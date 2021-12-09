Australia has formed the anti-China AUKUS (Australia, UK and US) and Quad (Australia, India, US and Japan) Alliances to contain a supposedly aggressive China. In reality a US lackey, nuclear terrorist, climate criminal, serial invader and subversive Australia violates ALL Indo-Pacific countries.

A detailed and documented analysis of Australian violation of all 81 Indo-Pacific countries has been published here: Gideon Polya, “Australia violates all Indo-Pacific countries”, Stop state terrorism, 9 December 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/2021-12-09-australia-violates-all-indo-pacific-countries . What follows is an edited version that for brevity excludes all references and a huge country-by-country, and alphabetically-ordered account of Australian violation of 81 Indo-Pacific countries. Consult via this link to see how Australia has been violating YOUR country in living memory.

As a UK lackey and thence a US lackey White Australia has an appalling record of invading 85 other countries over 233 years, with 30 of these invasions being genocidal as defined by the UN Genocide Convention. The recent formation of the peace-threatening Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) and Australia, US, India and Japan (Quad) anti-China alliances demands scrutiny of Australia’s appalling covert and overt violation of all Indo-Pacific countries in the last 80 years i.e. within living memory. In contrast and notwithstanding massive US and Australian Sinophobic, jingoistic and warmongering propaganda about a “China threat” , since WW2 a powerful, authoritarian and one-party state China has only been involved in 2 limited border wars (with India and Vietnam) and in the Korean War (in careful and limited support for its North Korea neighbour).

In short, the World is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons (Humanity and the Biosphere will be decimated in a post-nuclear holocaust nuclear winter) and by climate change (in the absence of requisite action a worsening Climate Genocide will kill 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable population of only about 1 billion in 2100). Australia was a key player in the implementation of UK nuclear terrorism, and is a key part of US nuclear terrorism. Australia is among world leaders in climate criminality in 16 areas, is a world leading coal and gas exporter, and ranks worst among greenhouse gas (GHG) polluting countries for climate policy. As a UK and thence US lackey, Australia in the last 80 years (i.e. WW2 onwards) has had armed forces in many countries of the Indo-Pacific region, and has joined the US in massive invasions and occupations. Australia has participated in all post-1950 US Asian Wars (atrocities in which 40 million Asians have died from violence and war-imposed deprivation). Anti-Arab anti-Semitic Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the US War on Terror (over 30 million Muslims have died from violence and imposed deprivation in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people). The joint US-Australian telecommunications and spying base at Pine Gap in Central Australia targets war criminal US drone strikes on 7 Muslim countries. As US lackeys Australians have been involved with the US in covert subversion of many Indo-Pacific countries, and were successful in achieving regime change in 8 instances, namely Laos (1960), Indonesia (1965), Cambodia (1970), Chile (1973), Australia (1975), Fiji (1987), Fiji (2000), and Australia (2010) (the latter 3 also involving Apartheid Israel). Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-abusing and globally subversive Apartheid Israel, and hence of Apartheid.

White Australia’s appalling record of subversion, invasion, devastation and genocide in the Indo-Pacific is well hidden in look-the-other-way, US lackey and Zionist-subverted Australia, but the Awful Truth is only a few mouse-clicks away. My well-documented summary could well be much longer if it were not confined to already published information – recent law changes in pre-police state Australia promise up to 10 years in prison for revealing secret illegal Australian operations.

It may seem unduly controversial and indeed unfair to describe the overwhelmingly dominant Australian political culture as “White Australia” in this context, but the embarrassing reality for me as an anti-racist White Australian is that this is compellingly justified for the following reasons:

(a) Apart from Germany, Italy and other European Axis allies in WW2, the only countries violently violated by White Australia in the last 80 years have been non-European. Non-Europeans from the Indo-Pacific region and indeed the whole world were largely excluded from White Australia by the White Australia Policy (1901-1973). The White Australia Policy became softer in application in the mid-1960s and was finally abolished by the progressive Whitlam Labor Government in 1973, this being reinforced by the 1975 Racial Discrimination Act passed by the Whitlam Government before it was removed in a UK- and US-complicit Coup on the 11 November 1975.

