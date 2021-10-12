Recalling a forgotten episode from Lakhimpur Kheri’s past history of protest

in India by 12/10/2021

Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur  Kheri,  situated  in  the  northern  Terai  region   of  Uttar  Pradesh  and  bordering  Nepal,   has  all  of  a  sudden  caught  the  attention  of  national  political  parties  and  media  –  due  to  the  violent  clashes  there  on  October  3  during  the  demonstration  of   farmers  agitating  against   three  unpopular  farm  laws  of  the  Modi  government.  The  clashes  resulted  in   the  killing  of  eight  people,  including  four  farmers,  a  journalist,  and  three  others,  who  are  being  claimed  by  the  BJP   as  their  followers .

Meanwhile,  a  well-researched  and  analytical  article  by  Radhika  Ramaseshan,  entitled: ‘The  Lakhimpur  Kheri  Incident    Didn’t  Occur by  Chance,  it  was  a  Long  Time  Coming,’  which  was    circulated  by   the  newsportal  Vibes  of  India  on  October  5,    has  drawn  our  attention  to  the   discontent  that  had  been  simmering  among  the  sugar  cane  cultivators  of  Lakhimpur  Kheri  for  quite  some  time,  because  of  the  non-payment  of  dues  by  sugar mills ,  for  the  sugar  cane  supplied  to  them  by  the  farmers.  In  a  bid  to  articulate  their  specific   grievances  and  make   their  protest   a   part  of  the  wider  on-going  national  farmers’  agitation  against  the  farm  laws,  they  came  out  on  the  roads  of  Tikonia  in  Lakhimpur  on  October  3.  They  were  assaulted  by  BJP  workers ,   and  a  car  of  a  BJP   minister  and  his  son  was  alleged  to  have  mowed  down  a  number  of  farmers.  There  are  also  allegations  of  the  farmers  lynching  some  BJP  workers,  in  retaliation.

While  condemning  the  unwarranted  assault  on  the  peaceful  demonstration   of  farmers,  Radhika   Ramaseshan   describes  Lakhimpur  as   “…one  of  the  less  volatile  parts  of  UP,”  and  enjoying  a  “phlegmatic  disposition.”   But  let  me   set  the  records  straight.  Some  half  a  century  ago,   Lakhimpur    enjoyed   the  reputation  of   a  `volatile’  district  in  the  eyes  of  the  then  administration,     and  that  also  due  to  the  same  cause  –   protests  by  the  farming  community.

Let  us  go  back  to  the  troubled  history  of  Lakhimpur  Kheri  and  its  surroundings.  In  the   past,  the  area  was  covered  with  forests,  and  inhabited  by  the  tribal  Tharu  people.  Later,  the    Congress   government  of  Uttar  Pradesh  invited  the  landless  peasants  from  the  eastern  districts  of  the  province  (Gorakhpur,  Deoria,  Ballia,  Azamgarh)  to  Lakhimpur  to  clear  the  forest  land  and  plough  there,  promising  them  with  acres  of  the  land  that  they  ploughed,  for  their  own  possession.  As  a  result,  the  original  Tharu inhabitants,  driven  out  from   their  traditional  forest  habitations  and  deprived  of  the  forest  produce  on  which  they  depended,    migrated  to  Nepal,  where  they  hoped  to   eke  out  a  living  with  the  help  of  their  co-tribal  neighbours.  Meanwhile,   as  for  the  new  migrants   from eastern  UP,  who  cleared  the  forest  land  and  made  it  cultivable,   very  few  among  them  got the  acres  promised  to  them.   Some  of  these  new  farm  lands  were  captured  by  rich  landlords  from  neighbouring  areas  through  their  connection  with  the  ruling  party,   or  by  force.  The  migrant  peasants  were  compelled  to   work  as  share-croppers  or  agricultural  labourers  for  these  landlords.   Some  other  farms  were  handed  over  by  the  UP  Congress  government  to  industrialists,  who  invested  in  sugar  cane  cultivation  –  like  the  Birlas  who  set  up  the  Oudh  Sugar  Mills  in  Pipra;  the  Bajaj  group  which  came  in  possession  of  a   3,000  acres  plot  renamed  as  Jamnabad  Farm;  the  Lakshmi  Sugar  Mills  which  attached   the  Khanjan  Nagar Farm  of  1,200  acres.  (Re:  C.K. Arora  –  NEW  PASTURES  FOR  CPI,  in  the  weekly  `Frontier,’  Calcutta,  November  15,  1969).   This  is  how  Lakhimpur  evolved  into   what  is  known  as  the  sugar  bowl.  (As  a  parenthesis,  it   is  interesting  to  note  that    the  sugar  bowl  continues  to  be  dominated  today  by  the  same  Bajaj  industrial  concerns ,  as  evident  from  Radhika  Ramaseshan’s  article,   where  she  mentions  the  Bajaj  Hindusthan  Sugar  mill  at  Gola  Gokarannath,  and  the  Bajaj  Hindusthan  Sugar  mill  at  Palia  Kalan   which  are  operating  today in  Lakhimpur).

