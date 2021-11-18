New Delhi, November 18, 2021: A Press Conference was organized by The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) at Press Club today on the betrayal of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in allotting houses to the families who were residing at Kathputli Colony.

Kathputli Colony is majorly a colony of artists of national and international reputation. Around 4,000 families were living there.

In 2009, the DDA signed an agreement with builder Raheja for constructing 2,800 houses and community services development. For this the DDA has given 18.6% of the total land (5.22 hectares) for upfront payment of Rs 6.11 crores, to build and dispose of 170 free sale flats. But in violation of the agreement Raheja got 37% of the total land to build and dispose of free sale flats.

In spite of the strong resistance from people of the colony, the DDA demolished the colony even before finalizing the list of residents for the purpose of re-allotment. The residents were shifted to a transit camp at Anand Parbat and to other far off places. Many were left out even form allotting temporary accommodation.

The Leprosy community consists of 42 families. They submitted all relevant documents before the DDA to establish their claim for houses. After a long process of examining the documents, the DDA has given them receipts, accepted their claims and assured that all the 42 families would get houses once the construction was over.

Recently, DDA has published a list of beneficiaries of the project. Shockingly, the rights of 10 families of the leprosy community were rejected as their names were not included in the list.

“I have lost my palms and foot. Even my eyes are very badly affected by the disease”, said Yellamma. Referring to DDA’s insistence that of Bio-Metric Authentication as proof, she said that it is a cruel joke and insult to the leprosy affected people by DDA.

“As I have lost my legs and have lost fingers of both my hands I did not go for casting my votes for the last few elections and my name is deleted from the voter list. In spite of having all relevant documents to prove that I was staying there for more than 40 years, the DDA is saying I am not eligible for the house as my name is not there,” said Venkitesh.

The DDA has asked the families, whose names are included in the list, to pay Rs 25,000/- each, as part payment, within 2 months to get the house. However, the DDA did not mention any date or time line for handing over the houses to the residents.

This is nothing but cheating and betraying the people by DDA to safeguard the interest of the builder.

Leprosy Community members Jaya, Anita, Bhagyalakshmi, Erra Raju, Ravidass and others also spoke and requested every one’s solidarity for justice.

Annie Raja, General Secretary NFIW also spoke and assured that they would continue to fight for the rights of the people of Kathputli colony especially the families affected by leprosy.