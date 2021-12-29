I am speaking with you.

We are talking together,

speaking of ordinary things,

using ordinary words.

It is good talk too.

The everyday is as much at

risk as the light of the sky

and as angels, robed in

feathers, of heaven.

On that note, I

wish to speak with you

in soul-talk, to

talk in my native tongue, to

watch the changes

come into your eyes, see

how much we are yet

kindred and how seriously we are lost and

how pitifully and profoundly longing

we are broken – with how much

we have forgotten

with how little we dare

remember from the raw,

pre-dawn adventure of

being alive

of being human.

When I talk in this manner I

am truly at home, deep

in my garden, my

orchard, my wilderness without borders

and my wild.

When salmon in the eclipse of summer

swim upstream,

the journey is fate and

fate is arduous. Whether there is

comfort or not, I

do not know. I know that

the work is strenuous and

necessary. I,

in the language of Earth dreaming,

am fish and stream

and the strength and beauty of swimming.

When the white owl wings

silently across the fields of

freshly fallen snow, when

my soul is attuned to creation,

I am one with flight and all – the

owl, the silence, the light-milk-moon

blessing the frosted night of

prayers and dancing.

When I talk like this, my friend

I may well forget my

name and who I am and

feel myself arced and

shining as a rainbow over

lush green island mountains,

over the blue mirroring ocean.

I may find

comfort in the childhood of

spring grass, the soft, waking up smell

of rain on summer earth, my

joy in the breeze of autumn leaves.

And if you hear me, feel

me in your poetic hearing, there

lives a chance for us, something vibrant

between us to hope together, yet,

on the hurt Earth,

the hurt and welcoming Earth.

In our agony, in our hurt.

David Sparenberg is the author of CONFRONTING the CRISIS: Essays & Meditations on Eco Spirituality, in the new EARTH SPIRIT Series from Moon Books, UK. He is a teacher of existential ecosophy and Eco-poet who lives in the Pacific NW of the United States.