(b) Indigenous Australians (Australian First Nations people, Aboriginal Australians, Black Australians, Aboriginals, Aborigines) (i) were only “counted” as Australians and able to vote after a Referendum in 1967, (ii) have suffered a 233 year Australian Aboriginal Genocide (2 million deaths from violence, deprivation, slavery and disease plus mass removal of children from their mothers), (iii) have suffered horrendous ethnocide (of about 300-700 distinct Indigenous Australians languages and dialects in 1788, only 150 remain with all but 25 being endangered), (iv) and suffer an ongoing genocide with a 10 year life-expectancy gap relative to non-Indigenous Australians (this translating to about 4,300 avoidable Indigenous deaths from deprivation each year out of a population of 720,000 , with avoidable deaths as a percentage of population being 0.6% for Indigenous Australians as compared to 0.1% for the sorely oppressed Occupied Indigenous Palestinians, 1.0% for non-Arab Africans, 0.4% for Indians and about zero % (0%) for non-Indigenous Australians.

(c) With the removal of the 1901-1973 White Australia Policy the non-European percentage of the Australia population has grown substantially. Thus considering my own family in Australia (including cousins and their descendants), it went from 100% White in 1966 (i.e. 0% non-White) to only 58% White in 2021 ((i.e. 42% non-White). However, while Australia loudly boasts of its success as a multicultural society this national narcissism hides huge deficiencies. Thus the 2018 “Leading for Change” analysis shows that while Europeans (Whites) and non-Europeans (non-Whites) are 76% and 24%, respectively, of the population, they represent 94.9% and 5.1%, respectively, of the senior leadership of Australian organizations and institutions.

(d) The dominant, US-beholden, corrupt, and Zionist-subverted White Australian Establishment supported by the extreme right wing, pro-Zionist, US-owned and bottom-of-the-barrel Murdoch media empire (that has about 70% of Australia daily newspaper readership) dictates an extraordinary culture of lying by omission by mendacious and traitorous Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes . Various Australia media from the Centre to the Left provide an alternative to the monolithic lying of the Australian Establishment e.g. (from Centre to Left) the UK Guardian Australia, Crikey, the now defunct New Matilda, Arena, Pearls & Irritations, Green Left and Red Flag. Nevertheless there is massive Mainstream media censorship and self-censorship in Australia. Thus I have published 6 huge books variously dealing with the immense crimes of Australia and its powerful allies but in the last decade I have been rendered “invisible” in my own country by an evil, mendacious and indeed traitorous and UK-, US- and Zionist -subverted system. If that sounds somewhat paranoid simply read recent accounts of Zionist subversion of Australia from eminent Australians, notably by Bob Carr (former premier of New South Wales and former Foreign Minister of Australia), Louise Adler (eminent and iconic anti-racist Jewish Australian academic publisher), John Lyons (courageous, resolute and eminent Mainstream Australian journalist), and Professor Stuart Rees (founder of the prestigious Sydney Peace Prize). Both the Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition support the Zionist International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism that is used to falsely defame and sideline critics of Apartheid Israel and that in horrible reality is anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and holocaust denying.

A number of works variously set out Australia’s genocidal involvements in the Indo-Pacific region as a US lackey. Outstanding expatriate Australian journalist John Pilger has exposed malignant and deadly Australian, UK and US involvements in the Indo-Pacific region from the bloody military coup in Indonesia and the subsequent East Timor Genocide, through the genocidal Indo-China War, to what he has called “the coming war on China”. Professor Erik Paul’s important book “Neoliberal Australia and US Imperialism in East Asia” (2012) sets out the core issues as summarized by the publisher: “ In his critical analysis of the geopolitical economy of Australia., Erik Paul establishes causal links between the neoliberal state and violence within society and Australia’s external aggression as part of the US imperial project in Asia. Australia plays a major role in the urban and industrial transformation of East Asia, as a key provider of the region’s needs for mineral, energy and food, but is largely dependent on Anglo-American investments for its export income and economic growth, and social wellbeing and cohesion. With US strategy aiming for regime change in China and Australia’s future as a nation state closely linked to the US national interest and ruling elite, the author is forced to question whether Australia should move away from the profoundly anti-democratic nature of neoliberalism by reclaiming the state for the common good”. Brian Toohey’s book “Secret. The making of Australia’s security state” describes the dangerous increase in power of US-beholden Australian Intelligence in a pre-police state, US lackey Australia.

