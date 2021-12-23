Saffronization  of  the  army  and  militarization  of   the  government

in India by 23/12/2021

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

bipin rawat

The  outpouring  of  grief  over  the  tragic  death  of  General  Bipin  Rawat  is  manifesting  itself  in  an  ugly   belligerent  form,  which was  never  witnessed in  the  past  on  similar  occasions,  like  the  passing  away  of  army  stalwarts –   Sam  Manekshaw,  Arjan  Singh   and  Sundarji.  The  present  state-sponsored  display  of  national  mourning  over  Bipin  Rawat’s  death  is  fast  degenerating   into  an  orgy  of  revenge against  those  who  are  expressing  their  misgivings  about  certain    dubious  and  oppressive  acts   by  the  late  general  during  his  tenure  as  both  the  army  chief  and  later  as  the  Chief of  Defence  Staff.

Let  me  give  a  few  examples  of  such  behaviour   of  revenge  against  dissenters   who  refuse to  echo  the  prevailing  sycophantic  homage  to  the  late  general  and  instead   publicly  express  their  disaffection  with  his  misdeeds.  Some  state  governments,  in  a  wild  display   of  their  loyalty  to  General  Bipin  Rawat,  are  violently  clamping  down  on  these  outspoken  critics.   In  Karnataka,  the  BJP  Chief  Minister  Basavaraj  Bommai  has  directed  his  police  chief  to  initiate  legal  action  against  culprits  who  have  made  `derogatory’  remarks  on  the  social media  on  General  Rawat’s  death.  (Re:  Times  of  India.  December  11,  2021).   In  Kashmir,   according  to  the  above  mentioned  newspaper  report,  the  Jammu  and  Kashmir  Bank  suspended  a  woman  employee  for  her  social  media  post   containing  `derogatory’    and `inappropriate’  comments  on  the  death  of  Bipin  Rawat.   At  around  the  same  time,  Sabbah  Haji,  a  well  known  educationist  in  Kashmir,  came  out  with  a  statement  describing  the  late  General  Rawat  as  a  `war  criminal’  (a  term  which  she  must  have  used,  remembering  the  atrocities  carried  out  on  her  people  by  the  Indian  jawans  under  that  general’s  command).   She  was  arrested soon  after,  and  was  given  bail on December  17.

Is  the  Indian  Army  being  turned  into  a  holy  cow ?

As  it  is,  we  have  too  many  holy  cows  in  India  –     temples  of  all  denominations,  religious  institutions,  privileged politicians  –  all  considered  to  be  sacrosanct,  and  their  misdeeds  are  immunized  against  legal  prosecution.  It  appears that  the  Indian  Army  is  now  being  added  to  the  list  –  judging  by  the  furore  raised  by  the  ruling  powers  to  elevate  the  late  General  Bipin  Rawat  to  a  status  which  debars  anyone  from  criticizing  him.  In  other  words,  the  Indian  Army  should   not  be  made  accountable  to  the  public.

This  is  in  sharp  contrast  to  the  freedom  that  the  citizens  and  the  Opposition  parties  enjoyed  in  1962,  when  during  the  Sino-Indian  war  they  were  free  to    voice  their  criticism  of  the  failure  of  the  Indian  army,  and  even  attack  the  then  defence  minister  Krishna  Menon,  in  the  press.

Today,  the  way  the  BJP  rulers  display  extreme  intolerance  of  any  criticism  of  the  army,  indicates  a  growing  tendency  of   appeasement  of  the  military establishment.  The  present  Narendra  Modi-led  government   permits  its  soldiers  to   use  pellets  that  blind  young  Kashmiri  protestors, and  indiscriminately  shoot  bullets  that  kill  them.  The  infamous  AFSPA  (Armed  Forces  Special  Powers  Act)   has  empowered   army  jawans  to   gun  down    sixteen  innocent  citizens  in  Nagaland’s  Mon  district  on  December  5.  The  culprits  will  not  face  any  punishment,  since  the  provisions  of  AFPSA   grant them  immunity.  All  these  acts  of    culpability,  whether  in  Kashmir,  or  the  North-east,  were  presided  over  by  General  Bipin  Rawat,  both  in  his  capacity  as  the  army  chief,  and  later  as  the   Chief  of  Defence  Staff.  It  is  this  person  who  is  now  being  elevated  to  the   position  of  an  icon  of  national  heroism  –  although  he  did  not  have  to  his  credit  any  military  achievement  comparable  to  that  of  his  predecessors  like  Sam  Manekshaw  and  others.

How  does  one  explain  the  present  government’s  soft  spot  for  the  late  General  Bipin  Rawat  ?  Let  us  recall  a  scene  on  December  3,  2020.  On  that  date,  General  Rawat  was  found  joining  the  saffron  clad  UP  Chief  Minister  Yogi  Adityanath,  visiting  the  Gorakhnath  temple   (as  captured  in  photographs). He  prioritized  this  religious  duty  of  his  over   his  more  important  responsibility (under  the  army  service  rules)  to  participate  in  the  wreathe-laying  ceremony  in  Delhi  for  Navy  Day  on  December  4  –  which  he  skipped.  No  Indian  army  chief  in  the  past  had  been  known  to  have  expressed  religious  loyalty  of  any  kind  by  such  public   participation  in  religious  ceremonies.

The  valedictory  tributes  being  paid  by  the  present  ruling  powers  to  this  General  of  their  choice,  cannot  hide  the  oppressive  legacy   that  he  had  left   behind  during  his  career  in  the  army.

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari’ (1980 and 2008); The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016).

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

Army  Top  Brass  Who  Talk  Through  Their  Caps

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: