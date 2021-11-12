Dulce et decorum est

Pro patria mori*

It is never sweet to die.

Death ends all. There

is no sweetness in dying.

Sweetness is only for

the living. Is there a

Heaven? Was there

ever a Heaven? Or,

is this all a make-

believe by those who

seek the ultimate gift

from mankind, their

lives, to perpetrate

hate and profits?

Motherland. Which

part of Earth is not

Motherland that

it can be laid waste by

the impact of weapons?

Polluted by bombs

that kill nurture, nature,

man, woman, children,

cattle, cats, dogs,

insects and more.

Does war not destroy

nature? Add to the

woes of climate

change?

It is sweet to live,

to give, to love and

to breathe, to smell

the grass after rain,

to revel in sunshine,

embrace the night,

wish on the stars that

rush through the sky.

There is sweetness

in living, longing and

loving. There is

sweetness in loving.

It is sweet to live.

Dulce est vivere.

*Lines from Horace used by Wilfred Owen in his famous poem, Dulce et Decorum Est. Translated it stands: “It is sweet and fitting to die for the homeland.” Dulce est vivere, on the contrary, means it is sweet to live.

Mitali Chakravarty writes for love and harmony and in that spirit has founded the Borderless Journal.