To:

The Hon’ble Chief Justice of India Supreme Court of India

Tilak Marg

New Delhi-110001

Subject: PENDING CONSTITUTIONAL MATTERS

Respected Hon’ble Chief Justice of India,

We, the undersigned, are concerned citizens from various fields, approaching you regarding non-listing as also pending adjudication in the Hon’ble Supreme Court on several urgent matters affecting citizen’s fundamental rights, as also matters of national importance.

The recent appointment of nine judges to the Supreme Court, bringing the Judge strength up to 31, is undoubtedly a welcome development. While it has deservedly received wide public approbation, it has also raised public expectation of adjudication on long-pending cases which have deeply affected people’s lives, livelihoods and communities.

It is learnt from the Supreme Court website (https://main.sci.gov.in/statistics, accessed on 01.11.2021), that among the 421 Constitutional Bench matters cases pending before 5, 7 and 9-judge Benches, there are 49 main matters and 372 connected matters, as on 01.10.2021.

The following urgent matters are pending hearing and judicial decision:

Abrogation of Article 370, without due Parliamentary process Continuing misuse of UAPA, which is already under challenge Citizenship Amendment Act Farm Laws, SC appointed expert committee’s report submitted in March, 2021, but case yet to be heard Sedition law IPC 124 Breach of Fundamental Rights with regard to personal privacy, inherent in matters relating to Pegasus Aadhaar Electoral Bonds & transparency in election Rafale fighter aircraft

We request you to consider constituting Benches of appropriate strength as a matter of great urgency, to hear the cases concerning these and other constitutional matters, which are pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, some for over two years.

These cases affect the daily lives of very large sections of the populace, in addition to being issues of national importance. Early disposal of these Constitution cases will restore the faith that we as citizens repose in the judiciary and the Supreme Court.

With respectful regards and best wishes, Yours faithfully,

Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, PVSM, AVSM, VrC (Retd). Alibag.

Medha Patkar, Social Activist, NAPM, NBA.

Julio Ribeiro, IPS (Retd).

Rajmohan Gandhi, University of Illinois, Urbana, USA.

Dr A Gopalakrishnan, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Kochi.

Shruti Lokre, Lawyer, Mumbai.

Smiti Sharma, Lawyer, Raipur.

Neelabh Dubey, Lawyer, Raipur.

Radha Gopalan, Environmental Scientist & Educator, Thiruvananthapuram.

Anitha S, Ecological Educator, Thiruvananthapuram.

Omair Ahmad, Journalist, New Delhi.

Bobby Kunhu, Lawyer.

Pamela Philipose, Journalist, Delhi.

Lalita Ramdas, Citizen, Activist, Educator, Alibag.

Javed Anand, Human Rights Activist & Journalist, Mumbai.

Dunu Roy, Hazards Centre, Delhi.

Rita Manchanda, Peace and Human Rights Scholar-Activist, Delhi.

Henri Tiphagne, Advocate, Madras High Court, Madurai.

Suhasini Mulay.

Subhash Gatade, New Socialist Initiative.

Anand Sahay, Columnist and leader-writer, Delhi.

Kalpana Kannabiran, Independent Researcher, Secunderabad.

ID Khajuria, Peace Activist & President, J&K Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity of State.

Sanam Sutirath Wazir, Human Rights Activist.

Samvartha Sahil, Freelance writer and teacher, Manipal.

Aakar Patel, Columnist.

Sajjad Hussain, Political Activist, Ladakh.

A.C Michael, Former Member of Delhi Minorities Commission and National Co-ordinator of United Christian Forum.

Praveen Sawhney, Editor Force news magazine. Tapan Bose.

Col Pavan Nair, VSM (Retd), Pune.

Navjot Altaf, Visual Artist, Mumbai.

Saeed Mirza, Filmmaker, Writer, Mumbai.

K Babu Rao, Former Chief Scientist, Hyderabad.

Dr Vivek Monteiro, Secretary CITU Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Asha V, Home maker, language teacher, Mysuru.

Persis Ginwalla, Ahmedabad.

Ammu Joseph, Journalist and author, Bengaluru.

Brinelle D’souza, Co-convener JSA, Mumbai.

Dr Anjali Monteiro, Academic and Filmmaker, Goa.

Dr KP Jayasankar, Academic and Filmmaker, Goa.

Niloufer Bhagwat, Advocate, Mumbai.

Commander Rajvir Singh, IN (Retd), New Delhi.

Nandita Narain, Associate Professor, Delhi University.

Sukla Sen, Peace Activist, Mumbai.

Dr Nisha Biswas, Scientist CSIR, Kolkata.

Anil Chaudhury, Educator, Gurugram.

