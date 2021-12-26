On 21 December, 2021 a majorNational Shudra/OBC conclave took place in Delhi Talkatora stadium with hundreds of Shudra/OBC activists, intellectuals and political leaders across the parties, different universities and civil societal organizations gathered. They put out the first ever Shudra/OBC declaration, which has a historical significance for the nation . After the historic farmers struggle, which essentially was a Shudra/OBC fight against the Hindutva privatization of Indian agrarian markets another major Shudra/OBC movement for achieving caste census and to stop privatizing entire job sector to rob the reserved jobs and shift the national wealth into the hands of Dwija industrialists is on the move. The RSS/BJP conspired to weaken the Shudra/OBC forces to make them slaves as they were in ancient India. That is clear from the unending speeches and writing of the Hindutva religious unproductive forces in every sphere of national life. They have deployed negative preachers in all spheres of Indian life.

The organizing committee of the conclave was headed by the Mandal hero, Sharad Yadav, while Chhagan Bhujbal( NCP Cabinet Minister, Maharashtra), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD president), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (MP, DMK) Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd (Editor, The Shudras–Vision for a New Path) and Sunil Sardar (President, Satya Shodhak Samaj) were members. The conclave was organized by Samruddha Bharat Foundation, Delhi and Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, Maharashtra.

Several scholars, political leaders and activists spoke and discussed the Delhi Declaration at length and also worked out a future programme in different states in coming months. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who led several post-Mandal battles in the country, spoke on screen and made it very clear that caste census is the only way forward for achieving social justice. His party will take up the matter in every possible way. D.Raja (CPI General Secretary) Chhhagan Bhujbal, TKS Elangovan (MP DMK) Madhu Yaski Goud ( Former MP Congress) Ajay Yadav (Former Haryana Minister, Congress) and many other leaders of different parties, intellectuals spoke and set out a political and intellectual agenda for organizing the Shudra/OBC forces across the country to achieve the set goals in the declaration. Well known writer Arundhati Roy sent a powerful message that caste census is a common cause of every socially responsible intellectual of India.

The battle for caste census and protection of state properties in a situation of common conspiracy of the ruling political establishment under the leadership of a pretentious OBC prime minister, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, who is determined to weaken the Shudra/OBCs and dismantle the reservation system and Dwija monopoly houses–lead by Gautham Adani and Mukesh Ambani–will become a life and death struggle of the food producers and artisans.

The farmers fought a life and death battle for more than 13 months. 750 farmers laid their life at the altar of the Hindutva and monopoly exploiters. The Shudra/OBCs, who voted for Modi and the RSS, believing that they would treat the Shudra/OBCs, as children of what they call Bharata Mata, have shown their anti-farmer and anti-OBC colors within just seven years of their rule. The Delhi declaration promises the nation that the fight for social justice did not end with the Mandal movement in the 1990s, but is an ongoing battle.

It is time that in every state the Shudras who are within the Mandal reservation and those castes that are now seeking reservation–like Maratha, Jat, Patel, Kapu and so on–must pull all the resources to fight the present danger. Even castes like Reddys, Kammas, Velamas (of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) , Nairs of Kerala, Mahishyas of Bengal thought once the BJP/RSS came to power the agrarian economies prosper, corruption will come down. But what is happening is that not just the small corruption of earlier form, but lakhs of crores are shifted into monopoly houses by writing off loans. Now they are thinking of privatizing all state owned banks, railways, Airways. The Shudra/OBCs/Dalits/Adivasis are not going to get any jobs in the privatized institutions. The supporters of RSS/BJP are educating their children in best English medium private schools, colleges and universities. The RSS wants to make English the modern Sanskrit available for only Dwija children.

Very few Shudra/OBCs understood this game plan. Their children will be pushed into a wealthless agrarian sector. Hunger will increase. They do not want the poor to eat protein meat foods. They are now making every Shudra/OBC believe that pure vegetarianism is their parampara too. Food and religion are being linked from power. This is the biggest trap that Shudra/OBCs got in. In future their children’s brains and bodies will become weak. Once the ruling Dwija castes eat the best vegetarian food available for them and force the poor Shudra/OBC/Dalit/Adivasis to starve of the protein food by banning meat items available in their surroundings, they will slowly starve and die. The governing forces are loving the death of the Dalits/Adivasis/Shudras, not life. They love their ignorance not knowledge. The Shudra/OBC intellectuals for the first time began to see this game plan. Unless high class educated intellectuals, thinkers, writers and fighters emerge from these forces their children will be made slaves again.

Work will not be available to millions of people both in villages and privatized industry. Already millions of Shudra/OBC/Dalit/Adivasis are joining the security staff squads in companies owned and run by companies of the few rich, where they get less than ten thousand rupees a month. These companies are private companies. They are run in collusion with RSS/BJP shakha attending business families. The Shudra/OBC Delhi conclave realized this process.

The ruling establishments think that leave alone Dalits and Adivasis why should Shudra/OBCs become intellectuals and thinkers? They must get back to their traditional life. They do not want these forces to be exposed to global knowledge. This is clear from the repeated speeches of the top of RSS leaders. Let the Shudra/OBC/Dalit/Adivasi nation be ready for a second freedom struggle, following the path of our farmer heroes who died on Delhi borders have shown. This is the message of Delhi Shudra/OBC conclave.

Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd is a political thinker, social activist , author and socio-spiritual reformer. His books Why I am Not a Hindu, Post-Hindu India, Buffalo Nationalism, God As Political Philosopher–Buddha’s Challenge to Brahminism, From a Shepherd Boy to an Intellectual and The Shudras–Vision For a New Path co-edited with Karthik Raja Karuppusamy are meant for the socio-spiritual change