In Memoriam —

in Arts/Literature by 25/02/2022

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit

ukraine2

Let us write poetry in memory of peace.

Let us write poetry of love in times of war.

 

Erasing the anger,

the hate, let us sing

love songs for skies

without warplanes,

 

horizons without

clouds of mushrooms.

Let us with love deluge,

fill human hearts with

 

hope for the war to end,

an ability to transcend

walls drawn by differences

in thoughts, in ways of life.

 

Let us stand in empathy

with the bereaved, with

the wounded, the hurt,

give them courage and love.

 

Let us sing with Lalon

for the benefit of humankind.

May the skies echo with sounds

of love instead of fighter jets.

Let us write poetry of love in times of war.

Let us write poetry in memory of peace.

 

Mitali Chakravarty writes for love, peace and harmony and in that spirit runs the Borderless Journal

Countercurrents is answerable only to our readers. Support honest journalism because we have no PLANET B. Subscribe to our Telegram channel

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Related posts:

It’s February again……
Shopping Mall or Shocking Mall
Song of the Himalayas
Silence
FREEDOM: a Poetic Declaration in Two Movements
They search from door to door
I Am A Muslim Woman
I’m also hurt

Share:

Share on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Reddit
Tags:
Author: