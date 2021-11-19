Farm Laws Repeal: Samyukta Kisan Morcha Cautious in Welcoming it

in India by 19/11/2021

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

Farmers

The Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi announced the Government of India’s decision to repeal all three anti-farmer, pro-corporate black laws first brought in as Ordinances in June 2020. He chose to announce this on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one year long farmers’ struggle in India. However, nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle. The central government’s obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable deaths, including the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri.

SKM also reminds the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending. So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions.

*Issued by -*
Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’, Yudhvir Singh

*Samyukta Kisan Morcha*
Email: samyuktkisanmorcha@gmail.com

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

Farm Laws Repeal:  A Historic Day For India
Agricultural dalit workers gherao residence of Chief Minister Charanjit Channi in Morinda
Women participants of farmer’s movement run over by a speeding truck  in Tikri border
Farmers Resist in Punjab
Farmer’s Agitation: A Unique Movement In India’s History
Lakhimpur Kheri massacre: Farmers to intensify stir
Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha endorses the "Maharashtra Bandh"
Documentary on Farmer's Movement by Rajkumari Asthana

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags: , ,
Author: