A Happy New 2022 to All that, hopefully, PERHAPS, will be a far better one than the butt-ugly year that was 2021.

In America, wild fires and 177 km winds, that continue to howl in the dead of winter of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, follow on the heels of freaky cyclonic tornados that previously cut ugly, deadly swaths through its Midwest and Southern states; while Canada’s North remains caught in the brutal grips of a Polar Vortex, with a brutally-cold Siberian Russian winter cycle, that follows on the heels of its own mind-bogglingly-threatening Summer Heat Dome and Fall Atmospheric River deluge. Together, they serve as preludes to what other horrific unknowns are still is to come! Similar abnormal planetary and human conditions, everywhere on earth continue to threaten to become the “new normal”. So much for all the doublespeak of ‘sprint’s’ and ‘marathon’ Races to Zero’ or ‘Green Colonialism’ promises.

On the eve of another year, an ever more complicated, series of on-going deadly COVID-19 variants and an ugly, irresponsible tangle of public health responses, finds the world’s leaders still whistling in the dark, undecided about what to meaningfully do to create real vaccine equity for the entire human race; unable to meaningfully do anything about how to resolve so many endless acts of violent human aggression that continue unabated to everywhere destroy entire human cultures and civilizations.

The human Race still doesn’t remotely have a clue about what to do in the 21st century to reverse so many centuries of human life’s new or old harsh climatic-economic-fascist-authoritarian realities, compliments of a complex of the world’s male-corporate-military-industrial-financial elites, who have been the driving force behind it all since the very beginning. The best and brightest among its leaders only know how to keep whistling in the dark with that Cheshire Cat smile on all their faces for all our benefit, while trapping us ever further in the midst of what, no doubt, will only continue to greet us all in 2022.

Perhaps, when we all look back at the conclusion of 2022 we may only still faintly recognize how much they, too, were indeed the good old days compared with what we still only will have a bit more of an inkling of what we really haven’t really even begun to see yet, in spite of Mother Earth’s current grim previews and all the human graffiti that will continue to be scribbled all across the world’s walls of what still is to come.

This may indeed be another of the last few happy new years left given the realities of what already is and will be .

Jerome Irwin is a Canadian-American freelance writer and author of the book, “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a spiritual odyssey among the native peoples of North America that has led to numerous articles pertaining to: Ireland’s Fenian Movement; native peoples Dakota Access Pipeline Resistance Movement; AIPAC, Israel & the U.S. Congress anti-BDS Movement; the historic Battle for Palestine & Siege of Gaza, as well as; the many violations constantly being waged by industrial-corporate-military-propaganda interests against the World’s Indigenous Soul. Irwin’s long ago experiences as a Volunteer in Service to America, continue to inspire and inform Irwin of so many on-going problems of environmental degradation and unsustainability caused by a host of environmental-ecological-spiritual-political issues that exist between the conflicting world philosophies of indigenous and non-indigenous peoples that he attempts to pass on to others through his writings.

