Amnesty International’s 2022 report exposing and condemning Israeli apartheid has provoked false allegations of lying and anti-Semitism from the mendacious and genocidally racist Zionists and their US Alliance supporters. In actuality, denial of Israeli apartheid is a lie, and the Zionists and their supporters are manifestly mendacious, and both anti-Arab anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish, Arab, Palestinian and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israel.

The horrible realities of Israeli apartheid as revealed by the Amnesty International Report [1, 2], the ongoing Palestinian Genocide [3-20], and denial of these horrendous realities by mendacious and genocidal Zionists and by their mendacious and racist US Alliance supporters are systematically summarized below.

(1). Orwellian Apartheid Israeli, Zionist and pro-Zionist lying. In his novel “1984” George Orwell has Big Brother declare that Slavery is Freedom, Ignorance is Strength, War is Peace and 2 plus 2 does not equal 4 [21]. The Zionists, Israelis and their US Alliance supporters have flagrantly adopted a ferociously Orwellian approach to Palestinian human rights by (a) baldly rejecting the meaning of words (“Slavery is Freedom, Ignorance is Strength, War is Peace”) and (b) blatantly rejecting basic arithmetic (“2 plus 2 does not equal 4”). In Samuel Butler’s novel “Erewhon” (roughly “nowhere” backwards) the author describes a society in which the poor and the sick are treated harshly like criminals whereas sociopaths are treated with great solicitude [22]. The Zionists and their supporters turn reality on its head by treating the horribly violated and oppressed Palestinians as criminals and “terrorists” while the serial war criminal and psychopathic Israeli perpetrators are presented as paragons of virtue, justice, freedom and democracy. One notes a recently revealed electronic exchange between Gladys Berejiklian (former Coalition premier of New South Wales, Australia), and an unnamed Federal Coalition Cabinet member, who, respectively, described Australian PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison as “a horrible, horrible person” and “a complete psycho” [23]. The fact baldly denied by Apartheid Israel, Zionists and the Zionist-subverted West is that while 6.8 million Jewish Israelis (47% of Apartheid Israel’s Subjects) rule all of Palestine, 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (37%) are excluded from basic human rights and voting for the government ruling them [15].

(2). Israeli apartheid by the numbers. In short, 7.1 million mostly impoverished Indigenous Palestinians are 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel (Jewish Israelis are 47%) but 5.2 million of them (73%; the Occupied Palestinian Subjects) are excluded from all the rights listed in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [15], and cannot vote for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to apartheid akin to that in Apartheid South Africa. The 1.9 million Israeli Palestinians can vote but are Third Class citizens under 65 race-based discriminatory laws [24-28]. 8 million mostly impoverished Exiled Palestinians cannot even step foot in the land continuously inhabited by their forebears for over 3,000 years. Yet prior to the war criminal and imperialist WW1 British invasion, in 1880 the 0.5 million Indigenous Palestinians were overwhelmingly Arab (90% Muslim and 10% Christians) and there were only 25,000 Jews (half of them immigrants). Today Christians represent only 1% of the population [16].

(3). Human rights experts, activists and heroes condemn Israeli apartheid. The comprehensive and horrendous Apartheid Israeli abuses against the Indigenous Palestinians constitute apartheid as (a) detailed by the Amnesty International Report [1], (b) as defined by the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid [2], and (c) as perceived by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, President Jimmy Carter, Jewish and non-Jewish heroes in the fight against South African Apartheid (notably Ronnie Kasrils and Nobel laureates Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu), by numerous anti-racist Jewish humanitarians (including me, and who say of Israeli crimes “Not in my name”), by numerous non-Jewish anti-racist humanitarians, and even by the very architect of South African apartheid, Dr Hendrik Verwoerd, who in 1961 declared: “Israel, like South Africa, is an apartheid state” [19, 20, 25, 29-34]. Anyone denying the reality of Israeli apartheid is simply lying.

(4). The century-long Palestinian Genocide – Zionism is genocidal racism in awful theory and genocidal practice. Indeed over a century Zionist and Israeli leaders have openly declared that substantial ethnic cleansing (genocide) of Palestine was a necessary accompaniment of the Zionist project [35]. The WW1 onwards Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinians deaths from violence (0.1 million) and imposed deprivation (2.1 million). Indeed in the 21st century alone Palestinian deaths from violence total about 10,000 and Palestinian deaths from imposed deprivation total 90,000. The Palestinian Genocide has also been associated with the 2 major violent population expulsions, 800,000 expelled in 1948 (the Nakba or Catastrophe) and 400,000 expelled from Palestine and the Syrian Golan Heights in 1967 (the Naksa or Setback). Today there are 8 million Exiled Palestinians (about 10% of the world’s refugees, and mostly living in dire poverty in refugee camps) [7, 8, 20, 25].

(5). Most Western countries belong to the pro-Zionist, genocidally racist, anti-Semitic and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is malignantly flawed, and enables egregiously false defamation of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians critical of Apartheid Israeli crimes. Anti-Semitism occurs in 2 equally repugnant forms, anti-Arab anti-Semitism (against 300 million ethnically Semitic Palestinians and Arabs, and against 1.6 billion mostly culturally Semitic Muslims) and anti-Jewish anti-Semitism (against 18 million mostly culturally Semitic Jews, noting that the politically dominant Ashkenazi Jews are not Semitic and derive from the circa 800 CE conversion of the Turkic Khazars to Judaism). The IHRA claims 34 member states of which all are European, 25 belong to nuclear-armed NATO, 14 were notably involved in the brutal conquest and genocide of Indigenous non-European people, and 7 were notably complicit in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. The IHRA is anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes), anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish critics of Apartheid Israeli crimes and falsely conflating Apartheid Israel with all Jews), and holocaust-denying (ignoring all WW2 holocausts other than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million killed by violence and deprivation), namely the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed), the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity in 1942-1945), and the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945), and ignoring 60 other genocide and holocaust atrocities) [36-39]. 11 pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-apartheid and deeply racist Western US Alliance countries boycotted the 2021 UN Anti-racism Conference (Durban IV) out of fear that it would expose the genocidal racism of Apartheid Israel. All of these countries belong to the 34-member, anti-Arab anti-Semitic , anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). These 11 pro-Apartheid countries have appalling records of genocidal violence from war and genocide to complicity in military strategies involving prospective nuclear annihilation of billions of people [39].

(6). Racism, apartheid, disempowerment, and poverty are deadly. Apartheid Israeli race-based discriminatory laws, denial of “one-person-one-vote” , denial of human rights, rejection of numerous International Laws, and criminal denial of the right of return of refugees are not just violations of legal niceties – they have deadly consequences because poverty kills [38]. Of the 1.9 million “lucky” Israeli Palestinians up to 50% live in poverty [40]. Of the 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians , most live in dire poverty (e.g. the per capita GDP is $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians versus $46,400 for the Occupier Israelis), and the life expectancy gap between the Occupied and the Occupier is about 10 years, with about 4,000 Occupied Palestinians dying avoidably from imposed deprivation each year [16-18, 40, 41]. While about 1 million Exiled Palestinians have escaped to make decent lives in other countries (notably in the US and Chile), 7 million Exiled Palestinians live in dire poverty in Middle East refugee camps, and constitute about 10% of the world’s refugees – an immense moral stain on Humanity.