K Sudha, HRF, Visakhapatnam.

Piya Chakravarty, Editor-at-Large, Goa.

Ushi Kak, Author, Columnist, Editorial Consultant. NOIDA.

Dwithiya Raghavan, Hyderabad

Vishal Sharma, Writer and Researcher, Visiting Researcher, Coventry University.

Meenakshi Joshi, Convenor, All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangthan, Gujarat.

Anuradha Talwar, Trade Union Organiser, West Bengal.

Prof Ujjwal K Chowdhury, Secretary, Global Media Education Council.

Anand Patwardhan.

Atul Gurtu, (Retired), Prof TIFR, Mumbai.

Dwarikanath Rath, Movement for Secular Democracy (MSD) Ahmedabad.

Apar Gupta, Executive Director, Internet Freedom Foundation.

Rammanohar Reddy, Editor, The India Forum.

Rimmi Vaghela, Research Scholar and student activist.

Altaf Hussain, Paediatrician, Srinagar.

Jean Dreze, Economist.

Shabnam Hashmi, Social Activist, Managing Trustee, Anhad.

Sujata Madhok, Independent Journalist, New Delhi.

Sahba Hussain, Independent Researcher and Author, New Delhi.

Farooq Trali, Chairman Citizens Council.

Tanveer Hussain Khan, Human Rights defender, Srinagar.

Prof. Mukesh Kumar, Journalist and Academician, Consulting Editor satyahindi.com .

Rajaram Tallur, Ex Journalist, Udupi

N.D Pancholi, Advocate, Delhi.

Aijaz Zaka Syed, Journalist and columnist.

Anand Vardhan Singh, Managing Editor and Founder thepublic.india

Md. Anwar, Legal activist, Secretary, Association For Protection of Civil Rights, Delhi chapter.

Dipa Sinha.

Swati Narayan, Activist, Bengaluru.

Shalu Nigam Advocate, Delhi.

Sachin Godambe, Social Activist & Freelance Journalist, Pune.

Neelima Sharma, Dramatist, Activist.

Shamsul Islam, author.

Leena Dabiru, Social Activist, Delhi.

Ranabir Samaddar, Researcher.

Kathyayini Chamaraj, Freelance Journalist.

Uma Chakravarti, Retired teacher, Delhi University.

Anand Chakravarti, Retired teacher, Delhi University. Asha Hans, Academic.

Evita Das, PIPFPD.

Vijayan M.J, PIPFPD.

Darshan Dalal.

Geeta Seshu, Journalist.

Farida Khan, Academic (Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, retired).

Joe Athialy.

Nandini Sundar, Delhi University.

Manoranjan Mohanty, Retired Professor, Delhi University.

Mandeep Punia, Journalist.

Swati Bhattacharjee, Senior Assistant Editor, Ananda Bazar Patrika.

Nilova Roy Choudhury, Journalist.

Sevanti Ninan, Journalist.

Badri Raina, Retired Teacher, Delhi University.

Dr Goldy M George, Activist, Author, Academician.

Dr Sandhya Kumari, Professor of Law, Galgotias University.

Harbans Mukhia, Professor of History and Rector, JNU (Retd).

K Ashok Rao, Retired.

Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM).

Dr Syed Ali Mujtaba, Asst Prof Guru Nanak College, Chennai.

Mandakini, Gramya Resource Center for Women in Nalgonda, Telangana.

Ishita Mukhopadhyay, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Calcutta & President, Indian Association for Women’s Studies.

Prabhakar Sinha, Former National President PUCL.

Sanjukta Basu, Writer, Feminist Research Scholar, Editorial Consultant National Herald.

Raja Rajeev Kumar, Entrepreneur, Mentor and Social Change Maker.

Swatija Pranjpe, Feminist Activist.

Ashok Agarwal, Advocate.

Abha Dev Habib, Associate Professor Miranda House, University of Delhi.

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan, Chief of Bureau & Senior Associate Editor Frontline.

Rajeev R. Singh, Freelance Consultant, Non-profit sector.

Kaneez Fathima, Civil Rights activist, Hyderabad.

Nikhat Fathima, Activist and journalist, Hyderabad.

Latha Jishnu, Consulting Editor & Columnist.

Lt Sandhya Suri, IN, (Retd).

Maj Priyadarshi Chowdhury, SC (Retd).

Col Dinesh Kumar, (Retd)

Col Ashwin Baindur, (Retd). Lt Col AK Suri, (Retd).

Priyanka Singh, Data Analytics Consultant, Delhi.

Kavita Srivastava, PUCL.

Akhileshwari Ramagoud, Academic and Journalist, Hyderabad.

