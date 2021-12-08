In this series of interviews Covid Response Watch brings you the voices of doctors, health workers, social activists and others, working at the grassroots, speaking about the multiple impacts of the Covid pandemic on the lives of ordinary Indian citizens.

In this episode we speak to Dr Anup Agarwal, a physician and academic in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, who has been involved in both clinical research and treatment of patients during the Covid pandemic.

Dr Anup also has a long involvement of working with low-income patients in India and Africa. He has worked as a fellow at Jan Swasthya Sahyog in Chattisgarh and was involved as part of Last Mile Health in Liberia. He was also the lead author of the ICMR-led Trial on convalescent plasma (PLACID trial) in India.