(7). The serial war criminal West supports war, state terrorism, nuclear terrorism, Apartheid Israel and hence apartheid. War is the penultimate in racism with genocidal war being the ultimate in racism. The worst state crime of all is invasion of another country but International Law as enshrined in the UN Charter only permits this in certain circumstances (and then only after serious negotiations): (a) if there is UN permission; (b) if the invading country has been invaded; and (c) if the invading country has been invited to invade by the government. The British have invaded 193 countries, Australia 85, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2, Pakistan 0 and India 0. While serial war criminal Apartheid Israel has invade 12 countries, its neighbours have invaded almost no countries e.g. Palestine (0), Lebanon (0), Jordan (0), Syria (0), Iraq (2, namely Iran and Kuwait) and Egypt (2, namely Libya and Yemen) [38]. Mendacious and Zionist-subverted Western media presstitutes saturate their audiences with reports of “terrorism” that is actually “non-state terrorism” as distinct from the vastly more dangerous and deadly “state terrorism”. Google Searches for terrorism-related terms yield the following results in brackets: “terrorism” (118 million), “state terrorism” (1,030,000), “nuclear terrorism” (535,000), and “non-state terrorism” (80,000). In the 21st century, deaths from evil “jihadi non-state terrorism” run to tens of thousands while Muslim deaths from violence and imposed deprivation total 32 million in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 [44, 45]. Of course “jihadi non-state terrorism” has been of huge benefit to US Alliance state terrorism because every jihadi atrocity provides an “excuse” for a disproportionately huge and deadly US Alliance response. Thus Gaza rockets have killed about 50 Israelis since 2000 but in the same period Israeli state terrorist have killed about 10,000 Palestinians. Similarly, while 2.2 million Palestinians have died from violence (0.1 million) and imposed deprivation (2.1 million) from WW1 onwards, since 1920 about 5,000 Zionist invaders have been killed by Palestinians [18].

(8). Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers but with nuclear weapons. Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers but with egregious apartheid, military-guarded concentration camps and ghettoes, and 90 Israeli nuclear weapons [46]. Careful analysis has produced a shocking list of 52 Zionist- and Apartheid Israel-Nazi Germany comparisons [24]. Apartheid Israeli military strategy involves nuclear incineration of billions of men, women and children. For this reason alone all those supporting Apartheid Israel have crossed the line between civilized Humanity and unimaginably evil barbarism. Nazi German atrocities extended to imprisonment and murder of children. In this respect, 50% of the inmates of the foreign military-ruled, blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp and of foreign military-ruled West Bank ghettoes are children and 75% are women and children. Indeed 50% of children surveyed in Israel proper have reported physical, psychological and sexual abuse (17%) [47]. Thou shalt not kill children [48]. Yet the West utterly ignores the horrendous extent of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and Israeli apartheid. Indeed in descending order the top supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence apartheid are the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, NATO and the EU. Of these racist and pro-apartheid countries nearly all support US Alliance and Apartheid Israel nuclear terrorism, oppose the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), have variously been involved in horrendous and genocidal colonial occupations in living memory [38], and are members of the anti-Arab anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, neo-Nazism-ignoring and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) [20, 36, 49, 50].

(9).The Zionist-subverted West dishonestly rejects the Amnesty International Report on Israeli apartheid. The Zionist-subverted West has variously responded to the Amnesty International “apartheid Israel” report, with the pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-apartheid racists condemning the report, and with decent anti-racists approving of the report [51-59]. The US is the world’s leading supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of apartheid, followed in descending order by Australia, Canada and the UK. Before sketching these responses to the Amnesty International Report it is important to reiterate that those denying Israeli apartheid are simply lying (as summarized in section #10 below). Anti-racists supporting the Amnesty International Report are at the end of each section and are asterisked (***).

(a). United States.

The US became fervently pro-Zionist in the 1960s with Israeli acquisition of nuclear weapons and after the assassinations of JFK and Robert Kennedy who unsuccessfully sought registration of Zionist organizations as agents of a foreign power. Indeed 32% of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet are Jewish Zionists (although Jews represent only 1.9% of the US population) and the remainder are “moderate” Christian Zionists (the fervently pro-Zionist evangelical or Pentecostal Christian Zionists support former president Donald Trump) [60].

9 House Democrats, including former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz: “Baseless… biased… steeped in antisemitism… part of Amnesty’s broad, decades-long campaign to criminalize and delegitimize the world’s only Jewish state” [51]

Lee Zeldin (Republican Congressman): “Amnesty International is a so-called ‘human rights organization’ that routinely hurls false accusations of oppression against Israel, ignores violent attacks on Israel from its hostile neighbours and fans the flames of antisemitism around the world” [51].

Bob Menendez ( Senate Foreign Relations Committee): “Deeply disturbed… This report diminishes the very real Apartheid that brutalized Black South Africans for decades” [51].

Tom Nides (US Ambassador to Apartheid Israel): “Come on, this is absurd. That is not language that we have used and will not use” [52].

