as it has sabotaged all previous climate conferences, through a combination of fervent neoliberalism, racist exceptionalism and egregious mendacity.

In 2021 I published a huge book entitled “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” [20] that concluded with a summary of 38 partial Solutions to the Climate Emergency that are reproduced below. Unfortunately the mendacious, neoliberal, anti-science, anti-environment, corrupt and climate criminal Australian Coalition Government in its latest pre-COP26 pronouncements ignores 80% of these Solutions.

Summarized below are these 38 solutions of which only 7 are supported by the Australian Government (asterisked), albeit with anti-science dishonesties and dangerously libertarian caveats:

(1). Science not spin, zero tolerance for lying, and social humanism not neoliberalism.

(a). Science not spin.

(b). Zero tolerance for lying.

(c). Social humanism not neoliberalism.

(2). Exactly accounted Carbon Price and Carbon Tax, species and ecosystems are priceless, and unsustainable human behaviour must be modified.

(a). Exactly accounted, fully borne Carbon Price ($200 per tonne CO2-e) and Carbon Tax.

(b). Species and ecosystems are priceless.

(c). Mitigate deceitful and greedy human behaviour.

(3). Resolute threat to punish climate criminals for speciescide, ecocide, inaction and intergenerational injustice through ignoring inescapable Carbon Debt.

(a). Resolute threat to punish climate criminals.

(b). Punish climate criminals for speciescide, ecocide and inaction.

(c). Punish climate criminals for intergenerational injustice through their ignoring of inescapable Carbon Debt.

(d). National and corporate climate criminality can be punished under International Law by Green Tariffs, Carbon Pollution Taxes, International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutions, and International Court of Justice (ICJ) litigations.

(4). Cease CO2 and CH4 pollution, gas leaks and is dirtier than coal GHG-wise, bioengineering, and stop toxic air pollution, with atmospheric CO2 draw-down to a safe and sustainable level of circa 300 ppm CO2.

(a). Cease CO2 pollution.

(b). Cease CH4 pollution and de-fuse the Arctic Methane Bomb.

(c). Gas is leaks and is dirtier than coal GHG-wise.

(d). Stop toxic air pollution from carbon fuel burning.

(e). Atmospheric CO2 draw-down to a safe and sustainable level of circa 300 ppm CO2 e.g. through Biochar (Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS ) is prohibitively expensive and presently effectively not applied on a big scale; best Direct Air Capture (DAC) can cost $200 per tonne CO2).

(f). Bioengineering to reduce global warming (albeit variously with serious problems).

(5). 100% renewable energy ASAP with adequate energy storage and efficient DC and AC HV electrical transmission grids.

***(a). A variety of renewable energy and energy storage technologies are available.

(b). Nuclear energy is often incorrectly cited as a renewable energy source but it is clearly not renewable energy.

***(c). Adequate energy storage is available to supplement wind and solar energy via batteries, molten salts energy storage, pressurizing gas, and hydrological energy storage.

(d). High efficiency DC and AC HV electrical transmission is required for extensive power grids

***(e). Electrical vehicles to enable renewable energy-powered transport.

(6). Energy efficiency, transport efficiency, rail not road, locally grown food, vegetarian diet, building thermal efficiency, clean steel, and hydrogen economy.

***(a). Energy efficiency must be maximized in both electricity usage and in electricity transmission in electricity grids.

(b). Transport efficiency. There must be preference for rail not road and public transport not private transport..

(c). Eat locally grown food and revel in the seasonal changes as well as the transport efficiency entailed.

(d). Vegetarian diet for all Humanity.

(e). Building thermal efficiency must be increased through insulation, efficient heat pumps, efficient design and efficient usage.

***(f). Clean steel and cleaner metallurgy in general can be achieved by using renewable energy-based production of hydrogen as an energy source and reductant to generate iron from iron oxide.

***(g). A renewable energy-based hydrogen economy would massively sideline dirty energy sources.

(h) Economic efficiency for sustainable provision of basic needs for all would be predicated by population control.

(7). Re-afforestation, increased catastrophic forest fires, and mitigation of forest fire risk.

***(a). Re-afforestation on presently tree-less, non-arable land is a major mechanism for reducing atmospheric CO2.

(b). Mitigation of forest fire risk.

