My heart is strong but not a stone.

I have emotions that are hurt.

I have feelings that can be shattered.

If you are angry you can shout or say anything.

If I do the same it’s blasphemy.

Or even I’m not supposed to be angry!

If I cry, it’s a drama.

If I’m sad, it’s a show.

You even can throw me out of your house,

which from years I was thinking is my own.

Undoubtedly I am a wife, but…

I can be hurt.

I can be sad.

I can be angry.

I can be anything like you.

Because I too am a human being.

Naheeda Naseem: Born and brought up in a village in Kashmir, recieved primary education in same village and higher education from University of Kashmir.