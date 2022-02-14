Sri Lanka is a democracy only in its most slovenly application, and even if it is a full, blazing beacon of a democracy, the category offers no protection or excuse for what that “democracy” so gruesomely did to Tamils by using banned cluster bombs and phosphorous to wipe out the Tamils trapped inside the war zone.

Most unfortunate for all Tamils is the continued cynical silence of the international community on this troubling ongoing ethnic conflict. Tamils all over the world around 96 Millions watch the silence of the UN, UN Security Council and the International Community for their inaction for the genocide of more than 147,000 civilians during the war from 2006-2009 and the continuing structural genocide of Tamils – continuing state sponsored colonization of Sinhalese in the Tamils homeland to change the demography of the Tamils traditional and historical homeland.

It is very important that the truth about the actual use of WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION [WMD] be independently verified and investigated by the United Nations, UN Human Rights Council [UNHRC] International Community and Human Rights Organizations to bring the truth to light and initiate prosecution of the highest functionaries of the Sri Lankan State.

The denial of the use of cluster munitions and the destruction of forensic evidence over the past several years illustrated exactly why it is critical that international investigators and forensic experts be included in any future war crimes prosecution mechanism.

The International Truth and Justice Project on its Press Release on 28th September titled PRESIDENT OF THE CONVENTION ON CLUSTER MUNITIONS, SRI LANKA MUST COME CLEAN ON PAST USE.

The Press Release further stated as follows;-

“In Sri Lanka’s case they have driven many de-miners and UN staff out of the country and effectively silenced the witnesses. There are also many victims among recent refugees outside Sri Lanka in countries like Switzerland; their geographic dislocation should not diminish their rights as victims,” said Ms. Sooka. “The Convention requires Sri Lanka to undertake a victim survey which should include victims abroad subject to internationally recognised witness protection provisions.”

Witness155: saw them used in Vishwamadu “The artillery of the Security Forces would shoot the cluster munitions. However, there would not be a huge noise at this point. There would be a huge noise when the cluster bomb exploded. The main cluster munition would explode high in the air and then small bomblets would flower out from it. I personally witnessed this. When the bomblets started flowering out they would sound like heavy rain. The bomblets would all explode separately over a fairly large area. When the bomblets fell and exploded they would hurt and kill people. Some bomblets would fall to the ground, but not explode. The bomblets from the cluster munitions were bell-shaped and very attractively packaged. The bomblets had a red ribbon on them, which made children mistake the unexploded bomblets for a toy. Sometimes, children would see the bomblets and try to play with them. On one occasion in Vallipunam, I personally witnessed a little girl pick up a bomblet and get injured. The little girl died and two or three children nearby were injured”.

A 2011 report by the UN Secretary General’s Panel of Experts cited allegations that the Sri Lankan Army used cluster munitions, especially around Puthukkudiyiruppu (PTK) town and in the second “No Fire Zone”. It also described witness accounts that referred to large explosions, followed by numerous smaller explosions consistent with the sound of cluster bombs.

UN Expert Panel Report on Accountability in Sri Lanka had also presented the allegation of Sri Lankan Army using cluster bomb munitions or white phosphorous or other chemical substances against civilians during the war. Since the panel was not able to reach any conclusion regarding their credibility, it recommended further investigation into this allegation. The Sri Lankan Government refused to conduct any such investigation and on the contrary, it regularly tries to silence anybody who wants to initiate any independent investigation into this matter.

According to the wife of Prageeth Ekneligoda, the political columnist and cartoonist who has been missing since 24 January, 2010, the main reason for his disappearance is an investigation he carried out on the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Sri Lanka forces in 2008.

War Without Witness [WWW] Reports:

Sri Lankan Government uses Chemical Weapons in Vanni (Northern part of Sri Lanka) Warfront Initial results of Independent investigations conducted by “War Without Witness” confirms that Sri Lankan Government uses Chemical Weapons in Vanni (Northern Part of Sri Lanka) war front both on civilians and its enemy combatants. Two victims were examined by a qualified independent doctor in Vanni ‘Safe Zone’ on 05th April and the initial results have been peer-reviewed by an experienced doctor in United Kingdom. Since the Government of Sri Lanka has banned access for all the Independent monitors, Humanitarian Workers including UN and the media, the combat zone is being isolated from the outside world; War Without Witness regrets that a comprehensive forensic/chemical analysis report could not be produced at this point of time.

Salem-News.com Reports:

In the video, a Sri Lankan soldier claims LTTE cadres trapped on the beach were eliminated with the use of chemicals.

(COLOMBO) – NewsX accesses chilling visual evidence of death and of destruction in Sri Lanka.

The video report below reveals a chilling account of a Sri Lankan soldier confessing to war crimes. The Sinhala Buddhist government of Sri Lanka has waged a long war against Tamil culture.

While the fighting ceased with the defeat of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009, the abuse of the population did not end.

Sri Lanka has denied its role in the Genocide of Tamils for five years, now they are in Geneva in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council answering to a long list of egregious crimes against humanity, almost all of which were perpetrated upon the Tamil people, who are Hindus, Christians and Muslims.

The United Nations state that roughly 40,000 Tamils died, but other sources place the number of dead and disappeared at 160,000.

The Sri Lankan soldier says the army used chemical weapons on trapped civilians at the end of the country’s civil war.

Soldiers boast of burning skin of Tamilians with a substance similar to white phosphorus.

White phosphorus is forbidden from use on civilian populations under international law.

It is still far from certain that Sri Lanka will face proper punishment for its flagrant use of banned cluster munitions on the un-armed civilians.

Sri Lanka: Cluster bomb strike on hospital is despicable – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has denounced the reported use of cluster bombs in a civilian area by the Sri Lankan military as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

According to a UN spokesperson, the main hospital in the town of Puthukkudiyiruppu, was hit by cluster bombs and had to be evacuated. The hospital, which has been subjected to several attacks in recent days, was bombarded by shelling for 16 hours.

“The use of cluster bombs in such circumstances could constitute a war crime,” said Sam Zarifi, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific director. “These bombs are inherently indiscriminate because of the wide area covered by the numerous bomblets released and the danger posed to all those, including civilians, who come into contact with them. Cluster bombs have been banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions.”

2016-06-20 · (Remnants of what appears to be an RBK-500 AO-2.5RT cluster bomb uncovered near Chalai, Sri Lanka

26 April 2012. Following a UN demining expert’s discovery this week of unexploded cluster munitions used

Kumarathasan Rasingam, Secretary, Tamil Canadian Elders for Human Rights Org.