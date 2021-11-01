Poppies’ Song

in Arts/Literature by 01/11/2021

poppies

The climate is changing.

Clouds thunder protests

for trees turned to paper.

Lightnings throw bolts

 

on vehicle-filled roads.

Viruses clog veins with

fear, fear of what is to

come. Life as we knew

 

is threatened. Poppies

whisper from weapon

strewn fields: No point

complaining. The climate

 

is changing. The climate

is changing. Ice caps are

melting. Floods and fires.

Animals are evolving.

 

The climate is changing.

The rain thrums hard,

waking the sleepers.

The Earth reverberates.

 

The climate is changing.

Adapt and adopt to survive

the impact of strifes wrought

by hands that stoked the fire.

 

The climate is changing.

No point complaining.

The climate is changing.

Mitali Chakravarty writes for love and harmony and, in that spirit, has founded the Borderless Journal.