To counter massive Mainstream lying by omission about these violent and variously genocidal Australian atrocities, I have exhaustively generated an alphabetically-ordered summary of overt and covert Australian war criminal or climate criminal impositions on ALL countries of the Indo-Pacific region over the last 80 years. Because interference and war are deadly to impacted civilians, presented in brackets for each country are 2020 GDP (nominal) per capita (in USD), 2020 population (in millions, M), 2020 avoidable deaths from deprivation (noting that “avoidable deaths from deprivation” were estimated as 1.4 times the under-5 infants deaths from 2019 UN Population Division projections for a pre-COVID-19 2020), and avoidable deaths per million of population (avoidable deaths per M). For under-5 infant death data simply divide the avoidable deaths data by 1.4. For reasons of brevity, below I give just 2 related examples out of the total of 81 afflicted countries):

Afghanistan (Occupied Afghanistan). From bases and assets in the Indo-Pacific region, as a US lackey Australia joined in the war criminal US invasion and occupation of Afghanistan (2001-2021) after the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity. Afghan deaths during the US Alliance occupation (2001-2021) totalled 6.7 million from violence, 1.6 million (as estimated from Iraq War comparisons), and from war-imposed deprivation, 5.1 million. Afghan under-5 infant deaths in 2001-2021 totalled 3.6 million, noting by way of comparison that 1.5 million Jewish children were killed by the Nazis in WW2. The horrendous avoidable mortality from deprivation in Occupied Afghanistan is evidence of gross and remorseless violation over 20 years by the US Alliance (US, NATO and Australia) of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that state that the Occupiers are inescapably obliged to provide their conquered Subjects with life-sustaining food and medicals requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to them”. Australia was complicit in the US restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry that presently kills 0.6 million people annually including about 2,000 Australians, and has killed about 5 million people globally since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people. The serial war criminal US marked its ignominious departure from Afghanistan in 2021 with a drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians including 7 children (Australia via its Pine Gap base may well have been involved in targeting that deadly drone strike). Australia targets US drone strikes on Afghanistan and other countries via the Australia-US Pine Gap base in Central Australia. With the defeat of the US Alliance in 2021 a duplicitous and racist Australia betrayed numerous Afghans who had collaborated with the occupiers. Mainstream Australia is properly concerned with human rights, and in particular female human rights in post-war Afghanistan. However Mainstream Australian journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes resolutely ignore over 5 million Afghan deaths from war-imposed deprivation. This Afghan Holocaust is continuing because genocidally racist White Australia backs the US freezing of circa $2 billion in Afghan holdings with consequent economic collapse and continuing avoidable mass mortality in Afghanistan. Afghanistan 2020 GDP per capita $470, population 38.9M, and avoidable deaths 106,273 (2,732.0 per M).

Australia (Occupier Australia). The British invasion of Australia in 1788 led to an over 2-century and ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide. Indigenous Australians (Australian Aboriginals, Australian Aborigines, Black Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, First Nations Peoples) have suffered appalling under the ongoing and 233 year Australian Aboriginal Genocide associated with 2 million deaths from violence (0.1 million) and imposed deprivation and disease. The present life-expectancy gap of about 10 years translates to about 4,000 avoidable deaths from deprivation annually out of an Indigenous population of about 700,000, and a continuing Australian Aboriginal Genocide. The genocidal practice of forced removal of children from their mothers (the Stolen Generations) continues today at a record rate albeit in politically correct racist Australia (PC racist Australia) under the name of “child welfare”. A huge Aboriginal Ethnocide continues – of 300-700 languages and dialects at the time of British invasion in 1788, only 150 survive and of these all but 20 are endangered. Indigenous Australians were finally “counted” as Australian citizens after a 1967 Referendum (having previously been “counted” under Fauna and Flora). However the hard-fought right to vote is now under attack by the Trump-inspired and deeply racist Coalition Government who are proposing to replace Australia’s world’s best electoral system with ID-based voting (many Indigenous Australians are not enrolled, live in remote areas, are impoverished and do not have the photo ID (e.g. car licence) universal for White Australians. Australia is among world leaders in climate criminality in 16 areas, and in a 2022 report launched at COP26 was ranked zero (0) and thus worst for Climate Policy among 64 polluting countries. Australia’s Torres Strait islander citizens are facing loss to inundation and storms of their low-lying island homes that are subject to sea level rise, increasingly intense cyclones and storm surges. Impoverished Indigenous Australians in hot, remote areas and lacking air conditioning are facing an increasing threat of death through heat stress at temperatures of about 50C. Australia 2020 GDP per capita $54,763, population 25.5M, avoidable deaths 1,564 (61.3 per M).

Summary.

Humanity and the Biosphere are existentially threatened by nuclear weapons (Humanity and the Biosphere will be decimated by a nuclear war), man-made climate change (in the absence of requisite action 10 billion will die this century en route to a sustainable population in 2100 of only 1 billion), and neoliberalism-driven over-exploitation (the species extinction rate is 100-1,000 times greater than normal; for a US-style life we need 7 planets, for a European life-style we need 3 planets, and currently we are exploiting at a 2 planet level). 7.4 million people die avoidably each year in a continuing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust from deprivation due to violently-enforced and greedy neoliberalism.

Rich, racist, serial war criminal, climate criminal, neoliberal and endlessly greedy White Australia has variously violated ALL 81 Indo-Pacific countries in living memory (WW2 onwards) as summarized below:

(1). Australian nuclear terrorism. All Indo-Pacific countries are existentially threatened by nuclear terrorism. Australia played a key role in UK acquisition of nuclear weapons and missile delivery systems. Australia is a key element in US nuclear terrorism through the Pine Gap base in Central Australia (electronic spying crucial for US nuclear strategy), the Harold Holt base in Western Australia (communications with nuclear-armed submarines), fervent support for US, UK, French and Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism, uranium exports (for peace and weapons), advanced uranium enrichment technology, hosting of nuclear-armed US and UK ships, and rejection of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

(2). Australian climate criminality. All Indo-Pacific countries are existentially threatened by man-made climate change. Climate criminal Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality, is a world leader in coal and gas exports, and ranks worst for climate policy out of 64 GHG-polluting countries. Tropical Island Nations and tropical mega-delta countries are the most direly threatened.

(3). Australian war criminality. Nearly all Indo-Pacific countries have variously had the presence of Australian military forces in the last 80 years (WW2 onwards) with Australia acting as an ally of the UK rulers and/or the US. These involvements range from Australian Allied involvements in WW2 against Axis militarism in British Empire countries to Australian involvement in all post-WW2 US Asian wars (atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and deprivation) and in the post-9/11 US War on Terror (over 30 million Muslim deaths from violence and deprivation).

(4). Australian involvement in genocides. Since Invasion Day (Australia Day, 26 January 1788) Australians as UK or US lackeys have invaded 85 countries with 30 of these invasions being genocidal. From WW2 onwards Australia has been variously involved through force or sanctions in the following UK and/or US-imposed holocaust and genocide atrocities (dates and deaths from violence and imposed deprivation in brackets): WW2 Bengali Holocaust (1942-1945 WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million), ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide (1788 onwards; 2 million), ongoing Palestinian Genocide (1914 onwards; 2 million), Korean Genocide (1950-1953; 5 million), Chinese Great Leap Forward Famine (1958-1960; 20-30 million), Vietnamese Genocide (1945-1975; 15 million), Laotian Genocide (1955-1975; 1 million), Cambodian Genocide (1969-1998; 6 million), Indonesian Genocide (1965 coup; 1 million massacred, 30 million died from deprivation by 2000), Timor Leste Genocide (Timorese Genocide; 0.2 million), ongoing Somali Genocide (1992 onwards; 2 million), Iranian Genocide (1978 onwards; 3 million), Iraqi Genocide (1990-2011; 4 million), ongoing Afghan Genocide (2001 onwards; 7 million), Global Opiate Holocaust (2001 onwards; 5 million), Muslim Holocaust (2001 onwards Muslim Genocide; 32 million), Syrian Genocide (2012 onwards; 0.5 million), ongoing Yemeni Genocide (2015 onwards; 0.5 million), ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust (1950 onwards; 1,500 million), ongoing Air Pollution deaths (7-9 million annually; annual Australian contribution 75,000 deaths abroad and 10,000 at home), and the ongoing Climate Genocide (10 billion to die this century unless there is requisite climate action).

(5). Australia-complicit regime change. Australians were variously involved with the US, UK and Apartheid Israel in effecting regime change in the following Indo-Pacific countries:

(i). Indonesia 1960-1965. Australia tried to get the US to make war on Indonesia, was involved with US in the 1960s in backing jihadi rebels, and thence joined the US in backing the military coup in 1965 in which 1 million Indonesians were killed (mainly progressive and educated Indonesians and many ethnic Chinese) and 0.2 million were abusively imprisoned. Under the violent, corrupt and US- and Australia-backed Suharto dictatorship (1965-1999) about 33 million Indonesians died avoidably from imposed deprivation.

(ii). Laos 1960. The South East Asian Treaty Organization (SEATO) members the UK, Australia and New Zealand were involved in the Thailand-based and US-led Secret War in Laos 1954-1975 that effected pro-US regime change in 1960. It was eventually removed by the Laotian communist Pathet Lao. More bombs were dropped on Laos by the US than all bombs in WW2.

(iii). Cambodia 1970. Pro-peace Prince Norodom Sihanouk was overthrown in a US-backed coup in 1970. Leading up to the coup, Australia was representing US interests in Cambodia after Sihanouk broke off relations with US in 1965. The Australian Security Intelligence Service (ASIS) took over the CIA’s network of agents. After the coup US lackey Australia gave financial aid and military advice to the US-backed Lon Nol regime. These machinations eventually led to the horrendous Cambodian Genocide by the communist Khmer Rouge (up to 3 million Cambodians were killed).

(iv). Chile 1973. An Australian figure involved in the Cambodian coup was transferred to Chile. US spying in Chile was looked after by US ally and US lackey Australia after the Chilean Government had expelled subversive Americans. Australian Intelligence via the Australian Security and Intelligence Service (ASIS) was involved in the 1973 military coup in which the democratically-elected Allende Government was removed. President Salvador Allende died in the attack on the Presidential palace, 30,000 people were abusively imprisoned, 3,000 Chileans were killed, and Chileans had to endure years of brutal military dictatorship. Australian Labor PM Gough Whitlam objected to the ASIS operations before he in turn was removed in a CIA-linked coup on 11 November 1975.

(v). Australia 1975. The successively democratically elected and reformist Whitlam Labor Government was removed on 11 November 1975 in a UK- and US-complicit coup involving Coalition politicians and a Governor General Sir John Kerr who was an evident US “asset”. Letters connecting this affair with the British Royal Family were finally released (albeit heavily redacted) in 2021. Right wing trade union leader and fervently pro-Zionist US “asset”, Bob Hawke, played a critical role by subduing public anger after the Whitlam-deposing coup (a forest on ethnically cleansed Palestinian land was named after Hawke by Apartheid Israel).

(vi). Fiji 1987. In 1987 the democratically-elected and multi-racial Fiji Labor Party Government led by Dr Timoci Bavadra was violently removed in a US-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-complicit coup. The US was upset by the opposition from Fiji and New Zealand to nuclear–armed ships in the South Pacific. US lackey Australia conveniently invited the honourable and distinguished commander of the Fiji Armed Forces, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, to Australia, this enabling third -in-line and US-linked Colonel Sitiveni Rabuka to launch the coup. Apartheid Israel smuggled Israeli weapons into Fiji. US-linked Rabuka launched a second coup later that year. An elected MP and Ministerial eye-witness noted that the balaclava-wearing assailants in the Parliament were black-skinned but not Fijians (i.e. they were possibly Black Americans). The only obvious previous Israel-Fiji connections may have been via Fiji Army peacekeepers in the Middle East. About 100,000 Indian Fijians left Fiji for Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand in a massive, peaceful and race-based ethnic cleansing.

(vii). Fiji 2000. In 2000 Apartheid Israel was involved in a further race-based Fiji Coup, in this instance led by Australian George Speight, that removed the multi-racial and democratically-elected Mahendra Chaudhry Fiji Labour Government. As revealed in the trial of a leading Coup participant, and reported by Radio New Zealand, the Apartheid Israeli Embassy supplied the Coup participants with advanced weapons. There is good reason to suppose that the US and Zionist-subverted and US lackey Australia (second only to Zionist-subverted America as supporter of Apartheid Israel) were also involved with Apartheid Israel in the 2000 Fiji Coup as in the 1987 Fiji Coup.