Ned Price (State Department spokesman) in rejecting the report: “I think that it is important, as the world’s only Jewish state, that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn’t a double standard being applied” [52].

The Jewish Democratic Council of America: “Clear message from the Biden Administration — Amnesty’s report is ‘absurd’. We agree” [52].

Democratic Majority for Israel: “We don’t know who needs to hear this, but Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Jews and Arabs govern together” [52].

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC): “Amnesty’s true view is clear: Israel’s original sin is that it exists at all. This libelous report weaves a malicious web of lies and distortions with the contemptible objective to delegitimize Israel as a Jewish state” [52].

The Union for Reform Judaism: “Strongly condemn [the report]… The report is replete with discredited and inaccurate allegations, including a deeply wrong accusation of apartheid. This report reflects Amnesty’s inability to comprehend the history, context, and nuance of the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Authority, or the very real threats to Israel’s survival and security that it has faced from its very founding” [52].

The Anti-Defamation League: “[It] demonizes Israel & seeks to undermine its existence as a Jewish state. In a time with rising anti-Jewish hate, the extreme language used in the report is irresponsible & likely will spark antisemitism” [52].

David Harris (CEO of the American Jewish Committee): “The gist of the report is the outrageous accusation that Israel, the lone democracy in the Middle East, practices apartheid. This has to be rejected unequivocally…The fragile governing coalition that runs [Israel] is entirely dependent on an Arab political party… But to equate those shortcomings with the system of apartheid in South Africa is nothing short of a canard” [54].

J Street (leftist): “[ Report] shines another bright spotlight on the injustice of Israel’s occupation. J Street does not endorse the findings or the recommendations of the report, nor do we use the word ‘apartheid’ to describe the situation on the ground” [52].

*** The Guardian on American support for Apartheid Israel: “For years, polls showed that Democrats sympathised with the Israelis at twice the rate of support for the Palestinians. But since the Israeli assault on Gaza in 2014, backing for the Jewish state has fallen and support is now about evenly divided. That change is accentuated among younger Americans, with adults under 35 far less well-disposed towards Israel than older generations. A separate survey last June found that half of Democrats want Washington to shift policy toward more support for the Palestinians. Support for Israeli government policies is even falling within the US Jewish community, with a poll last year finding that 25% of American Jews agreed that “Israel is an apartheid state”” [53].

*** Morriah Kaplan (spokesperson for IfNotNow, a youth-led, anti-occupation US Jewish group): “It’s pretty clear that these accusations of antisemitism are meant to avoid having a real conversation about Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. And I think that it actually does a disservice to the larger and necessary fight against antisemitism… [rights advocates are] effectively moving the conversation… It’s showing that there are cracks, that we’re pushing on the right levers, but we just can’t expect for change to come overnight” [51].

*** Betty McCollum (Congresswoman): “Congress can no longer ignore or excuse Israel’s occupation & system of oppression” [51] (Other progressive Democrats backing the Amnesty report include Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib [51]).

(b). Australia.

Zionist-subverted Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel. Both the Coalition Government and the Labor Opposition fervently support Apartheid Israel and hence apartheid, but these same lying hypocrites and their supporters baldly assert that they are not racist. The Australian Jewish Zionist press has responded to the Amnesty Report by coming out with the usual false and anti-Semitic assertions of “lies” and “anti-Semitism” as have a succession of Zionist and pro-Zionist articles in the pro-Zionist Murdoch media that dominate the Australian media scene. The ruling Coalition is evil, “ideologically opposed to human rights“ (former head of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Professor Gillian Triggs), racist, fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-apartheid. Words fail: there is bestiality, incest and paedophilia – and then there is voting for the Coalition and buying Murdoch media (that dominate Australian media). Labor (in opposition for a decade) knows it is wrong but is too cowardly and unprincipled to call out Israeli apartheid. Labor’s only merit is that it is less morally degenerate and racist than the bottom-of-the-barrel Coalition. In stark contrast, the decent Greens are anti-racist, anti-apartheid, pro-human rights, and pro-Palestinian human rights. Decent anti-racist Australians will utterly reject the pro-apartheid Coalition, vote 1 Green, and put the Coalition last.

