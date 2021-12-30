My heart is strong but not a stone.
I have emotions that are hurt.
I have feelings that can be shattered.
If you are angry you can shout or say anything.
If I do the same it’s blasphemy.
Or even I’m not supposed to be angry!
If I cry, it’s a drama.
If I’m sad, it’s a show.
You even can throw me out of your house,
which from years I was thinking is my own.
Undoubtedly I am a wife, but…
I can be hurt.
I can be sad.
I can be angry.
I can be anything like you.
Because I too am a human being.
Naheeda Naseem: Born and brought up in a village in Kashmir, recieved primary education in same village and higher education from University of Kashmir.
