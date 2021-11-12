Dulce est Vivere

in Arts/Literature by 12/11/2021

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

Poppy

Dulce et decorum est

Pro patria mori*

 

It is never sweet to die.

Death ends all. There

is no sweetness in dying.

Sweetness is only for

the living. Is there a

Heaven? Was there

ever a Heaven? Or,

is this all a make-

believe by those who

seek the ultimate gift

from mankind, their

lives, to perpetrate

hate and profits?

 

Motherland. Which

part of Earth is not

Motherland that

it can be laid waste by

the impact of weapons?

Polluted by bombs

that kill nurture, nature,

man, woman, children,

cattle, cats, dogs,

insects and more.

Does war not destroy

nature? Add to the

woes of climate

change?

 

It is sweet to live,

to give, to love and

to breathe, to smell

the grass after rain,

to revel in sunshine,

embrace the night,

wish on the stars that

rush through the sky.

There is sweetness

in living, longing and

loving. There is

sweetness in loving.

 

It is sweet to live.

Dulce est vivere.

*Lines from Horace used by Wilfred Owen in his famous poem, Dulce et Decorum Est. Translated it stands: “It is sweet and fitting to die for the homeland.” Dulce est vivere, on the contrary, means it is sweet to live.

Mitali Chakravarty writes for love and harmony and in that spirit has founded the Borderless Journal.

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

A different tale of 'COP26'
Poppies’ Song
There is an elephant in the room
Letter to a dissociated self
Every little girl has a dream, a dream that will not die….
Let Chocolates Fall from the Sky
A Story Poem about Climate Change
'Surveillance' Monkey

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: