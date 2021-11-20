Dear Shri Yogendra Yadav,

Let me first convey my solidarity and compliments to you and your compatriot farmers for the historic victory against what can be termed as an “anti-people”, undemocratic attempt on the part of today’s political elite to suppress dissent and take unilateral decisions!

In a way, the farmers’ victory shows that no power on the earth should underestimate the inherent strength of the civil society, once it stands united. It certainly has kindled a much needed hope among all those who campaign for the citizen’s rights.

I have reproduced below a spontaneous response and a tribute to the farmers of India from a “Relli” poet of excellence.

Rellis are a Scheduled Caste (SC), most backward among the SCs, pursuing marginal livelihoods, often unhygienic, and discriminated by the heartless society. Shri Mangalagiri Prasada Rao is a Relli himself, proud of his caste and is a poet par excellence in both Rlli and Telugu languages. He is a recipient of both State and national level awards for his poetry on the plight of the downtrodden. The following poem has been written by him in Telugu and he has tried to get it translated into Hindi. While the original Telugu version is heart rending and highly inspiring, I am not quite sure whether the Hindi version carries with it the same passion and feeling. I have reproduced below both the versions. I wish that this poem is also translated into Punjabi!

I work closely with Shri Prasada Rao and the Relli communities who are largely resident in north AP but with their migrant kith and kin right upto Kolkatta, Bangladesh and even Myanmar. Our campaign is for empowering the Rellis.

Shri Prasada Rao’s book translated into Hindi (“Dalits among Dalits”) can be accessed from Amazon, (



Here are the original Telugu and translated Hindi versions:

(Original Telugu version)

మా హక్కులకోసం

మేం పోరాడుతాం

మా భూమి మాది

మా పంట మాది

మాహక్కుల్ని హరిస్తూ

చట్టాలు మీరు చేయవచ్చు

చట్టాలు మీచుట్టాలు కావచ్చు

రాజ్యాధికారం మీదికావచ్చు

అధికారం అహంతో

మీ వాహనాలను

మాపై ఎక్కించవచ్చు

మంచులో చలిలో ఆకలిలో

మమ్మల్ని బాధపెట్టవచ్చు

ముసలాళ్లు ఆడవాళ్ళు

అనికూడా చూడకుండా

మాపై మీరు జులుం చేయవచ్చు

మీరు మంత్రులు కావచ్చు

ముఖ్యమంత్రులు కావచ్చు

ప్రధానమంత్రులు కావచ్చు

ఎవరైనా కావచ్చు

మాభూమితల్లి జోలికివచ్చినా

మాహక్కుల్ని హరించాలని చూసినా

మేము సహించేదిలేది

మాతల్లి కోసం

మాహాక్కు కోసం

నిరంతరపోరాటం చేస్తాం

హక్కుల సాధనలో

మరణాన్నైనా లెక్కచేయం

👍 మంగళగిరి ప్రసాదరావు

(Hindi translation)

हमारे अधिकारों के लिए

हम लड़ेंगे

हमारी जमीन हमारी

हमारी फसल हमारी

अधिकारों की निकासी

कानून आप कर सकते हैं

कानून आपके चारों तरफ हो सकते हैं

राजशाही खत्म हो सकती है

शक्ति अहंकार के साथ है

आपके वाहन

हम पर लोड किया जा सकता है

बर्फ में ठंड में भूखा

हमें चोट पहुँचा सकते हैं

मगरमच्छ मादा हैं

बिना देखे भी

आप हम पर ज़ुलु कर सकते हैं

आप मंत्री हो सकते हैं

मुख्यमंत्री हो सकते हैं

प्रधानमंत्री हो सकते हैं

यह कोई भी हो सकता है

मैं

महाकुल नाला देखकर

हम इसे सहन नहीं कर सके

हमारी माँ के लिए

महाकी के लिए

हम लड़ते रहेंगे

अधिकारों के प्रयोग में

मौत गिनें

E.A.S.Sarma, Visakhapatnam