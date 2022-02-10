The firing of the five Arab journalists from work on German television in Arabic Deutsche Welle, is a disgrace to Germany and everyone who claims freedom of opinion. I may not fully agree with one of the fired journalists that freedom of opinion in Europe is an illusion, but it is even more when it crosses the red line drawn by Zionists.

This red line is drawn under the parole of anti-Semitism for all those who stand against the crimes of the Zionists in Palestine.

The question was raised hundreds of thousands of times, why is it allowed to criticize any injustice committed against any people in the world, but when the injustice that occurs to the Palestinian people is condemned. The Zionist propaganda machine backed by the imperial west describes it as against Semitism. However, Palestinians are genuine Semitic, and many have doubts about the Semitism of a big deal of European Jews.

The reality evident to anyone who seeks the truth is that this accusation is used to suppress criticism of the occupation. In Palestine, killing and confiscation of lands are carried out, which is terrorism and war crimes. And abroad, any voice stands against the occupation is terrorized through several means, including the accusation of anti-Semitism and other forms of terror like intimidation.

Zionists are imposing a (law) that is forbidden to criticize the Zionist state: one of the fired journalists wrote on his Facebook wrote a criticism before he became an employee in the German TV, yet he was fired!

A similar story a few days ago happened with a Jewish teacher in a Jewish school in us. That she is showing sympathy with the Palestinian people on Facebook was a reason to be fired from her job by the school administration.

It is the new McCarthyism that is taking on new forms.

Shall we begin to wonder if there will come a day in Europe when the signature not to criticize Israel becomes a condition for obtaining a job!!!

Salim Nazzal is a Palestinian researcher, lecturer playwright and poet, wrote more than 17 books such as

Perspectives on thought, culture and political sociology

In thought, culture and ideology

The road to Baghdad