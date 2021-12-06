“Cuba reaffirms its support and solidarity with the Nicaraguan people and government,” said a statement from Cuba’s ministry of foreign affairs.

Cuba has applauded Nicaragua’s decision to renounce the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS) and resign from this multinational organization controlled by the U.S.

The Cuban foreign ministry’s statement said:

“The OAS has remained silent on multiple occasions in the face of coups in our region, been complicit in isolation attempts and military interventions, and supported economic aggression,” the document stated, adding that the continental organization again served as an instrument of the U.S. government,

“orchestrating a coup designed by that country in the Plurinational State of Bolivia, which included the use of violence against elected officials and institutions.”

The declaration notes that hemispheric relations need a profound transformation based on strict respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, “including the principles of self-determination and independence of peoples, non-interference in internal affairs and sovereign equality.”

“The only possible path forward is regional unity and integration and a common commitment to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, signed in Havana in January 2014,” the Cuban communiqué concluded.

An earlier report said:

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada November 19, 2021 announced his country has started procedures to withdraw from the OAS, because it does “not respond to the interests of their respective peoples.”

Moncada also said the OAS took advantage of the subordination of some governments to other interests, which is why his country would denounce the OAS Charter so as to “put an end to an unfriendly, offensive and outrageous relationship for Nicaragua.”

The Nicaraguan Foreign Minister insisted the OAS was the instrument of the U.S. to interfere in the internal affairs of nations in the region.

“Nicaragua makes use of its full sovereign rights (…) We have made the decision to denounce the OAS letter and disassociate ourselves from that organization”, Moncada told the TeleSur.

“The OAS continues to be the instrument created by the United States to project its interventionist and hegemonic policy of intervention, of threat, of aggression against the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean”, he stressed.

Under instructions from Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua has set off the process to withdraw from the OAS, which continues “to take advantage of the subordination of some governments of Latin America and the Caribbean that do not respond to the interests of their respective peoples.”

“Nicaragua, under President Ortega and Comrade Rosario [Vice President Murillo], we have maintained a position of struggle, defense and strengthening of the anti-imperialist and anti-colonialist positions of powers such as the United States and some countries of the European Union,” Moncada underlined.

Moncada also highlighted the existence of other regional forums outside the OAS, such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), which allows “to advance with the approaches and interests of the peoples.”

The Foreign Minister also hoped other Latin American and Caribbean countries would withdraw from the OAS, considering that it is an inappropriate instrument. “The peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean are advancing and becoming aware of the maneuvers that affect their own interest. We hope that the peoples will demand that their governments maintain a position in the OAS of respect for other countries, and that they move away from a body that is harmful to nations.”

ALBA-TCP

“The OAS is increasingly irrelevant,” said the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti following Moncada’s announcement. “Nicaragua’s sovereign decision to withdraw from the OAS is a worthy response to the constant attempts of that organization to commit acts of interference,” Llorenti added on Twitter.

Cuban Foreign Minister

“We support Nicaragua’s decision to withdraw from the OAS, which constitutes a firm and dignified response to the maneuvers of that organization’s secretary general, in collusion with the United States,” said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Twitter.

Venezuela

The Government of Venezuela also issued a statement in support of the Nicaraguan decision, saying that “the continued and slavish practice of the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, squandered the last vestiges of hope for the renewal of this unrepentant organization that was born to instrumentalize the Monroe doctrine.”

“This discredited OAS has served as a platform for the United States, to consummate its conspiratorial plans against the will of the peoples, with infamous pretense of abrogating rights that are only consecrated to sovereign States, undermining the foundations and principles of coexistence of the International Law,” the statement went on.

Evo Morales

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales also stood behind Ortega’s decision because “the coup leader Luis Almagro has become an instrument of US interventionism, racism, fascism and imperialism in Latin America.” In Morales’ view, Bolivia has been a victim of Almagro’s interference in the events leading up to his own resignation and the Jeanine Áñez government after 38 deaths and several hundred people wounded, detained and persecuted.

