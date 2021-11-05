One day, some animals —

Tigers, lions, jackals,

Zebras, monkeys, camels,…. —

Decided to meet and exchange

Views on climate change!

Tigers and lions said,

‘let us all be united

In these times of crises

And devise ways

To stop deterioration

Of our environment condition!’

Each one spoke at length

With unabated breadth

On the subject for long

Till late night and words strong ….

Time for dinner arrived

Tigers, lions, jackals felt hungry

And in a hurry

Left the podium

Causing lot of mayhem….

They pounced on the audience

Ripped apart some animals at once

Some of them dispersed helter-skelter

And some ran hither and thither

Some shouted ‘you blood-sucking carnivores!’

Some pierced the wild beasts with horns!

Monkeys danced on the dead corpses

Foxes ate cleaning like scavengers…..

All that remained was gory flesh and blood

Spewed on the venue site filled with blood!

The meeting, at last, ended

Without any resolution. As the day faded

And darkness enveloped the sky,

The participants couldn’t decide why

The meet has been called at all

Which had ended achieving nil….!!

Sheshu Babu is a writer