(8). Population control necessity and possible mechanisms (some controversial) for population de-growth.

(a). Population control necessity. Massive GHG pollution, biological diversity loss and ecosystem loss (speciescide and ecocide) demonstrate that the World is already grossly overpopulated.

(b). Possible mechanisms (some controversial) for population de-growth and Zero Population Growth (ZPG) through contraception.

(9). Economic de-growth, equity, a sustainable decent existence for everyone, and a non-violent Climate Revolution now.

(a). Economic de-growth by about 50% follows from the perceived requirement to decrease the human population by about 50%.

(b). A sustainable decent existence for everyone.

(c). Equity and a non-violent Climate Revolution now. The solutions presented here enable further economic de-growth and sustainable preservation of what is left of the Biosphere.

(10). Biological sustainability, cessation of speciescide and ecocide, and punishment of the destroyers of the Biosphere.

(a). Biological sustainability and cessation of speciescide and ecocide. In our present Anthropocene Era the animal extinction rate is about 1,000 times greater than normal.

(b). Promised punishment of the destroyers of the Biosphere is crucial. There must be concerted international action to punish destroyers of the Biosphere through exposure, punitive tariffs, international legal actions and Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

The climate criminal Australian Coalition Government only acknowledges 7 of these 38 Solutions, and then only on the basis of absurdly ignoring or denying serious caveats as summarized below:

5(a). A variety of renewable energy and energy storage technologies are available. Caveats: The anti-science Australian Coalition Government dishonestly obfuscates the terms “clean energy” and ”renewable energy” by including (a) “dirty energy plus Carbon Capture and Storage (that is hugely expensive and has not been significantly adopted at scale), (b) conventional nuclear energy (that is hopelessly uneconomic, not renewable because of finite uranium and thorium reserves, and involves huge GHG pollution at all stages of the overall operation from mining to nuclear waste storage except for the actual nuclear fission), (c) biomass use (that, properly accounted, can involve a huge Carbon Debt), (d) false assertions that “gas is cleaner” (because of gas leakage and the GWP of 105 for CH4, gas exploitation can be worse GHG-wise than coal exploitation) [13, 14] , and (e) assertedly “clean hydrogen” (that is actually dirty if generated by using gas, coal or “fake” asserted renewable energy that is actually dirty).

5(c). Adequate energy storage is available to supplement wind and solar energy via batteries, molten salts energy storage, pressurizing gas, and hydrological energy storage. Caveats: the anti-science Australian Coalition Government while now supporting batteries and hydrological energy storage has fervently committed to a disastrously crazy, post-COVID-19 gas-led economic recovery, with gas-fired power stations to meet weather-related short-falls in solar or wind energy.

5(e). Electrical vehicles (EVs) to enable renewable energy-powered transport. Caveats: In recent years the Australian Coalition Government has strenuously and falsely opposed EVs (e.g. “they will destroy the Sunday drive”) and is fervently opposed to any “mandating” of EVs.

6(a). Energy efficiency must be maximized in both electricity usage and in electricity transmission in electricity grids. Caveats: This is a no-brainer but the neoliberal and anti-science Australian Coalition Government obfuscates the issue by fervently playing the libertarian neoliberal card in supporting and subsidizing hugely wasteful enterprises such as intra-national and international plane travel, inefficient private cars, beef-eating etc).

6(f). Clean steel and cleaner metallurgy in general can be achieved by using renewable energy-based production of hydrogen as an energy source and reductant to generate iron from iron oxide. Caveats: The Australian Coalition Government talks of actually dirty “Blue Hydrogen” and genuinely renewable-based “Green Hydrogen” as amplified in 6(g) below].

