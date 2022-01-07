I am a Muslim Woman
And I am not for sale
I sacrifice my life for freedom struggle
I stand against the British rule
I am Shaheen bagh
I am the voice you are afraid of
In kashmir, In Manipur
I stand against the oppression
I call out your name
In Jamia, In Aligarh
I am the history
You want to wipe
I am the geography
You want to annihilate
I am the sister
Who stands for all oppressed brothers
I am the mother
Whose sons disappear
I am the wife
Who heals you in your sickness
I am the carer
I am the lover
I am in land
I am in fire
I am in sky
I am with mike
against the vicious power
I am nurse, doctor, fighter, reporter
And so on
I am with Burqa without Burqa
I am the voice for the voiceless
I am Ayub, I am Khanum
I am Sidra, I am Azim,
I am Ismat, I am Rana
I am million lights
That blink in Singhu
I am a Muslim woman
I carry light in my eyes
For you
Oh coward , Oh wilful blinds.
Yes
I am a Muslim Woman
And I am not for auction.
Moumita Alam
4/1/22
(In protest against the Bulli Deals)
About the Poem : This poem is in protest against the heinous attempt of some right wing elements in India. They have made an app named Bulli Bai where they have put a list of names of muslim women for auction. In July last year this right wing element made a similar app named Bulli Deals. In recent years Muslim women in India are being targeted for their religious identity and for speaking up against the agendas of the Modi Government.
Moumita Alam is a bilingual (Bengali and English) poet, teacher and contributory writer for the mag People’s Review. Her poems have been published in The Bibliophilia Café, Freedom Review, Countercurrents, Litterrateur mag etc. She writes non-conformist poems that are vocal about the plight of the oppressed classes. Her solo collection in English ‘ The Musings of the Dark’ was published in 2020.
