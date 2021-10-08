The Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) endorses the “Maharashtra Bandh” on 11th October called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in support of the Farmer Victims of Lakhimpur Kheri!

The entire nation stands shocked at the brutal Lakhimpur Kheri murders. Despite the worst provocations, the Farmers protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful over the course of the last 10 months.

The Farmers movement is rightfully demanding the repeal of the 3 anti-Farmer and anti-people laws passed by the Modi Govt. Similarly we also call for the repeal of the 4 anti-Worker Labour Codes passed by the Modi government & the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021.

The SSKM which comprises the various Left & Democratic Political Parties, Kisan Organisations, Trade Unions, People’s, Women, Students and Youth organizations, has continually striven to support the Farmers movement in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

Over the course of the last 10 months, we have continued to organise a series of massive public meetings to local level gatherings across Mumbai & the rest of Maharashtra and they were as follows:

▪︎Solidarity meetings after the Farmers were attacked and prevented from entering Delhi on the 26th of November 2020.

▪︎Mass meeting at the Azad Maidan, Mumbai – where more than 50,000 farmers and workers came from across the state, held from 24-26 January 2021.

▪︎Shraddhanjali Sabhas were organised in hundreds of locations to pay our respects to the martyred farmers who sacrificed their lives for the cause.

▪︎On Quit India Day, 9th August 2021, Workers & Farmers organizations gathered in their thousands at the August Kranti Maidan, to demand the repeal of the Farm Laws & Labour Codes

▪︎Then on 27th September we once again responded to the Bharat Bandh Call & organised Rasta Roko programmes across the state.

▪︎On 5th October we organised a massive protest in Dadar, to condemn the Lakhimpur Kheri murders of the Farmers.

▪︎Due to the continous efforts of various Left & Democratic forces, today Mumbai has become an important urban centre of the Farmers & Workers struggle.

In the context of the dastardly murders at Lakhimpur Kheri, our demands are the following:

1) The immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra, whom more than 100 eye-witnesses have stated was driving the car that mowed down the 4 Farmers and 1 journalist. An FIR has also been registered against the prime murder accused and the UP police should have arrested him immediately, but he yet roams about free.

2) To ensure a free and fair investigation, Ajay Mishra, Union Minister of State for Home (MoS) must immediately resign. We have seen how pressure is brought upon the police and eyewitnesses who turn hostile, and are even threatened and killed.

3) The investigation must be overseen by the Judiciary and must be conducted by a Sitting Judge of the Supreme Court.

4) The Kisan leaders have demanded that the UP police immediately arrest the accused or then the Farmers agitation will continue to protest and take to the streets.

As for the Bandh called by the MVA, we fully endorse the call. We also call upon the people of Maharashtra to support and actively participate in the historic Bandh.

Organised by:

*Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha*

*Jan Andolananchi Sangharsh Samiti*

*All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee*

*Trade Unions Joint Action Committee*

*Unorganized Workers Struggle Committee*

*Central Vista Virodhi Bharat*

*Hum Bharat ke Log & Nation for Farmers*