Scott “Scomo” Morrison (Australian Coalition Prime Minister) in dismissing the Amnesty report: “Australia has been one of the closest and strongest friends of Israel, of any nation in the world other than the United States, and we continue to be a very strong friend of Israel. No country is perfect and there are criticisms made of all countries, but I can assure you that Australia and my government, in particular, will remain a staunch friend of Israel” [59].

Penny Wong (Labor Opposition Shadow Foreign Minister): “Labor [to consider report but] does not agree with the use of the term ‘apartheid” [59].

*** Vice-president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, Nasser Mashni in urging support for the report and immediate imposition of an arms embargo on Apartheid Israel, recalling the ambassador and implementing sanctions: “We should be calling it out for the rogue regime that it is” [59].

*** Greens foreign affairs spokesperson Janet Rice: “[Morrison response] feeble and absurd… [will] urge a response to Amnesty’s powerful report. The Australian Government should start by recognising Palestine. The Australian Greens have called for a suspension of military trade with governments that are credibly alleged to have committed human rights violations, including Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia as well as Israel. If we refuse to call out human rights abuses of allied countries, we have no standing in calling them out anywhere” [59].

(c). Canada.

For all its “nice” image a Zionist-subverted Canada is fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and hence a supporter of the racist evil of apartheid.

*** Michael Bueckert (Canadian writer): “In all likelihood, however, Canada will either try to ignore Amnesty’s report altogether, or dismiss its conclusions out of hand. Amnesty’s report follows a similar publication by Human Rights Watch in April of last year, which concluded that Israeli officials are committing the crimes against humanity of “apartheid” and “persecution” against the Palestinian people. At the time, it was almost completely ignored by the government, until former Green Party MP Jenica Atwin—who had called for an end to “Israeli apartheid”—crossed the floor to join the Liberal caucus. Her dramatic decision was quickly pounced upon by the Conservatives who turned it into a political wedge issue. Forced to respond to repeated attacks, then Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau declared that Canada “categorically” rejects the “apartheid label,” with no indication that he had actually read the HRW report” [55].

(d). United Kingdom.

In the Zionist-subverted UK the Conservatives, Social Democrats and most Labour MPs are fervently pro-Apartheid Israel and hence support the racist evil of apartheid. However the Labour Party membership (as distinct from Labour MPs headed by pro-Zionist Sir Keir Starmer) strongly supports Palestinian human rights.

The Times reported: “Legal figures and MPs have called for a Charity Commission probe into Amnesty International after its report accused Israel of being an “apartheid state” [56].

*** Dr Agnès Callamard (French secretary-general of London-based Amnesty International): “There is no possible justification for a system built around the institutionalized and prolonged racist oppression of millions of people” [54].

*** Sacha Deshmukh (CEO of Amnesty International UK): “For too long the U.K. has tried to sit on the fence when it comes to Israel’s shameful human rights record — effectively turning a blind eye to the systematic discrimination against Palestinians amounting to a system of apartheid… [UK should] close diplomatic ties with Israel to hold it to account for its crushing system of apartheid” [54].

*** Young Labour: “Starmer and co ignored conference resolution on Israeli sanctions and have attacked Labour’s youth section for months, but Amnesty International’s conclusion that Israel is an apartheid state is likely to be flashpoint for all-out internal war. Keir Starmer’s regime and his right-wing allies have waged factional war on the party’s youth section – almost the only part of the party that still functions as an actual Labour group – for months, after frank comments by the group and its chair about the state of the party and about Israel’s treatment of Palestinians’ [57].

(e). Apartheid Israel/Palestine.

Yair Lapid (Israeli Foreign Minister): “Instead of seeking facts, Amnesty quotes lies spread by terrorist organizations…[motivated by anti-Semitism] I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility… Amnesty does not call Syria an ‘apartheid state’ — a country whose government murdered half a million of its own citizens — nor Iran or any other corrupt and murderous regime in Africa or Latin America” [54].

Apartheid Israeli government: “False, biased and antisemitic” [51].

Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson: “[Amnesty recycling] lies, inconsistencies, and unfounded assertions that originate from well-known anti-Israeli hate organisations. The report denies the State of Israel’s right to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people. Its extremist language and distortion of historical context were designed to demonize Israel and pour fuel onto the fire of anti-Semitism” [58].

*** The Palestinian foreign ministry: “[Report a] detailed affirmation of the cruel reality of entrenched racism, exclusion, oppression, colonialism, apartheid, and attempted erasure that the Palestinian people have endured” [58].

*** Daniel Seidemann (anti-racist Jewish Israeli lawyer and activist): “The sands are shifting in the United States, in the Congress, in public opinion, and in the American Jewish community, and the apartheid discourse is part of it. There is a centre but that centre is not going to hold. Increasing numbers of people abroad are beginning to see Israel as an apartheid state and a pariah state, and Israelis are increasingly fearing that” [53].

(10). Zionist and pro-Zionist lying about Israeli apartheid is repugnant racism, anti-science and bad for security, business and democracy. Israeli apartheid in summary: 1.9 million Indigenous Palestinian Israelis (up to 50% impoverished) live as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, race-based laws in a Zionist-proclaimed Jewish State (they were permitted to vote in 1966 but were recently explicitly denied equal rights by the Israel parliament ). For 55 years the Occupied Palestinians (presently 5.2 million) have lived under violent foreign military rule, excluded from Jews-only zones, denied the human rights set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, excluded from voting for the government ruling them, highly abusively confined to the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp or West Bank ghettoes, and condemned to bare survival (GDP per capita $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians versus $46,400 for Occupier Israelis). Of 8 million Exiled Palestinians deriving from successive mass expulsions of Indigenous Palestinians (800,000 in 1948, 400,000 in 1967), all are excluded on pain of death from the land continuously inhabited by their forebears to the dawn of the Agrarian Revolution, and 7 million live utterly impoverished lives and without basic civil rights in Middle East refugee camps (Exiled Palestinians are about 10% of the world’s refugees).

Those denying the reality of Israeli apartheid are simply lying, and in doing so are betraying not just Palestinians, but also their own fellow citizens and indeed Humanity as summarized below:

(a). Lying is repugnant because it deceives and soils decent communal values, and is evil and deadly when applied with racist and genocidal intent. War is the penultimate in racism and genocidal war is the ultimate in racism. The Indigenous Palestinians have suffered over a century of violent and highly abusive foreign military rule from WW1 onwards – the century-long Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million deaths from violence (0.1 million) and imposed deprivation (2.1 million). The core messages of genocides such as the WW2 Jewish Holocaust that devastated my family and exiled the survivors, are “zero tolerance for lying”, “zero tolerance for racism”, “bear witness” and “never again to anyone” (including Palestinians). Zionist and pro-Zionist lying and racism trash these core values [32].

(b). Lying subverts the immensely successful scientific process that successively involves (a) accurate information, (b) the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) the science-informed construction of progressively better models of reality.

(c). Lying subverts science-based rational risk management that is crucial for personal and societal security. Lying converts the scientific process described in (b) above to a spin-based protocol successively involving (a) lies, half-truths, deception, censorship, and intimidation, (b) spin-based analysis involving selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) irrational conclusions and blame and shame that prevent science-based systemic change and indeed prevent honest reportage [61].

(d). Lying is bad for business because business crucially requires correct information and trust between negotiating parties.

(e). Lying is bad for democracy because democracy requires an informed electorate.

Final comments.

Egregious Zionist and pro-Zionist lying in the US-dominated Anglosphere not only permits the ongoing abuses of Israeli Apartheid and the Palestinian Genocide, but also grossly violates these Anglosphere societies through the Big Lie so successfully applied by the Nazis. The Anglosphere requires liberation from this corrosive and entrenched deception. Put crudely and simply, the Zionist-subverted, One Percenter-dominated, and neoliberal US-led Anglosphere urgently requires de-Nazification. What can decent people do? Decent folk must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries supporting this endlessly subverting, nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, serial war criminal, International Law-violating, grossly human rights-abusing, child-abusing, mother-abusing, and democracy-by-genocide Apartheid rogue state.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (2007, 2022) and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008). He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020), and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .