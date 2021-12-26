India’s `Gestapo’  –  National Investigation Agency (NIA)

in India by 26/12/2021

National Investigation Agency NIA

India’s  counter  terrorism  task  force  NIA  (National  Investigation  Agency)  has  come  into   limelight  recently  –  but  for  the  wrong  reasons.  Neglecting  their  original  task  of  pursuing  serious  crimes  like  terrorism,  the  NIA  personnel   have  barked  up  the  wrong  tree.  Incapable  of  nabbing  the  real  terrorists,  they   are  trying  other  methods  to  justify  their  perpetuation  in  the  present  system.   They  have  picked  up  human  rights  activists,  political  opponents  of  the  current  regime,  and  other  dissidents,  and  branded  them  as  terrorists.  The  most  notorious   example  of  the  NIA’s  misdemeanour  is  its fabrication  of  charges  against  well-known  intellectuals  and  social  activists  in  the   Bhima  Koregaon  case.  When  challenged  in  the  courts,  the   NIA’s  pique  burst  out  in  its full  vindictiveness.  It  opposed  the  bail of  Sudha  Bharadwaj,  the  well-known  human  rights  lawyer who  is  one  of  the  accused  in  the  above  mentioned  case,  at  the  Supreme  Court  on  December  6.  The  judges  of  the  apex  court  snubbed  the  NIA  by  dismissing  its  plea,  and  granting  her bail.

NIA’s  track  record

The  credibility  of  the  NIA  has  always  been  under  a  cloud  due  to  its  dubious  track  record  since  its  inception  in  January  1,  2009.  Formed  after  the  terror  attacks  in  Mumbai  on  November  26,  2008,  it  was  meant  to  be  a  counter-terrorism  task  force,                         equivalent  to  the  US  Federal  Bureau  of  Investigation  (FBI).  But  has  the  NIA  been  able  to  establish  its  credentials  as  an  independent   investigative  agency  ?  Or,  is  it  acting  as  a  tool  of   the  ruling  party  –  whosever  is  in  power  in  Delhi  ?

To  come  down  to  the  ground  reality,  till now  the  NIA  has  not  been  able  to  punish  the  real  culprits  who  were  responsible  for  major  terrorist  attacks  like  the  blasts  and  bombings  in  Malegaon  (2006  and  2008),  Mecca  Masjid  in  Hyderabad  (2007), Samjhauta  Express  (2007), and  Delhi  High  Court  (2011),  among  other  such  cases,  which  the  NIA  was  entrusted  with.  It  had  been  dilly-dallying  over  these  cases  for  more  than  ten  years  now.

The  most  despicable  instance  of  its prevarication  is  the  way  it  has  been  handling    the  two  Malegaon  bomb  blast  cases  of  2006  and  2008.  Due  to its  procrastination,  the  trial  in  the  first  case  is  yet  to  begin,  and  that  in  the  latter  began  eleven  years  after  the  incident.  (Re:  Sadaf  Modak:  `13  years  of  NIA: How  the  investigation  in  key  cases  has  fared in  Maharashtra’.  Indian  Express.  September  30,  2021). The  tortuous  history  of  these  two  cases  over  the  last  decade  or  so,  exposes  how  the  NIA  sleuths  and  their  bosses  keep  on  shifting  their  loyalties from  one  ruling  power  to  another.

The  two  cases  were  handed  over  to  the  NIA  in  2011.  Investigations  relating  to  the  2006  blasts  led  to  the  Hindu  terrorist  outfit  Abhinav  Bharat  which  was  found  to  be  the culprit.  Following  these  findings  in  2013,  a  firebrand  Hindutva  extremist  female  preacher  Pragya  Singh  Thakur  was  arrested,  after  her  scooter  was  found  to  be  carrying  the  bomb  that  set  off  the  blast  in  Malegaon.  Along  with  her,  some  other  activists  of  the  RSS  were  also  rounded  up.  This  was  during  the UPA  regime.

But  following  the  change  of  regime  in  2014,  when  the  BJP  took  over  the  reins  of  power   in  New  Delhi,   the  NIA’s  style  of  operation  also  changed.  Its  process  of  prosecution  of  the  accused  in  the  Malegaon  case  went through  a  curious  twist.  The   NIA,  in  complicity with  the  ruling  BJP  politicians,                                engaged  in  a  laborious  plan  over  a  three  year  period  (2014-2017)  to  protect  their  protégée  Pragya  Singh  Thakur,  whose  bio  data  is  an  illustrious  example of  Hindu  terrorism.

When  her  trial was  on,   in  June,  2015,  Rohini  Salian,  the  Special  Prosecutor  who  was  appointed  by  the  NIA  for  conducting  the  proceedings  against  the  accused  in  that  case,  came  out  with  an  explosive  statement.  She  said  that  an  NIA  Superintend  of  Police,  Suhas  Warke  asked  her  to  go  soft  on  the  accused,  and  not  to appear  at  the  court  during  hearings. (Re: Indian  Express,  June  25,  2015). Two  years  later,  the  NIA  dropped  some  of  the  serious  charges  against  Pragya  Singh  Thakur,  thus  allowing  her  to  get  bail.

The  NIA  had  followed   a  similar  devious  way  while  investigating  into  the  2007  Mecca  Masjid  blast  case.  The  manner  in  which  it  handled  the  case,  ultimately  led  to  the  acquittal  of  the  Hindu  terrorist  leader  Swami  Aseemananda  and  four  other  co-accused  in  April,  2018.  The  judge  of  the  special  anti-terror  court,   Justice  K.  Ravinder  Reddy,  while  delivering  his  verdict  on  the  Mecca  Masjid  case  justified  his  decision  to  acquit  them  by  stating  that  the  prosecution  (NIA  in  this  case)  failed  to  prove  charges  against  the  accused.  Curiously  enough,  the  same  judge  after  his  retirement  a  few  months  later,  came  out  with  a  statement  expressing  his  desire  to  join  the  BJP.  (Re:  Economic  Times,  September  21,  2018). One  suspects  that  there  could  have  been  a  stealthy  collaboration  between  the  NIA  (deliberately  soft-pedalling  the  charges  against  the  accused)   and  the  judge  (taking  advantage of  it  to  acquit  them).

Since  the  BJP’s  coming  to  power  in  New  Delhi,  the  NIA  has  been  shifting  its  focus  from  terrorists (who  were  eventually  found  to  be  members  of  Hindu  extremist  organizations)  who  now  enjoy  protection  from  the  ruling  BJP,  to   targeting  citizens  who  protest  against  the   BJP  government    –  human  rights  activists,  political  dissidents,  journalists  and   lawyers  who  defend them.  The  NIA’s  fabrication  of  the  Bhima  Koregaon   case  is  the  latest  example  of  its  total  surrender  to  the  political  interests  of  the  ruling  party.

Is  the  NIA  emerging  as  an  Indian  version  of  the  Gestapo  –  a  state  within  a  state ?

The  NIA’s  style  of  functioning,  as  described  above,  bears  an  ominous  resemblance  to  the  operations  carried  out   by  the  German  intelligence  agencies  that  were  set  up  by  Hitler’s  Nazi  regime  in  the  1930-40  period.  I  am  not  suggesting  that  the  present  NIA  bosses  have  read  the  Nazi  text  books  and  are  deliberately  following  their model.   Given  their  low  level  of  intelligence  and  poor  knowledge  of  history,  I  don’t  expect  the  NIA  top  brass  to  have  even  heard  of  the  SS  and  the  Gestapo  –  the  notorious  secret intelligence  agency  and  the  secret  police  that  were  created  by  Hitler’s  deputy  Hermann  Goering   to  hound  and   kill  the Fuhrer’s   opponents.  The  SS (abbreviation  of  `Schutzstaffel’  meaning  protective  echelon)  was  founded  in  1931,  and  its  sister  organization,  the  Gestapo (acronym  of  the  first  letters  of  Geheime  Staatspolizei,  or  secret  police)  came  into  existence  two  years  later.  Both  operated  in  close  collaboration  with,  and  protected  the  Nazi  party’s  para-military  wing  SA  (`Sturmabteilung’  –  the  lynch  gang  of  storm  troopers)  which  unleashed  a  reign  of  terror  against  Jews,  Communists,  Social  Democrats  and  dissident  intellectuals.

But  isn’t  it  curious  that  despite  their  ignorance  of  this  past  history  of  persecution   by  Nazi  intelligence  agencies  in  Germany,  the  ill-educated  bosses  and  the  uneducated                             sleuths  of  India’s  NIA,  are  replicating  the  same  Nazi  pattern  of  operation  in  our  country  today  ?  The  explanation  lies  in  a  revealing  statement  made  by  Goering ,  in an  interview  that  he  gave  in  public  on  April  18,  1946,   when  he  was  facing  the  Nuremburg  War  Crimes  Trials.  Explaining  the  secret  of  the  popularity  of  his  Nazi  party  among  the  German  people,  he  said  that   its  message  to  them  was:  “…denounce  the  pacifists  for  lack  of  patriotism  and  (their attempt  to)  expose  the  country  to  danger.”  (Re:  Gustave  Gilbert:  Nuremburg  Diary.  http://www.mit.edu>fuller>peace>war_goering

This  stress  on  patriotism  generated  in  the  German  public   a  mood  of  anger  against  those  who  were  opposing  the  Nazi  war  plans,  and  fear  that  they  were  exposing  their  country  to  danger.