6(g). A renewable energy-based hydrogen economy would massively sideline dirty energy sources. Caveats: Unfortunately the Australian Coalition Government has inevitably muddied the waters by espousing what it calls

“Blue Hydrogen” (dirty hydrogen from the reaction of water with gas or coal e.g. CH4+ 2H2O -> CO2 + 3 H2 and 2H2O + C -> 2H2 + CO2) as well as genuinely “Green Hydrogen” from genuinely renewable energy-driven electrolysis of H2O (2H2O + energy -> 2H2 + O2 ). Hydrogen (H2) generated by renewable energy-based electrolysis of water (H2O) would be converted to ammonia (NH3) for safe bulk transport and thence re-conversion to H2 at destination. A possible downside yet to be thoroughly researched, and indeed yet to be publicly discussed in look-the-other-way Australia, is that H2 is a very small molecule, and consequent H2 leakage into the atmosphere would result in H2 scavenging of hydroxyl radicals (OH.) otherwise involved in the removal of methane (CH4) that is 105 times greater in Global Warming Potential (GWP) than the same mass of CO2 on a 20 year timeframe and with aerosol impacts considered. H2 can also increase atmospheric greenhouse gas (GHG) by reacting to yield tropospheric ozone (O3) and stratospheric H2O. Thus H2 is a short-lived “indirect GHG” that is 200 times worse than CO2 at the time of release. H2 leaks at about a 3 times greater rate than CH4 [29, 30]. Existing laws protect society from crimes such as deception, embezzlement, theft, corruption and grand larceny. However in climate criminal Australia governments and corporations collude in grossly under-reporting methane fugitive emissions, and in not applying a required damage-related Carbon Price of $200 per tonne CO2-equivalent, this methane leakage-ignoring larceny amounting to an annual defrauding of Australia by an estimated $50 billion [4].

7(a). Re-afforestation on presently tree-less, non-arable land is a major mechanism for reducing atmospheric CO2. Caveats: Re-afforestation is inevitably associated with an increased risk of catastrophic forest fires due to increased fuel load. Thus Australia’s annual GHG pollution as under-estimated by the Australian Government is about 500 Mt CO2-e per year. However the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires in South Eastern Australia released an estimated 750 Mt CO2-e [15]. Australia is a world leader in de-forestation and land clearing, noting that the South East Australian Eucalyptus regnans temperate rain forest is the best forest carbon sink in the world [31, 32]. The Australian Coalition Government talks (spins) about increasing “soil carbon” by practices such as minimizing tillage. However the potential global annual yield of biochar (charcoal or carbon from the 700C anaerobic pyrolysis of cellulosic agricultural and forestry waste ) approximates the annual industrial output of carbon. Yet biochar is off the table in look-the-other-way Australia. Thanks to global warming and worsening fires, the North America boreal forests, the South Eastern Australian Eucalyptus forests, and the Amazon rain forest are heading towards a state of substantial net loss of carbon. The tropical forests of the World are so damaged that they have now become a source rather than a sink of carbon emissions [33-35]. A key 2016 Report by the Australian Climate Council: “This report describes the carbon cycle and how moving carbon from the atmosphere back to the land by planting trees or other means is useful but cannot offset fossil fuel emissions. We then describe how the Earth’s capacity to take up excess CO2 from the atmosphere is being outstripped by the rate at which human activities, primarily the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas), are adding CO2 to the atmosphere. Furthermore, current annual carbon emissions from fossil fuels are ten times greater than the annual amount of carbon that could be stored by sustainable land carbon mitigation methods. The report concludes that tackling climate change effectively can only be done by reducing fossil fuel emissions deeply and rapidly” [33]. The Australian Climate Council was privately funded after the climate criminal Australian Coalition Government abolished the precursor and government-funded Australian Climate Commission. The mendacious and anti-science Australian Coalition Government has a hatred of scholars and truth that was evidenced during the COVID-19 Pandemic by the sacking of 40,000 Australian university staff and the devastation of Australian universities.

Final comment

Absent from Australian discussion about COP26 goals are “annual per capita GHG pollution” and “historical GHG pollution” that are both high for climate criminal Australia. Thus a “revised annual per capita GHG pollution” was estimated in 2016 (properly taking land use and the methane GWP into account ) in “tonnes CO2-e per person per year” as follows for the following pertinent countries: Australia (52.9; 116 if including its huge GHG-generating exports), the United States (41.0), the United Kingdom (21.5), Germany (18.6); France (17.7), China (7.4), Bangladesh (2.7), India (2.1), and existentially climate change-threatened Kiribati (1.2). Despite having an “annual per capita GHG pollution” 7-16 times less than that of rich Australia, relatively poor China (population 1,400 million; GDP per capita $11,800) aims for “peak emissions in 2030” and “zero net emissions by 2060”. In contrast, climate criminal Australia (population 26 million; per capita GDP $63,000 ) has grudgingly committed at the last minute to an unchanged goal of “26-28 % off by 2030” and “zero net emissions by 2050”. “Historical GHG pollution” is high for Western European countries and the Anglosphere but is relatively very low in Developing World countries subject to centuries of colonialist and imperialist suppression (notably India and China) [11, 16, 17].

