In Memoriam

Let us write poetry in memory of peace.
Let us write poetry of love in times of war.
Erasing the anger,
the hate, let us sing
love songs for skies
without warplanes,
horizons without
clouds of mushrooms.
Let us with love deluge,
fill human hearts with
hope for the war to end,
an ability to transcend
walls drawn by differences
in thoughts, in ways of life.
Let us stand in empathy
with the bereaved, with
the wounded, the hurt,
give them courage and love.
Let us sing with Lalon
for the benefit of humankind.
May the skies echo with sounds
of love instead of fighter jets.
Let us write poetry of love in times of war.
Let us write poetry in memory of peace.
Mitali Chakravarty writes for love, peace and harmony and in that spirit runs the Borderless Journal