(viii). Australia 2010. On 24 June 2010 the democratically elected and popular Labor PM of Australia, Kevin Rudd, was removed in an overnight, US-approved, mining corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led coup. Kevin Rudd had provoked Zionist ire by mildly, almost apologetically and more in sorrow than in anger responding to Apartheid Israel forging Australian passports for terrorism purposes, and violently kidnapping Australians in international waters. PM Kevin Rudd’s attempts to mollify the Zionists were evidently unsuccessful. Strongly pro-Zionist and pro-US PM Julia Gillard (installed after the removal of PM Kevin Rudd in 2010) permitted several thousand US soldiers to be based near Darwin in the Northern Territory, and further such involvements are predicted under the AUKUS Alliance. The 2010 Coup started a decade in which there were 6 new PMs in 11 years and 4 elected PMs were removed by internal party coups.

Were Australia and the US involved somehow in the singular departure of New Zealand PM David Lange 1989? New Zealand PM David Lange passed the Disarmament and Arms Control Act in 1987 banning nuclear powered and nuclear-vessels, and which still remains New Zealand policy. On this account New Zealand was removed from the Australia-New Zealand-US (ANZUS) Treaty. David Lange and the Labour Party were re-elected in August 1987 but in the face of Labour Caucus opposition over an economic crisis he resigned in 1989. David Lange became the first elected New Zealand Labour Prime Minister who left but neither died in office nor was voted out in an election. In 1996 Lange sued the US- and Zionist-beholden Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) over an alleged defamation. In 2006, Archives New Zealand released to a newspaper a box of David Lange’s previously classified documents that revealed New Zealand’s ongoing involvement in Western alliance espionage, and a threat by the US to spy on New Zealand if it did not back down from its ban on nuclear ships (a ban opposed by US lackey Australia and the Zionist-subverted US).

Were Australia, the US, Taiwan and Apartheid Israel involved in the Malaitan “attempted coup” in the Solomon Islands in 2021? In 2006 there were anti-Chinese riots and Manasseh Sogavare (hostile to the Australian peace-keeping presence) was elected PM by Parliament. In a climate of fierce politics with allegations of corruption, in 2019 Sogavare won the elections and switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. The people of Malaita support the status quo of backing Taiwan that had secured now crumbling support among small Pacific Island nations. In November 2021 Malaitan riots resumed in Honiara with a bank, a high school and Chinese businesses torched. PM Sogavare appealed to Australia for help and about 100 Australian police and soldiers were promptly dispatched to restore order. PM Sogavare has darkly referred to “foreign powers” being involved without naming them. US lackey Australia is very pro-Taiwan but the truth-challenged Australian Coalition Government has claimed neutrality in the present matter in the Solomons. However Australia-backed America and Australia-backed Taiwan are prime candidates for being the “foreign powers” involved. The Israeli flag seen among the rioters is notable because there is a complex Zionist-like cult among the Malaitans leading to a very pro-Apartheid Israel position, noting the support for both Taiwan and Apartheid Israel by some US-suborned tropical Island States and Zionist-subverted Australia (indeed Australia-backed Apartheid Israel was deeply involved together with the US in the 1987 and 2000 Coups in Fiji). It is possible that this was a covertly US-, Taiwan- and Apartheid Israel-backed “attempted coup” by the Malaitans. While the Malaitan-Israel connection was reported by the progressive Israeli press a decade ago, it is hidden by the mendacious and Zionist-subverted Australian Mainstream media. Any journalist publishing definitive, smoking gun evidence of pro-US, pro-Taiwan and pro-Apartheid Israel Australian involvement would face 10 years’ imprisonment in pre-police state Australia.