Denis Moncada’s Letter To OAS

Following is the letter sent by the Nicaraguan government to the OAS Secretary Luis Almagro:

Taking into account the “Declaration of the National Assembly in the face of the repeated actions of interference of the Organization of American States in the Internal Affairs of the State of Nicaragua”, No. 05-2021; the Declaration of the Caucus of Congressmen and Women before the Central American Parliament of the State of Nicaragua, both of 16th November, 2021; Agreement No. 126 of the Supreme Court of Justice, of 17th November, 2021; and the Agreement of Proclamation and Adhesion of the Supreme Electoral Council of ism November, 2021, urging the President of the Republic, in his capacity as Head of State and Head of Government, to Denounce the Charter of the Organization of American States, in accordance to the mechanism stipulated in Art. 143, of said Instrument. Likewise, in accordance with Article 129 of the Political Constitution of Nicaragua, which provides that the Legislative, Executive, Judicial and Electoral Powers are independent from each other and harmoniously coordinated, subordinated only to the supreme interests of the Nation and to what is established within the Constitution: In my capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs, as instructed by the Constitutional President of the Republic of Nicaragua, Commander Daniel Ortega Saavedra and in accordance with Article 67 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, I am writing to officially notify you of our unwavering decision to denounce the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS), in accordance with Article 143, which initiates the Definitive Withdrawal and Resignation of Nicaragua from this Organization. Nicaragua promotes and defends respect for the principles that govern International Law; compliance with the Charter of the United Nations, its principles and purposes, aimed at respecting the sovereign equality among States, non­ interference in internal affairs, abstention from the use of force or the threat of use of force and the non-imposition of unilateral, illegal and coercive measures; principles that the OAS is obliged to comply with, but irresponsibly ignores, in violation of its own Charter. The Organization of American States has been designed as a diplomatic political forum, born under the influence of the United States, as an instrument of interference and intervention and its actions against Nicaragua have shown that this organization, which operates permanently in Washington, has as its mission to facilitate the hegemony of the United States with its interventionism against the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, which is unacceptable for Nicaragua and which we reject and condemn. Nicaragua has repeatedly expressed its condemnation and rejection of the interventionist actions of the OAS, defending its sovereignty, independence and self-determination and the Right of the Nicaraguan People to freely choose their Government and to define their sovereign policies, which is the exclusive responsibility of Nicaraguans, respecting their Internal legal system, Nicaraguan institutionality, and International Law. We do not view ourselves as a Colony of any Power, and we claim National Dignity and Decorum, in legitimate defense of our Independence, Sovereignty and Self-determination, in the face of aggressive actions, violations of the UN Charter and International Law by the Organization of American States, the United States of North America and of other Colonialist and Neocolonialist Entities, which at this point in Life, believe that they have the power to subdue and humiliate our Worthy People and Government. The Dignified People and Government of Nicaragua resign to be a part of this captive organization in Washington, instrumentalized in favor of North American interests, becoming an architect of interference and disagreement, to the detriment of the Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean. This Note constitutes our unwavering manifesto and decision to Denounce the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS), so that its harmful international effects against Nicaragua may cease. Therefore, as Depositary, you must immediately communicate to the Member States, Nicaragua’s Irrevocable, Dignified and Patriotic decision of Denunciation and Resignation, in the face of interference and the unfriendly and aggressive actions of this Organization, of subordinate Governments of the United States and of the Secretary General, against the Free and Sovereign Motherland of Sandino and Dario. I subscribe, reaffirming that Nicaragua bases its Denunciation of the OAS Charter, its Resignation and Withdrawal from this Organization, on Article 1 of our Political Constitution, which establishes that: “Independence, sovereignty and national self-determination are inalienable rights of the people and foundations of the Nicaraguan nation. Any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Nicaragua or any attempt to undermine those rights, threatens the life of the people.

It is the duty of all Nicaraguans to preserve and defend these rights.” Likewise, it is based on the abovementioned, Sovereign Declaration of the National Assembly; on Agreement No. 126 of the Supreme Court of Justice; on the Agreement of Proclamation and Adhesion of the Supreme Electoral Council; on the Declaration of the Caucus of Congressmen and Women before the Central American Parliament, for the State of Nicaragua; and the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

As instructed by the President of the Republic Commander Daniel Ortega Saavedra, in defense of dignity.