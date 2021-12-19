Tamils all over the world [85 million] appreciate and thank the US State Department for their sanctions on two Sri Lankan Military Officials.

Those military personnel were: Chandana Hettiarachchi, a Sri Lankan naval intelligence officer, for his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely, the flagrant denial of the right to liberty of at least eight “Trincomalee 11” victims, from 2008 to 2009.

The second person was Sunil Ratnayake, a former Staff Sergeant in the Sri Lanka Army, for his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the extrajudicial killings of at least eight Tamil villagers in December 2000.

“They and their immediate family members are designated and are ineligible for entry into the United States,” the State Department statement said.

“The designation of these two Sri Lankan individuals is not the only action we are taking in support of accountability for gross violations of human rights in Sri Lanka,” the statement said.

President Gotabaya Rajapakshe, in his first Independence Day address on February 04, 2020 said “I do not envisage public officials, lawmaker or the judiciary to impede my implementing this commitment, I not only respect your freedom, but I will work towards improving it and guarantee the political and economic freedom in a truly democratic country”.

It is to be noted that since independence from the British in 1948, the successive Buddhist/Sinhala Governments intensified the persecution and oppression of the Tamil people. In 1981 the Jaffna Public Library was burnt to the ground by Buddhist/Sinhala Policemen and Buddhist/Sinhala mobs. This is really a cultural genocide In addition the state sponsored pogroms against the Tamils in 1956, 1958, 1971, 1977, 1981 & 1983 were orchestrated by the Buddhist/Sinhala Governments. The 1983 pogrom alone killed more than 3000 Tamil civilians and some brutally burnt alive including a Hindu Priest. It is also notable that the Police and the Army [Buddhist Sinhalese] just watched this happen and some encouraged the killings and looting.

Judicial experts have repeatedly asserted that the political violence and killings against the Tamils constitute genocide. The International Commission of Jurists stated that the

“Evidence points clearly to conclusion that the violence of the Sinhala rioters on Tamils amounted to acts of genocide”. Documentation and evidence of widespread attacks against the Tamils civilians over several decades have been collected by the International Human Rights Organization and the UN bodies. Corroborated by the Amnesty International on 11-03-1996.

UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion of Truth, Justice, Reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Pablo de Greif, In his report he notes:-

“Nothing has hindered the transitional justice programme in Sri Lanka more than lack of commitment on the part of the Government, which was not only slow in terms of design and implementation, but which wavered in its messaging and ultimately has failed up to this point to take full ownership of the process. Sri Lanka has a long history of partial compliance with its human rights obligations, which is not actually a form of compliance but, ultimately, one of non-compliance”.

Tamils are not chauvinists. Tamils do not regard the Sinhala people as their opponents or as enemies. Tamils recognize the Sinhala nation. Tamils accord a place of dignity for the culture and heritage of the Sinhala people. Tamils have no desire to interfere in any way with the national life of the Sinhala people or with their freedom and independence. Tamil people desire to live in their own historic homeland as an independent nation, in peace, in freedom and with dignity.

The 1978 Constitution has provided the framework of governance for the country for 43 years With a Constitutional amendment that gives supreme powers to Buddhist/Sinhala majoritarian rule.

Tamils are not minorities in Sri Lanka. They are a nation and people living in the North and East of Sri Lanka for generations and for thousands of years and they are a distinct people with distinct language, religion, rich culture, tradition, and way of life.

The following statements by the former Presidents very clearly show their mentality and ulterior motives against the Tamil people in the North and East.

The former President,and current Prime Minister at the ceremonial opening of the :Parliament on May 19, 2009 in his address said “WE HAVE REMOVED THE WORD MINORITIES FROM OUT VOCABULARY THREE YEARS AGO, NO LONGER ARE THE TAMILS, MUSLIMS, BURGHERS, MALAYS AND ANY OTHER MINORITIES. THERE ARE ONLY TWO PEOPLES IN THE COUNTRY. ONE IS THE PEOPLE THAT LOVE THE COUNTRY. THE OTHER COMPRISES THE SMALL GROUPS THAT HAVE NOT LOVE FOR THE COUNTRY ARE NOW A LESER GROUP”.

Former President J.R Jayawardene During an interview with Daily Telegraph {UK] on 11th July 1983 [Just two days ahead of the GENOCIDE of Tamils on July 13th 1983] told “I AM NOT WORRIED ABOUT THE OPINION OF THE TAMIL PEOPLE. NOW WE CANNOT THINK OF THEMI, NOT ABOUT THEIR LIVES OR THEIR OPINION. THE MORE YOU PUT PRESSURE IN THE NORTH, THE HAPPIER THE SINHALA PEOPLE WILL BE HERE. REALLY IF I STARVE THE TAMILS OUT, THE SINHALA PEOPLE WILL BE HAPPY”.

Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga told South African Television that “TAMILS ARE NOT THE ‘ORIGINAL’ PEOPLE OF SRI LANKA. THEY ARE WANTING SEPARATE STATE, A MINORITY COMMUNITY WHICH IS NOT THE ORIGINAL PEOPLE OF THE COUNTRY”.

Former President D. B. Wijetunga [May 1993 – November 1994] Said that “Minorities are like creepers clinging to the Sinhala tree”/

In conclusion, the Tamils underwent several state sponsored pogroms, killings. rape, torture, enforced disappearances, denial of political solution, land grabs, and are now living under an Army of occupation with one solider to every 5 civilians ratio; Tamils’ nonviolent struggles and agitations were crushed with heavy military force After all the peaceful avenues are being blocked, the oppressed and marginalized Tamil youths due to the Standardization Act for the Tamil Students to enter the University, the desperate Tamil youths resorted to arms to protect the Tamils and their homeland who are still regarded and recognized as Freedom Fighters by the Tamils all over the world.

Kumarathasan Rasingam – Secretary, Tamil Canadian Elders for Human Rights Org.