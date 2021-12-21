We pay homage to our ancestors, leaders and icons of the past, who sacrificed their lives and privileges to make resistance of the people a reality and who collectively built revolutionary movements of the people. We pay homage to our comrades and friends whom we lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in the midst of a total breakdown of the health system and a government which simply abdicated all its responsibilities. We also pay homage to the innocent people, who sacrificed their lives in the struggles against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), National Register Citizenship (NRC). We convey our revolutionary greetings to the farmers, peasants and landless agricultural workers on their historic struggle to force an unrelenting, undemocratic to repeal the anti-people and anti-agriculture farm laws.

We reaffirm our belief in the unity of the working classes, oppressed castes, minority communities, struggles for human rights and justice movements against fascism, communalism, war, feudalism, patriarchy, casteism and all forms of capitalism and imperial hegemony. We continue to be committed to work together to build broader alliance of all progressive people’s struggles.

We reiterate our collective commitment towards sustainable and egalitarian relationship with mother earth and re-commit ourselves to the cause of protecting the natural resources. We reject the false solutions offered to counter the global disaster of climate change caused by capitalist and imperial industrialisation that is making people vulnerable climate refugees prone to internal disruptions and displacement. We reiterate our solidarity with every such community in crisis and commit our active support in re-claiming lost physical and political space.

We reiterate our solidarity with the working people in resistance against capitalist globalisation, fascism and neo-colonialism, across South Asia, and the world – especially at a time when we are under duress from a global public health crisis in the form of a pandemic, exacerbated by irresponsibility and deceit of corporations and nation states, that have made people more vulnerable and helpless in facing the challenges of the pandemic and related health, educational, economic and other distress.

We register our opposition to the dilution of environmental laws in India. At a time when many global governments are rectifying their past anti-environmental and anti-people policies, it is a shame that Government of India is embracing anti-earth, non-sustainable model of energy extraction and development. We remain committed in upholding people’s constitutional rights over natural resources. We collectively reaffirm role of women power in asserting community rights over land and livelihood. Women leadership has to be strengthened in every stage of people’s struggles.

We reject the disinvestment and privatisation of Public Sector undertakings and the sale of coveted national property by the Government of India. In this regard we intersect our fight over natural resources of the forest working people and other progressive forces in establishing a people centric egalitarian democratic struggle against capitalist oligarchy.

We the forest working people belonging to several forest regions of the country namely:

Himalayan and sub-Himalayan ranges of Shivalik’s and Tarai forest region (Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal), Jampui Hills, Baramura Range, Lang Tarai Hills, Atharapura Hills (Tripura, Assam, Mizoram and Bangladesh), Vindaya forest-ranges (Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh), Kaimur forest-range (Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh), Eastern and Western Ghats (Kerala and Andhra Pradesh) and Sundarbans mangrove forests (West Bengal and Bangladesh).

Long live our united struggle to build a new world for the people!