The farmers spirit elevated and reverberated at a boiling point in Ferozepur like a spark turning into a prairie fire, in protest staged a few days ago by the farmers groups of Punjab .It was one of the most comprehensive acts of rebellion and striking blows to neo-fascism. Prime Minister Narinder Modi was virtually compelled to retreat towards Delhi due to a virtually boycotted Pandal.

It was rally that symbolised peoples power at its crescendo and a tribute to the resilience of the farmers. Tremors were created in the belly of the ruling party. It was a testimony to the great political consciousness developed after facing the wrath of the BJP govt for a prolonged period and the farmer’s potential in challenging the rulers at their hardest point. The speakers most illustratively summed up how the BJP policies were bent on giving a blow to a pro-people economy in every sphere and destroy the fabric of democracy. They persuaded the farmers not to bear any illusions on the promises of the rulers and never derail from path of struggle. It displayed a most significant polarisation against the Neo-fascist designs of the BJP. The planning of the organizations is also laudable, in building a strategy of combat.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Volunteers held huge Effigy burning Demonstrations engulfing 16 Districts and 17 Cities.· Blockade and sit ins at DC Offices postponed .All the farmers’ organizations protested Modi’s rally in their respective area. Near Ferozepur, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee came up with the biggest mobilization, while other organizations such as BKU Krantikari, BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Kirti Kisan Union, Punjab Kisan Union, BKU Dakonda held huge rallies in their strongholds, and buses (which were mostly empty anyway) were forced to go back. Various agricultural and rural labourers’ organizations such as Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union also participated in their own respective areas. Poignant that most of these organizations are not participating in the coming election, placing more faith in democratic revolutionary struggles than recoursing to the parliament.

Prime Minister Narinder Modi retreated due to large number of vacant chairs and thus a negligible gathering in pandal. This happened as a result of despite heavy rains Bharti Kisan Union BKU (EKTA UGRAHAN) Volunteers held huge Effigy burning demonstrations creating effect of lightning ,raising slogans of ‘MODI GO BACK’, and the protest held by some other unions. This memorable event has been termed by the organisation as another landmark victory and achievement of the Farmers struggle. People of Punjab have termed this event as a kind of abject vengeance through ignoring the Prime minister due to the fact that he has taken lives of more than 700 farmers and farm labours, has treated Punjabis as his enemies.

General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, through the state level press statement issued here today stated that the cause of such a huge protest is that on one hand the Government instead of registering of the murder cases against all other culprits of Lakhimpur Kheri incidence, and removal of Ajay Mishra Taini from the office of Minister, the local farmer leaders are being huddled in jails, and on the other hand enactment of law on guaranteed purchase of all crops on MSP, withdrawal of criminal cases slapped on farmers and others at Delhi, Chandigarh and other states while participating in kisan andolan and accepted in writing, be implemented without delay. Further it has been urged strongly that the waiver of all kinds of Government and non Government loans on farmers and farm workers be ensured. He said there is strong resentment because of non implementation of Swaminathan Commission report for price fixation of crops, and two crore jobs annually as promised in election manifesto.

In the effigy burning demonstrations on January 5th , Corporate Servant Modi Go Back, slogan bearing pamphlet was distributed in lakhs among the protestors and the general public. In the demonstrations,, Punjab Khet Majdoor Union, DTF, Contract Employees struggle morcha and activists of many other organizations participated as a token of cooperation.

The main speakers to address the gatherings today, included State President , Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Jhanda Singh Jethuke , Shingara Singh Mann, Roop Singh Chhanna, Janak Singh Bhutal, Jaswinder Singh Longowal, Jagtar Singh Kala Jhar, Harinder Kaur Bindu, Paramjit Kaur Pitho, Gurprit Kaur Bras and Kuldip Kaur Kussa along with long queque of Block and District level leaders of the Union. As a token of Cooperation Zora Singh Nasrali, Lachhaman Singh Sevewala, , Digvijay Singh and Varinder Singh Momi etc also addressed the gatherings.

The Farmers’ Leaders have alleged categorically that Modi Government is not only conspiring to reinforce the black laws but is also selling the public property and the Natural resources of the country to the lap of Indian and Foreign Corporates. During visit to Punjab, Modi is going to hoodwink the people with false assurances. Whereas the fact of the matter is that the burning issues like MSP, Public Distribution System, fuel oil prices, selling of Public establishments, Release of the human rights activists and such other public interest issues connected with life and liberty of the masses, this Government is patronising the Indian corporates and foreign imperialist Multi National Corporations .

The organizers declared that the day-night continuous uninterrupted sit ins at the DC Offices shall be postponed for the time being. Next programme shall be announced on 10th of January in the meeting of the State Committee of the Union.

Eight farmer unions, who were part of the movement, on Friday, decided to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit. Senior leaders of the Krantikari Kisan Union, Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, Jai Kisan Andolan, BKU (Sidhupur), Kisan Sangharsh Committee Kotbudha, Lok Bhalai Welfare Society, BKU Krantikari, Dasuha Ganna Committee and others, held a meeting in Barnala and announced protests to be held in villages and district headquarters across the state opposing his visit.

Harsh Thakor is a freelance journalist. Toured India, particularly Punjab .Written on Mass movements