Don’t  we  see  a  similar  pattern  followed  by  our   NIA  ?    It  is  hyping  up  among  the  Indian  people  a  sense  of  supra-patriotism  and  a  paranoia  about  danger  to  national  security,  and  is  directing  this  manufactured  anger  and  fear  of  theirs  against  Indian  human  rights  activists and  political  dissidents.  Like  Goering,   the  NIA  officials  accuse  them  of   `lack  of  patriotism’  (the  Indian  term  being   `anti-national’).  Like  Goering  again,  his  the  NIA  counterparts  are  accusing  them  of  `exposing  the  country  to  danger’  (the  words  used  by  Goering,  which  have  been  translated  into  the  NIA  term  as  `threat  to  national  security’).

How  do  we  explain  this  similarity  ?  Once  again,  let  us  go  back  to  Hermann  Goering’s  above  mentioned  interview.  At  the  end  of  it,  he  added  this significant  observation  about  the  universal  efficacy  of  his  tactics :  “It  works  the  same  way  in  any  country.” True  to  Goering’s  prediction,  it  is working  well  in  India  today  –  as  evident  from  the  NIA’s  record  of  persecution  of  anti-government  protestors  and  human  rights  activists.

The  other  important  order  that  Goering  issued  to  his  agents  was:  “Shoot  first  and  inquire  afterwards,  and  I  will  protect  you.”

The  NIA  appears  to  have  faithfully  carried  out  this  order  that  came  from  a  distant   past  and  a  far-away  country.  Let  us  turn  our  attention  to  a  particular  incident  in  north-east  India.  Since  the  NIA  is  empowered  to  investigate  into  cases  relating  to  counter-terrorism  operations,  we  expected  that  it  would  inquire  into  the  killing of  sixteen  innocent  citizens  in  Nagaland’s  Mon  district on  December  4,  2021,  which  happened  in  the  course  of  a  counter-insurgency  operation  by  the  Indian  armed  forces.  Till  now,  the  NIA  has  remained  silent  on  the  killing.  So,  the  trigger-happy  soldiers  are  allowed  to  “shoot  first,”  and  be  ‘‘protected”  by   the  present  day  Indian  Goerings.

Orchestration  of  bomb  blasts  and  false  allegations

The  way  Indian  intelligence  agencies  have  dealt  with  the  cases  of  the  two  bomb  blasts  in  Malegaon (September  8,  2006)  and  Mecca  Masjid  (May  18, 2007),  resembles  the  German  Gestapo’s  fabrication  of  the  story  behind  the  Reichstag  fire  of  February  27,  1933.

On  February  24,  1933  Herman  Goering  raided  the  headquarters  of  the  German  Communist  Party,  seized  `seditious’  material, and  alleged  that  the  Communists  were  planning  to  attack  buildings.  (Doesn’t  it  sound  similar  to  the  NIA  operatives  raiding  homes  of  Indian human  rights  activists  and discovering  `seditious`  material  on  their  laptops  ?).  Three  days  later,  on  February  27,  the  German  parliamentary  building  Reichstag  went  up  in  flames.   Hitler  immediately  rounded  up  the  Communists,  blaming  them  for  the  fire.   Later  disclosures   however   revealed  that  it  was  the  Nazis  themselves who  set  it  on  fire,  and  put  the  blame  on  the  Communists  to  brand  them  as  unpatriotic  arsonists.  (Re:   Willi Munzenberg   ed. `The  Brown  Book  on  the  Reichstag  Fire  and  Hitler  Terror.’).  In  confirmation,  Goering  was  to  boast  later,   during  his  trial  at  Nuremberg:  “The  only  one  who  really  knows  about  Reichstag  is  I,  because  I  set  it  on  fire.”  (Re:  Gustave  Gilbert:  `Nuremburg  Diary.’

Let  us  now  fast  forward  to  India  today.  We  find  ominous  echoes  of  the  same  Nazi  plot  behind  the  Reichstag  fire  of  1933,  in  the  conspiratorial  operations  that  were   carried  out  by   the  Hindutva  brigade  which  set  off  two  bomb  blasts  in  Malegaon  in  2006  and  in  Hyderabad  in  2007.

