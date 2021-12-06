Before the colonial rule by the Portuguese, Dutch and British there were three sovereign regions in Sri Lanka [Ceylon] The Kingdom of Jaffna in the North [Tamil Kingdom] Kingdom of Kandy in the central highlands and Kotte in the Southwest [Sinhalese Kingdoms.]

The Portuguese and Dutch ruled these regions as separate units, the British in 1833 for their easy administration amalgamated these regions as one unit, and in 1948 when they gave independence to Sri Lanka [Ceylon] gave the entire powers to the majority Sinhala/Buddhist leaders without any safeguard to the Tamils in the North & East. If the British would have handed over the Jaffna Kingdom as it existed before the amalgamation the Tamils homeland [North and East] will be a sovereign state.

THE BRITISH DEMARCATION OF THE TAMILS HOMELAND.

Since independence in 1948 successive Sinhala/Buddhist dominated Governments have passed legislations discriminating against the matters of education, employment, language and religion and have encouraged and sponsored Sinhala/Buddhist settlers to colonize the traditional and historical Tamil territories. Colonizations also took place during the pogroms against the Tamils in 1956, 1958, 1971, 1977 and 1983 when the Government kept silence when Tamils were butchered, raped leaving thousands dead and fleeing the country.

Tamils in the North and East of Sri Lanka aspire for the formation of the independent and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam [former Jaffna Kingdom] on the basis that the Tamils in the Island make a distinct nation, have traditional and historical homelands in the North and East and have the right to self-determination. [As provided in the UN Charter Article # 1]

The principle of self-determination is prominently embodied in ARTICLE 1 of the Charter of the United Nations…All peoples have the right to self-determination. By virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.

It can be stated that the UK, hailed as a champion of democracy, human rights and rule of law has unabashedly trampled the core concept of democracy namely accountability and justice while shielding war criminals and Sri Lanka which will never or ever admit its own failings in human rights involving accountability.

[ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS]

It is to be noted that genocides do not happen overnight or due to sudden provocation or impulse of few and some, but it is a calculated designed agenda and move with meticulous planning and methodical executions.

There can be no iota of doubt that Sri Lanka’s Tamils living in their traditional and historical homelands in the North and East of Sri Lanka have suffered the genocide including structural genocide since 1949. The politics and policies of Sinhala/Buddhist Governments in Sri Lanka since 1949 vouchsafe this irrefutable truth and fact. Various pogroms, massacres, discrimination and marginalization, Sinhalisation and Buddhisisation point to the commission of genocide. Intention of successive Governments is to erase the history, culture, language, traditions and historical sites and marks of Tamils to make Sri Lanka an exclusive SINHALA-BUDDHIST STATE. The recent statements of Government leaders confirm this position with no room for ambiguity.

SRI LANKA HAS MADE IT CLEAR THAT TAMILS OPPRESSION WILL NOT EASE. BUT, NO ONE SHOULD DOUBT THAT THE TAMIL PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD WILL FIND WAYS AND MEANS TO CONTINUE THEIR NOBLE STRUGGLE FOR FREEDOM, JUSTICE THROUGH SELF-DETERMINATION.,

Kumarathasan Rasingam – Secretary, Tamil Canadian Elders for Human Rights Org.