Tara Murali, Architect, Chennai.

Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, New Delhi.

Naheed Carrimjee, Solicitor, Mumbai

Vice Adm RP Suthan, (Retd), Kochi.

Achin Vanaik, Retired Professor, University of Delhi

Vinod C Khanna IFS (Retd), Delhi.

Madhu Bhaduri, IFS (Retd) Delhi.

S. P. Udayakumar, Ph.D. Social Activist, Kanyakumari.

Ram Puniyani, Writer, Mumbai.

Deb Mukharji IFS (Retd), Delhi.

Sundar Burra, IAS (Retd.), New Delhi.

Swarna Rajagopalan, Researcher, Chennai.

Jagdeep Chhokar, Professor (Retired) New Delhi.

Rosalind Pereira, Craft Revivalist Mumbai.

Vivek Sundara, Rights Activist, Mumbai

Ramesh Chand, Retired Banker, Dehra Dun.

Indeera Chand, Citizen, Dehra Dun.

Usha Rai, Writer, Journalist, Gurugram.

Surendra Nath IAS (retd), Former Member MP Finance Commission.

Manish Sinha, Travel Entrepreneur, Gurugram.

Shantha Sinha, Former Chairperson NCPCR, Hyderabad.

P S S Thomas, IAS (Retd), Bangalore.

Aruna Rodrigues, Citizen, Mhow.

Suresh K Goel Former DG ICCR and Secretary MEA, Greater Noida.

Commander Sati Taneja (Retd),

Aftab Seth, IFS [Retd], New Delhi.

Balachandhran, IAS (Retd), Former Addl Chief Secretary to Govt of West Bengal.

S.P.Ambrose, I.A.S.(retd.), Member CCG. Chennai.

BB Mahajan, IAS (retd), Chandigarh.

Ardhendu Sen, Retd Govt Servant, Gurgaon.

Meena Gupta, Former Secretary to GOI, Hyderabad.

Gopal K Pillai, Former Union Home Secretary, New Delhi.

Gourisankar Ghosh IAS (Retd), Former Executive Director UN Water and Sanitation Council, Geneva.

Rudi Warjri, Constitutional Conduct Group.

Dr Anita Dighe, Concerned Citizen, NOIDA.

Maj M G Devasahayam, Former IAS [Haryana], Nagercoil, TN.

Manjulika Dubey, Citizen, Delhi.

Cdr Sati Taneja, IN Retd , Bengaluru.

Dr Sudhir R Naik, Cardiologist, Hyderabad.

Dr Usha S Naik, Consultant Psychiatrist, Hyderabad.

Lalit Mathur, IAS retd, Delhi.

Dr. Satya Mohanty, Former Secretary to Govt. of India, New Delhi.

Balakrishnan, Former Secretary (Coal), GOI.

Gopalakrishnan Sankaran, Former President, Customs, Excise and Gold (Control) Appellate Tribunal, Chennai.

Maxwell Pereira, IPS, (Retd), Gurgaon.

Ashok Kumar Sharma [IFS Retd]

Brijesh Kumar, IAS [retd], Greater NOIDA.

VP Raja IAS (Retd), Mumbai.

Ravi Katari, Entrepreneur, Company Director, Social Sevice, Chennai.

Kishore V Mariwala, Retired businessman, Mumbai.

Pascal Alan Nazareth, IFS (Retired), Bengaluru.

Sumanto Bannerjee, Political Commentator, Hyderabad.

John Dayal, Writer and Activist, New Delhi.

Anando Bhakto, Special Correspondent J&K, Frontline magazine.

Satyapaul, New Delhi.

Chithira V, Journalist and Researcher, Thiruvananthapuram.

Abha Bhaiya, One Billion Rising, India.

Francis TR Colaso, IPS (Retired), Former DGP and IGP Karnataka, Bengaluru.

Joy Oommen, Bengaluru.

Amit Bhaduri, Emeritus Professor, JNU, New Delhi.

Sujatha Rao, IAS, Former Secretary Health, Hyderabad.

Harry Gujral, Indian Forest Service, (Retired), Chandigarh.

Navaid Hamid, President, All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat.

TK Banerji, IAS, Former Defence Secretary.

Dr Sagari R Ramdas, Food Sovereignty Alliance, Hyderabad.

Dr Jyoti Krishnan, Trivandrum University.

Navrekha Sharma, IFS, Former Ambassador.

A Selvaraj, IRS, Commissioner Income Tax, Chennai.

Gurjit Singh Cheema, IAS, Chandigarh.

Pranab Dasgupta, IAS, Bengaluru.

Sushil Khanna, Professor Retired, IIM, Calcutta.