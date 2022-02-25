In Memoriam

Let us write poetry in memory of peace.

Let us write poetry of love in times of war.

Erasing the anger,

the hate, let us sing

love songs for skies

without warplanes,

horizons without

clouds of mushrooms.

Let us with love deluge,

fill human hearts with

hope for the war to end,

an ability to transcend

walls drawn by differences

in thoughts, in ways of life.

Let us stand in empathy

with the bereaved, with

the wounded, the hurt,

give them courage and love.

Let us sing with Lalon

for the benefit of humankind.

May the skies echo with sounds

of love instead of fighter jets.

Let us write poetry of love in times of war.

Let us write poetry in memory of peace.

Mitali Chakravarty writes for love, peace and harmony and in that spirit runs the Borderless Journal