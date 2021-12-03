A predominant feature in recent months has been the escalation of the struggle of the Dalit agricultural labourers to win their basic rights and the unity of agricultural labour organisations to achieve them. A 3 day convention in early August in Patiala laid the breeding ground for it. All streams of the revolutionary camp are working in full throttle, to achieve the objective.

The Mazdoor Morcha of Punjab comprising 14 agricultural labour organisations, is sharpening its wings to wage a sustained battle for allotment of residential plots, debt waiver, assured public distribution system, assured employment and allotment of one –third lands t genuine dalits etc.The government had earlier turned down promises on the demands mentioned. In protest the Morcha burned effigies on November 21st.It led to the government extending an invitation of a meeting with CM Charanjit Singh Channi,the next day. He called for holding a full panel meeting to probe into the demands of the organisations.

The organisations have from December 7th to 9th planned to burn effigies of the CM and launch a blockade of railway tracks from 12 noon to 3 pm on December 13th.Meticulous preparations are taking place for this in villages. Impactful meetings have been staged in Bathinda and Lehra Gaga. One expects it will create tremors in the camp of the rulers with participation of around 10000 persons. Recently the participants in the protest in Chandigarh had a negligible attendance of around 2000 people.

The Unity of such organisations and intensifying the protest is the need of the hour, with elections s coming soon.

Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union work (Report from Sanjeev Mintu)

Krantikari Pendu Mazdur Union (punjab) organised a massive protest march and staged a dharna in front of D C office Sangrur against breach of promise of 5 marla plots and other accepted demands on 8th October.

In Lehragaga a dharna was staged on in front of SDM office on 19th October. On October 22 a protest march and dharna was organised at Budhlada where reader of SDM took the demand letter from union leaders. At Goneana ( Bathinda) when road was jammed Tehsildar took the demand letter and at Sunam SDM office wad gheraoed. The achievement of these actions is that in the villages where Gram Sabha session to allot 5 marla plots were not held , union leaders and workers themselves filled and submitted the forms to the officers. Officers assured that on the basis of the forms submitted by you plots will be allotted to the needy after verification.

On November 20th in 3 villages conferences were staged by the KPMU on aspect of Brahmanical fascism and caste system of considerable qualitative value.

Even if small in size one must complement the qualitative work of the Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union in rallying forces.