In  Malegaon  on  September  8,  2006,   immediately  after  the  bomb  blast,  the  intelligence  agencies  put  the  blame  on  a  Muslim  organization,    Students  Islamic  Movement  of  India.  But  later  investigations  revealed  that  right-wing  Hindu  elements  aligned  to  the  BJP  were  behind  it,   and  the  main  accused  was    granted  bail   in  2017  after  the  BJP  came  to  power  –  as  discussed  earlier  in  this  article.  Similarly,  soon  after  the  Mecca  Masjid  bomb  blast  on May  18,  2007,  Muslims  again  were  targeted  by  the  state  when  some  seventy  Muslim  youth  were  arrested,  and  during  their  illegal  confinement  pressure  was  brought  upon   them  to  own  up  to  the  blast.  Later,  it  was  revealed  that  it  was  the  BJP-aligned  Hindu  extremist  Swami  Aseemananda  who  was  behind  the  blast.  I  have  already  pointed  out  earlier  in  this  article  how  the  NIA  diluted  charges  against  him,  thus  allowing  his  acquittal  by  a  judge,  who  later  after  his  retirement,  expressed  his  yearning  for  joining  the  ruling  BJP.

These  are  instances  of   an  unholy  collaboration  between  the  (i) ruling  BJP  politicians,  (ii) the  NIA  (which  is  legally  required  to  carry  out  investigations  into  cases,  without  being  partisan  towards  the  accused  who  are  linked  to  the  BJP),  and  sadly  enough,  (iii)  certain  members of  the  judiciary  who  are  ready  to  acquit  criminals  who  enjoy  support  from  the  BJP  and  the  Sangh  Parivar.

The  BJP  regime  is  thus  emerging  as  a  mirror  image  of  the  Nazi  regime  –  with  the  same  dangerous  trend  of  complicity  between  the  ruling  party,  the  investigative agencies  and  the  judiciary.  In  Germany,  the  Nazi  party  formed  its  para-military  wing  of  storm-troopers  called  the  SA  (colloquially  known  as  brown  shirts  because  of  the  colour  of  their  uniform),  who  went  around  killing  Jews,  Communists  and  dissidents.  In India  today,  on  the  same  model,  the  BJP  has  organized  its  para-military  wings  –  Bajrang  Dal  and  other  similar  Hindutva  vigilante  groups  which  are  on  a  lynching  spree  against  Muslims,  other  religious minorities,  and  rationalists.  While  the  German  Nazi  storm  troopers  flaunted  the  colour  of  their  brown  shirts,  the  lynching  gangs  of  the  Hindutva  brigade  flaunt  the  saffron  colour  of  their  caps,  scarfs  and  robes.

As  in  Hitler’s  Germany  where  the  Nazi  storm-troopers  indulged  in  hate-speech  against  Jews  and  yet  enjoyed  impunity,  in  Modi’s  India  the  Hindutva  brigade  leaders  in  a  congregation  in  Haridwar  from  December  17-19,  2021,  gave  an  open  call  to  Hindus to  arm  themselves  to  kill  Muslims.  Doesn’t  this  call fall  within  the  ambit  of  terrorism  –   the  area  demarcated  for  counter-terrorist  operations  by  the  NIA  ?  Yet,  till  now,   the  NIA  has  not  taken  up  this   case  of  atrocious  public  terrorist  provocation.

The  final  seal  to  the  NIA’s  policy  of  protecting  Hindutva  terrorists,  and  targeting  instead  human  rights  activists  in  civil  society  has  been  given  by  the  National  Security  Advisor,  Ajit  Doval.  Addressing  the  passing  out  parade  of  a  batch  of  IPS  (Indian  Police  Service)  probationers  at  Sardar  Vallabhbhai  Patel  National  Police  Academy  in  Hyderabad  in  November,  2021,  he  urged  them  to  shift  their  attention to  social  activists  in  civil  society  as  their  targets,  and  start  a  new  war  against  them :  “The  new  frontiers  of  war,  what  you  call  the  fourth  generation  of  warfare  is  the  civil  society…that  can  be  subverted,  suborned,  divided,  manipulated  to  hurt  the  interests  of  a  nation.”  The  frontiers  of  war  are  thus  being  shifted  from  the  borders  of  China  and  Pakistan  to  the  internal  corridors  of  Indian  civil  society.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