Climate criminal Australia is behaving with “dog in the manger” exceptionalism that in a word is simply racist. Indeed the leader of the extremist and effective climate change denialist minority National Party part of the Australian Coalition Government has become “the tail wagging the dog” in declaring that nothing will be done to harm methanogenic beef production, coal extraction and gas exploitation in Australia. Australian PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison (aka Scum-o, Scam-o, Scheme-o, Skim-o and Smirk-o) is resolutely committed to fossil fuel exploitation and hence to climate change inaction. In 2017 anti-science Scum-o notoriously brought a lump of coal into the Federal Parliament, declaring “This is coal, don’t be afraid”. On unexpectedly winning the 2019 election, fervent Pentecostalist Christian and Christian Zionist Scum-o declared “I have always believed in miracles” but in the present climate crisis he has tempered this to explicitly stated faith in as yet utterly unknown “new technology” that will “magically” enable Australia to achieve “zero net emissions by 2050” while being committed long-term to methanogenic beef production, coal extraction and gas exploitation. Utter idiocy verging on what we refer to in Australia as “ kangaroos loose in the top paddock” (lunacy).

Prior to politics, Scum-o had a background as a failed advertising executive. He is detested by educated Australians for his ignorant, anti-science, and neoliberal bluster that is always delivered with a detestable smirk and with dogmatic shouting akin to that of a fanatical football team coach. Indeed the Coalition and its supporters can be well described as Stupid, Ignorant and Egregiously Greedy (SIEG as in the Nazi German salute of “Sieg heil!” ) Educated Australians are horrified by the very real prospect that the SIEG Coalition led by this anti-science buffoon will win the forthcoming 2022 elections notwithstanding an appalling Coalition record of war criminality, climate criminality, remorseless corruption, gross human rights abuse and egregious neoliberal greed that trumps rationality, altruism and science.

As in other Western “ostensible democracies”, Australian democracy has transmuted to a kleptocracy, plutocracy, Murdochracy, corporatocracy, dollarocracy and lobbyocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, votes and hence more power and more private profit. Human rights violation of dissidents aside, One Party state but socially altruistic China can be seen as more “democratic” than Big Money-ruled, US lackey and Zionist-subverted Australia. Indeed Professor Jorge Randers (an author of the seminal “Limits to Growth” report to the Club of Rome in 1972) has confessed that he is now a climate pessimist because political short-termism has crippled the ability of Western democracies to act – instead he sees a last hope in a China able to impose top-down decisions for urgent climate action.

However the 2-decade so-called “climate wars” in Australia has now reduced Australian democracy to “idiocracy” in which a scientifically illiterate half of the population will vote for anti-science, neoliberal demagogues backed by grossly GHG-polluting mining billionaires and the effective climate change denialist and mendacious Murdoch media empire (that has 70% of daily newspaper readership plus electronic media dominance).

I concluded my huge “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” book as follows: “At the present plus 1.0-1.2 C of warming the World is being savaged by deadly high temperatures and global warming-exacerbated droughts, floods, forest fires, high energy intensity tropical storms, sea level rise, storm surges, massive ecosystem loss and irreversible Biodiversity loss. A plus 1.5C is inevitable in the coming decade, and in the face of remorselessly increasing CO2 and CH4 in the atmosphere one concludes that a catastrophic plus 2C is effectively unavoidable. Nevertheless we are inescapably obliged to do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for our children, our grandchildren and future generations” [20].

We are badly running out of time to prevent catastrophic damage to Humanity and the Biosphere. Decent people must act to (a) inform others, and (b) to urge and apply comprehensive and rigorous Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries disproportionately involved in terracidal climate criminality.