To  go  back  to  the  1960s,   Lakhimpur  was  left  with  a  disgruntled   farming   community  –  victims  of  broken  promises  by  the  ruling  powers.  They  articulated  their  grievances  in  sporadic   demonstrations  of  protest,  often   under  the  auspices  of  non-Congress  Opposition  politicians  who  usually   visited  the  area  on  the  eve  of  elections,  to  attract  their  votes.  The  1967  general  elections  brought  these  non-Congress  politicians  to  power  in  UP,  led  by  Charan  Singh   as  the  Chief  Minister.  But  the  Lakhimpur  peasantry  continued  to  suffer  from  depredations   by  landlords,  who  had  in  the  meantime  forged  alliance  with  these  new  political  rulers.

In  the  months  of  January  and  February  of    1968,   the  peasants  of  Lakhimpur  rallied  around  a  political   organization  called  the  All India  Co-ordination  Committee  of  Communist  Revolutionaries  (AICCCR),  which  was  formed  by                             dissidents  from  within  the  CPI(M),  in  support  of  the   1967  Naxalbari  uprising .  The  cadres  of  this  organization  mobilized  the   Lakhimpur  peasants  to   re-occupy  their  lands.  All  through  the months  of  May  and  June  that  year,  there  were  pitched  battles  between  the  peasants  and  the  hired  goons  of  the  landlords.  The  peasants  were  able  to  drive  them  out   from  farms  in  Patian,  Ghola  and  Ibrahampuri ,  free  those  lands  from  the  clutches  of  the  oppressive  landlords,  cultivate  them,  and   feel   a   sense  of  freedom  during  the  months  that  followed.  The  movement    spread  further  down  from  Lakhimpur  to  Bahraich  and   Sitapur.  (Re:  `Armed  Peasant  Struggle  In  The  Palia  Area  of  Lakhimpur’,  in  the  journal  Liberation,  Calcutta.  April.  1969).  Incidentally,  Sitapur  is   the  place  where  recently  Priyanka  Gandhi  was  placed  under  temporary  detention,  when  she  tried  to  visit  the  families  of  the  victims  of  the  October  3  killing.

But  for  the  peasants  of  Lakhimpur  in  the  late  1960s,    it  was  only  a  brief  spell  of   freedom.  From  the  beginning  of  1969,  the  UP administration   started  taking  steps  to   counter  the  peasants’  resistance.  It  deployed  its  para-military  force,    the  Provincial  Armed  Constabulary  (PAC) , which  set  up  camps  in  the  villages  where  these  peasants  lived,  and  carried  out  raids  and  arrested  the  activists.  By  April  that  year,  the  peasants’  movement  in  Lakhimpur  seemed  to  have  suffered  a  setback,  as  evident  from  the  above  quoted  report,  where  the  AICCCR  organizers  admitted  that  “after  the  police  raids  we  went  into  passive  defence.”   They  then  decided  on  a  new  course  of action  –  appealing  to  the  peasants  (who  had  been  ousted  from   their  lands  by  the  PAC,  and  had  been  forced  to  return  to  the  role  of  share-croppers)  to  “stop  all  payment  of  a  share  of  the  produce  to  the  landlords  and  big  farmers,”    and  “stop  all  payments  of  old  debts  to  the  money-lenders

The  AICCCR’s  new  strategy  however ,  failed  to  revive  the  movement.  The  peasants  were  subdued  and  suppressed  by  the  UP    government,   which  arrested  their  leaders.  One  of  the  arrested  leaders  was  Vishwanath  Tewari,  who  had  endeared  himself  to  the  fighting  peasants  during  the  struggle.  The  government   announced  a  prize  on  his  head.  He  was  arrested  on  charges  of  arson,  loot  and  dacoity.  (Frontier,  November  15,  1969).

Although  the  peasant  movement  of  Lakhimpur Kheri  of  1968-69  was  crushed  by  the  ruling  powers,  its  embers  have  been  reignited  today  by   a  new  generation  of   protestors.

Sumanta  Banerjee is a political  commentator  and  writer,  is  the  author  of  In  The  Wake  of  Naxalbari’  (1980  and  2008); The  Parlour  and  the  Streets:  Elite  and  Popular  Culture  in  Nineteenth  Century  Calcutta (1989)  and  ‘Memoirs  of  Roads:  Calcutta  from  Colonial  Urbanization  to   Global  Modernization.’  (2016).

