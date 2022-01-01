by K.R. Venugopal & E.A.S. Sarma

Dear Mr Prime Minister,

We are two retired IAS officers, who have served our country both at the State and Union Government levels. We are independent social thinkers with no affiliation to any political party. We have no personal or political agenda in addressing this letter to you.

The reason we have taken the liberty of doing so is the shockingly disturbing news that has recently emanated from Haridwar where some of our countrymen and women have called for the killing of our own compatriots belonging to the Muslim community. This unprecedented call to mass, ultimate violence against our own people, only because they practice a religion different from us that belong to the majority community, is a dangerous threat to our country’s unity and peace, and internal and external security at all times. More so, at a time when India’s neighbourhood is patently hostile to our interests. A country violently divided cannot protect itself or its territorial integrity if divided in this manner. That is what the Preamble to our Constitution also says.

In the interest of the right to life of every Indian citizen regardless of their religion and our nation’s internal and external security, we appeal to you, as our Prime Minister, to step into this untenable existential situation created by forces calling for violence and chaos and put an end to this so the country can stand united and settle down to go forward in the path of socio-economic development and national and human security for all her citizens.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

K.R. Venugopal, Formerly, Secretary to the Prime Minister,

Special Rapporteur, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

E.A.S. Sarma, Formerly, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs,

Ministry of Finance,Government of India