(6). White Australian double standards, US Alliance Sinophobia and the US-imposed “rules based order”. Australia justifies the anti-China and nuclear-armed AUKUS (Australia, UK and US) and Quad (Australia, India, US and Japan) Alliances on the basis of an asserted “China threat” to the Indo-Pacific. However China has merely 1 overseas base (in Djibouti and to protect the huge China shipping in the Red Sea) whereas the US has about 800 military bases in over 70 countries. China is accused by the US and US lackey Australia of aggression in the South China Sea by commerce-protecting “island building” on disputed but uninhabited coral reefs, whereas this present analysis summarizes the horrendous and variously deadly and genocidal violation of most Indo-Pacific countries by Australia, the US and the US Alliance. Indeed Australia, the US and NATO are fervent supporters of Apartheid Israel that has been illegally occupying and progressively ethnically cleansing densely populated Occupied Palestine (and part of Syria) for 54 years, highly abusively confining the now 5.2 million Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants without human rights under murderous military rule in the blockaded, shelled and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) and in ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes (3.3 million). One party China can be legitimately criticized for human rights abuse in relation to Uighurs in Xinjiang, pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, and dissident voices. However the mass detention and re-education of Uighurs in Xinjiang, while violating human rights in the furtherance of “national security, is not genocide as claimed by flagrantly genocidal Australia, the US and the US Alliance (Australia- and US Alliance-backed post-1950 US Asian Wars and the post-9/11 US War on Muslims have been associated with 40 million and 32 million deaths, respectively, from violence and war-imposed deprivation). The largely US-imposed “rules based order” means that each year 7.4 million people die avoidably from imposed deprivation on Spaceship Earth with a genocide- and holocaust-complicit and genocide- and holocaust-denying neoliberal US in charge of the flight deck. The post-occupation US imposition of sanctions and funds-freezing on newly liberated Afghanistan will mean that over 100,000 Afghans will continue to die avoidably from imposed deprivation each year under the US-imposed “rules based order”.

Conclusion.

As a UK lackey and thence as a US lackey Australia has had an appalling record of various complicity in the subversion, invasion, occupation, and military, neo-colonial and climate change devastation of countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality, and is deeply complicit in UK and US nuclear terrorism.

Australia (population 0.3% of the World’s) is among world leaders in climate criminality and ranks worst out of 64 GHG polluting countries for climate policy. With Domestic and exported GHG pollution that is 9.4%of the world’s total, Australia ranks 3rd after China (26.7%) and the US (13.0%), and is disproportionately complicit in man-made global warming that is increasingly devastating tropical Island Nations and low-lying coastal regions through high energy cyclones, sea level rise and storm surges.

Professor Stephen Hawking (eminent theoretical physicist and cosmologist) addressing the question “Will we survive on Earth?”(2018): “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change”. The World is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and climate change, and Australia makes a disproportionately high contribution to this worsening threat as a leading climate criminal country, and through its key role in US and UK nuclear terrorism.

War and deadly imposed deprivation are the penultimate in racism, and genocide is the ultimate in racism. This exhaustive analysis shows that a racist White Australia variously negatively impacts every country in the Indo-Pacific region, variously through subversion, invasion, occupation and devastation through racism-driven war and greed-driven climate change.

Poverty kills and this analysis has set out the 2020 per capita GDP and avoidable deaths from deprivation for all Indo-Pacific region countries. Thus compare Australia 2020 GDP per capita $54,763, population 25.5M, avoidable deaths 1,564 (61.3 per M) versus US- , NATO- and Australia-occupied Afghanistan 2020 GDP per capita $470, population 38.9M, and avoidable deaths 106,273 (2,732.0 per M) – evidence of gross Australian and US Alliance violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention that unequivocally demand that an Occupier must supply its Conquered Subjects with life-preserving food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it”.

Overall, presently 7.4 million people die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with the First World (including rich Australia) in charge of the flight deck. It is variously estimated that air pollution from burning carbon fuels kills about 7-9 million people annually, with Australia causing 75,000 such deaths abroad (from the burning of its world-leading coal exports) and 10,000 at home (through the burning of carbon fuels, with this ignoring the huge contribution due to bush fires). Presently about 1 million people die from climate change each year and millions of climate refugees are generated each year. In the absence of requisite action 10 billion people will die avoidably this century en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of only about 1 billion. Climate criminal Australia is among world leaders for climate criminality, carbon terrorism and climate terrorism.

A serial war criminal, egregiously climate criminal and grossly Humanity-violating Australia violates ALL Indo-Pacific nations, and invites global action though Carbon Tariffs, International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutions, International Court of Justice (ICJ) litigations, and Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/